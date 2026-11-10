Forget ROI. Meet ROR: Who's Taking Care Of The People Who Keep America Running?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After life-changing personal struggles, entrepreneur Trapper Searles challenges the skilled trades to build stronger businesses, families, and lives at the inaugural ROR Experience in Phoenix, Jan. 27-29, 2027.

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They can repair a broken air conditioner, replace a roof, or fix a burst pipe. But who's looking after the people running those businesses? When a company is thriving but a marriage is struggling, employees are burned out, or the owner has nothing left to give, there's no service manual for that.

Arizona entrepreneur Trapper Searles wants to change that conversation. He's the founder of Return on Relationships (ROR, a movement challenging business owners to look beyond ROI, or Return on Investment, and consider what they're investing in the people around them. His inaugural ROR Experience,“Building the Builder,” will bring skilled trades professionals and their spouses to Phoenix for three days of speakers, workshops, and conversations that go beyond business strategy. Registration is available at ROR2027.co, with a 20% ticket discount offered through code ROR2027.

“We spend so much time learning how to grow our businesses, but who's teaching us how to take care of the relationships that make success worth having?” says Searles.“You can build an incredible company and still feel disconnected from the people you love. You shouldn't have to choose between a successful business and a meaningful life.”

Searles knows how quickly life can change. After building The Garage Doctor, he experienced a mental health crisis that included a suicide attempt, inspiring his book, I Survived Suicide by Killing Myself. In 2022, his wife, Samantha, suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm, spending 76 days in intensive care and 180 days hospitalized. He eventually sold his business, but those experiences changed his definition of success.

ROR began with a question at a speaking engagement. When Searles asked about ROI, every hand went up. When he asked about Return on Relationships, not one did. That moment inspired the organization he founded in June 2026.

Five Pillars. A Different Way to Build Success.

ROR focuses on five areas that connect personal growth with stronger relationships:



Build the Self: Develop self-awareness and recognize how personal habits affect others.

Build the Home: Strengthen marriages and family relationships that deserve more than leftover time.

Build the Crew: Improve communication, accountability, and leadership.

Build the Industry: Encourage mentorship and collaboration among trades professionals. Build the Community: Use business success to make a difference beyond the workplace.

The ROR Experience will feature Tommy and Bre Mello of A1 Garage Door Service, Brandon T. Adams, Jason Nemes, Chris and Anna Yano, Scott Wozniak, Ellen Rohr, and other speakers.

Searles challenges leaders to ask one revealing question:“What's it like to be on the other side of me?”

“I've built and sold a seven-figure business, experienced success, and been through some pretty dark times,” Searles says.“None of it means much without the people we love. My hope with ROR is to help people recognize what really matters before life forces them to. Build the business. Chase the dream. Just don't forget the people you're building it all for.”

Beyond January, ROR plans to offer coaching, mentorship, and educational programs to help business owners put those lessons into practice.

ROR Experience: What You Need to Know



When: Jan. 27–29, 2027, with an optional welcome mixer Jan. 26.

Where: Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, Jan. 27–28; Jan. 29 breakouts at Embassy Suites Phoenix Downtown North, 10 E. Thomas Road.

Who Should Attend: Owners and leaders in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, construction, garage door services, and other skilled trades. Spouses and business partners are welcome.

What to Expect: Keynotes, interactive workshops, and leadership discussions.

Special Events: Jan. 26 mixer at FOUNDRE Phoenix and Jan. 28 VIP experience at Hangar 7 in Scottsdale. Registration: Visit ROR2027.com.

For Searles, the real payoff will come when attendees return home with more to give the people who matter most.

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ROR Founder Connects With Participants ROR Founder Trapper Searles Takes the Stage