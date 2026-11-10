Agility Robotics Files Customary Registration Statements Following Completion Of Business Combination

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Filings are Standard Following a Transaction of This Type; Does Not Grant Immediate Eligibility to Underlying Shareholder Due to Lockup Restrictions

All Existing Agility Shareholders and the Churchill Sponsor Remain Subject to 180-Day Lock-Up

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgilityTM, (Nasdaq: AGLT), a leading humanoid robotics and physical AI company, today announced that it has filed registration statements on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), following the completion of its previously announced business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI (“Churchill XI”) on November 4, 2026 (the“Transaction”).

These registration statements are customary following the completion of a business combination of this type and cover the potential resale of certain securities held by existing securityholders. Agility will not receive proceeds from any resales by selling securityholders.

Shares held by former Agility shareholders and the Churchill sponsor will remain subject to lock-up restrictions for 180 days following the closing of the Transaction, subject to specified exceptions and early termination based on certain stock price performance measures. Neither the filing nor the effectiveness of the registration statements relating to these securities will alter or shorten the applicable lock-up restrictions.

Additional Information

The registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the SEC but have not yet become effective. The securities covered by these registration statements may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, pursuant to these registration statements before they become effective. Copies may be obtained from Agility Robotics, Inc., 4698 Truax Drive SE, Salem, Oregon 97317, Attention: Investor Relations, or through the SEC's website at

Agility, the Agility logo, Digit, Agility Arc, RoboFab, and Made for Work are trademarks of Agility Robotics, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Contacts

Media: Michael Oldenburg

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Investors: Anthony Rozmus

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