Nano Dimension Announces 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AGM to be held Tuesday, December 29, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Israel Time (10:00 a.m. EST)

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension,”“Nano,” or the“Company”) today announced that it will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“Meeting”, or the“AGM”) on Tuesday, December 29, 2026, at 5:00 p.m., Israel time (10:00 a.m. EST) virtually via a live online webcast at .

The Meeting will be conducted in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law and the Company's Articles of Association. Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote upon the proposals set forth in the Company's proxy materials, which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 are entitled to vote at the Meeting. The voting cut-off for shareholders is expected to be Wednesday, December 23, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Israel time (12:00 p.m. EST). Shareholders are encouraged to refer to their brokers or intermediaries for any earlier voting deadlines that may apply.

The expected agenda for the Meeting includes shareholder votes on the following:



Proposal One: To re-elect the Class I director, Paul Fruchthandler, to hold office until the 2027 annual general meeting of shareholders, the two Class II directors, Moshe Rozenbaum, and Nadav Kidron, to hold office until the 2028 annual general meeting of shareholders, and the two Class III directors, Phillip Borenstein and Eliezer Eli Tarlow, to hold office until the 2029 annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected and qualified, subject to their earlier resignation or removal;

Proposal Two: To approve and ratify the removal of KPMG LLP and the appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman (“PwC Israel”) as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 and until the next annual meeting, and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine their compensation;

Proposal Three: To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, compensation for the Company's named executive officers (“say-on-pay votes”);

Proposal Four: To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the frequency of future say-on-pay votes;

Proposal Five: To approve an extension of the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan;

Proposal Six: To approve and adopt the Company's revised Compensation Policy and compensation for non-executive directors;

Proposal Seven: To approve the compensation terms of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Rozenbaum; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments and postponements thereof.

In addition, the auditor's report and our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 will be reviewed and discussed at the Meeting.

Additional details regarding the agenda items, the Meeting procedures, and voting instructions will be set forth in the proxy statement to be filed with the SEC and made available on the Company's website at .

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) has historically delivered advanced digital manufacturing technologies, including serving customers across the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics and medical device industry segments. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of, and the expected agenda for, the Meeting and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Nano's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 31, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

Contacts:

Investors: Purva Sanariya

Director, Investor Relations

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Media: Samuel Manning

Principal Manager, External Communications

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