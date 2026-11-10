Tree Island Steel Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel (“Tree Island” or the“Company”) (TSX: TSL) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. For the three-months ended September 30, 2026, revenues, net of freight and distribution costs, increased by $6.6 million, or 18.0% to $43.5 million from $36.8 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by continued growth in Canadian sales, reflecting the Company's strategic focus on growing its Canadian market share, and higher average selling prices. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenues, net of freight and distribution costs, was $129.9 million which is an increase of $0.5 million or 0.4% compared with $129.4 million for the same period in 2025. Revenue remained steady despite a challenging trade environment, supported by growth in Canada which helped offset the decline in U.S. sales volumes resulting from the impact of tariffs and the Company's strategic withdrawal from unprofitable product lines. Higher average selling prices during the quarter and year-to-date period helped offset increased raw material costs. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 increased by $1.4 million compared to same period in 2025. However, year-to-date gross profit was $9.2 million compared to $9.6 million in the same period in 2025, with the U.S. steel tariffs expanding to include Canada in March of 2025 and then the tariff rate doubling to 50% in June of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 was $1.7 million compared to $0.2 million in the prior-year period. Year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was $4.4 million compared to $4.6 million in the same period in 2025, primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange, with a loss in the current year compared to gains in the prior-year period. “Higher selling prices and strategic growth in Canada drove an improvement in our third-quarter results versus the prior year. We remain focused on expanding our domestic market share, recovering higher material costs through disciplined pricing, and managing our U.S. portfolio amid ongoing tariff pressures,” said Brian Liu, Chief Operating Officer of Tree Island Steel.



RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($'000 unless otherwise stated) September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue 45,598 38,725 137,193 136,519 Freight and distribution costs (2,139 ) (1,886 ) (7,326 ) (7,151 ) Subtotal 43,459 36,839 129,867 129,368 Cost of sales (38,816 ) (33,647 ) (116,459 ) (115,600 ) Depreciation (1,401 ) (1,376 ) (4,170 ) (4,152 ) Gross profit 3,242 1,816 9,238 9,616 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,964 ) (2,916 ) (8,534 ) (9,352 ) Operating income (loss) 278 (1,100 ) 704 264 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 44 (110 ) (470 ) 152 Other expenses (195 ) (397 ) (649 ) (840 ) Interest income 4 46 50 97 Financing expenses (511 ) (622 ) (1,387 ) (1,674 ) Loss before income taxes (380 ) (2,183 ) (1,752 ) (2,001 ) Income tax - - - - Net loss (380 ) (2,183 ) (1,752 ) (2,001 ) Net loss per share (0.01 ) (0.08 ) (0.07 ) (0.08 ) September 30, December 31, Financial position as at: 2026 2025 Total assets 163,820 154,880 Total non-current financial liabilities 28,114 28,073 Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($'000 unless otherwise stated) September 30,

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating income (loss) 278 (1,100 ) 704 264 Add back depreciation 1,401 1,376 4,170 4,152 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 44 (110 ) (470 ) 152 Adjusted EBITDA1 1,723 166 4,404 4,568 1See definition on Adjusted EBITDA in Section 2 NON-IFRS MEASURES of the September 30, 2026, MD&A.







About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, ToughStrand® and ToughPanel® brand names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information with respect to Tree Island including its business, operations and strategies, its dividend policy and the declaration and payment of dividends thereunder as well as financial performance and conditions. The use of forward-looking words such as, "may," "will," "expect" or similar variations generally identify such statements. Any statements that are contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Although management believes that expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties including risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading“Risks Relating to Our Business” in Tree Island's most recent annual information form and management discussion and analysis.

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and are based upon certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable based on the information currently available to management. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, shareholders should specifically consider various factors including the risks outlined herein and under the heading“Risk Relating to Our Business” in the recent annual information form, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, market and business conditions, public health epidemics, the economy and potentially its supply chain, the cyclical nature of our business and demand for our products, the impact of any tax reassessments or appeals therefrom, financial condition of our customers, competition, deterioration in Tree Island Steel's liquidity, leverage, and restrictive covenants, disruption in the supply of raw materials, volatility in the costs of raw materials, dependence on the construction industry, transportation costs and availability, foreign exchange fluctuations, labour relations, trade actions, dependence on key personnel and skilled workers, reliance on key customers, environmental matters, physical impacts of extreme weather conditions, intellectual property risks, energy costs, un-insured loss, credit risk, operating risk, product liability risks, management of growth, success of acquisition and integration strategies, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our publicly filed materials.

This press release has been reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors and its Audit Committee and contains information that is current as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise noted. Events occurring after that date could render the information contained herein inaccurate or misleading in a material respect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information and the management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information contact: Ali Mahdavi, Investor Relations Tree Island Steel (416) 962-3300 e-mail: ... Website: