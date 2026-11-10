INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit - BW

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) on behalf of investors who acquired securities between November 5, 2025, and March 11, 2026.

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