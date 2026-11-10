Home Bancshares, Inc. To Participate In Fireside Chat At Stephens Annual Investment Conference
Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and New York City, with branches in Texas operating as Happy State Bank, a division of Centennial Bank. The Company's common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“HOMB.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Senior Executive Vice President &
Director of Investor Relations
(501) 328-4625
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