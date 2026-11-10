INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Lennar Corporation - LEN

The investigation concerns whether Lennar and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Lennar reported fiscal third-quarter deliveries of 20,840 homes, above the 20,500 it initially forecast, at a time when the housing market was weakening. A report found that Millrose Properties bought hundreds of Lennar homes in the final week of that quarter, and that without those purchases Lennar's deliveries may have fallen below its target. Lennar spun off Millrose in 2025, and Lennar's CEO reportedly holds significant voting power over it.

On this news, Lennar's stock price fell $2.30 per share, or 2.80%, to close at $79.81 per share on October 2, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980