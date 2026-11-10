Draganfly Announces Third Quarter Results
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Total revenues
|$
|2,048,425
|$
|2,155,993
|$
|7,025,015
|$
|5,818,963
|Gross margin (as a % of revenues) (1)
|6.3
|%
|19.5
|%
|14.4
|%
|21.2
|%
|Net loss
|(12,831,393
|)
|(5,169,797
|)
|(30,493,093
|)
|(13,356,783
|)
|Net loss per share ($)
|- Basic
|(0.35
|)
|(0.25
|)
|(0.86
|)
|(1.17
|)
|- Diluted
|(0.35
|)
|(0.25
|)
|(0.86
|)
|(1.17
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|(13,032,744
|)
|(5,425,004
|)
|(30,575,692
|)
|(13,608,350
|)
|Comprehensive loss per share ($)
|- Basic
|(0.35
|)
|(0.26
|)
|(0.87
|)
|(1.20
|)
|- Diluted
|(0.35
|)
|(0.26
|)
|(0.87
|)
|(1.20
|)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents including effect of exchange rates
|$
|(3,302,732
|)
|47,310,289
|$
|38,448,644
|$
|63,628,939
(1) Gross profit (as a % of revenues) would have been 24.2% and 21.5% not including a non-cash write-down of inventory of $366,609 and $43,337 respectively for the three-month period ending September 30, 2026 and 2025. Gross profit (as a % of revenues) would have been 21.7% and 21.5% not including a non-cash write-down of inventory of $516,112 and of $15,091 respectively for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026 and 2025.
|As at
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Total assets
|$
|158,499,277
|$
|101,387,873
|Working capital
|144,232,724
|95,242,327
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,378,977
|174,763
|Shareholders' equity(1)
|$
|150,459,326
|$
|96,596,795
|Number of shares outstanding
|39,142,756
|29,344,775
(1) Shareholders' equity and working capital as at September 30, 2026, includes a fair value of derivative liability of $376,515 (2025 - $492,470) and would otherwise be $150,835,841 (2025 - $97,089,265) and $144,609,239 (2025 - $95,734,797), respectively.
|2026 Q3
|2026 Q2
|2025 Q3
|Revenue
|$
|2,048,425
|$
|2,664,237
|$
|2,155,993
|Cost of sales(2)
|$
|(1,919,468
|)
|$
|(2,131,088
|)
|$
|(1,735,046
|)
|Gross profit(3)
|$
|128,957
|$
|533,149
|$
|420,947
|Gross margin – percentage
|6.3
|%
|20.0
|%
|19.5
|%
|Operating expenses
|$
|(13,583,099
|)
|$
|(16,116,460
|)
|$
|(5,346,776
|)
|Operating (loss) income
|$
|(13,454,142
|)
|$
|(15,583,311
|)
|$
|(4,925,829
|)
|Operating loss per share - basic
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Operating loss per share - diluted
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Other income (expense)
|$
|622,749
|$
|3,550,477
|$
|(243,968
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liability (1)
|$
|(56,707
|)
|$
|(8,931
|)
|$
|1,837,618
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(201,351
|)
|$
|201,170
|$
|(255,207
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(13,032,744
|)
|$
|(11,831,664
|)
|$
|(5,425,004
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
(1) Included in other income (expense)
(2) Cost of sales includes a non-cash inventory write-down in Q3 2026 of $366,609 and in Q2 2026 of $43,662 and would have been $1,552,859 in Q3 2026 and $2,087,426 in Q2 2026 before these write-downs.
(3) Gross profit would have been $495,566 in Q3 2026 and $576,811 in Q2 2026 without the write-downs in note 2 above.
(4) Cost of sales includes non-cash inventory write-down of $43,337 in Q3 2025 and would have been and $1,691,709 in Q3 2025 before this write-down.
(5) Gross profit would have been $464,284 in Q3 2025 without the write-down in note 4 above.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a Canadian-headquartered developer of advanced drone solutions, unmanned systems and software serving customers across North America and globally. With more than 27 years of experience in unmanned systems, Draganfly develops and delivers technologies spanning aerial platforms, autonomy, sensing, payload integration and mission-specific solutions for defence, public safety and commercial applications.
The Company combines engineering, manufacturing, software and systems-integration capabilities to support customers operating in complex and mission-critical environments. Draganfly is driven by a mission to provide innovative, reliable solutions that save time, money and lives.
- CSE NASDAQ FRANKFURT
Media Contact
Erika Racicot
Email: ...
Company Contact
Cameron Chell
Chief Executive Officer
(306) 955-9907
...
Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures
In this press release we describe certain income and expense items that are unusual or non-recurring. There are terms not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Our usage of these terms may vary from the usage adopted by other companies. Specifically, gross profit and gross margin are undefined terms by IFRS that may be referenced herein. We provide this detail so that readers have a better understanding of the significant events and transactions that have had an impact on our results.
Throughout this release, reference is made to“gross profit”, and“gross margin,” which are non-IFRS measures. Management believes that gross profit, defined as revenue less operating expenses, is a useful supplemental measure of operations. Gross profit helps provide an understanding on the level of costs needed to create revenue. Gross margin illustrates the gross profit as a percentage of revenue. Readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Readers are also cautioned not to view these non-IFRS financial measures as an alternative to financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by IFRS, including reconciliations to the closest comparable IFRS measure, see the“Non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures” section of the Company's most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR+.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain“forward looking statements” and certain“forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“intend”, ”estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of Draganfly's defence and government strategy and its ability to translate it into sustainable revenue growth; the Company's participation in requests for proposals and down-selection processes and the outcome thereof; the timing of procurement processes and their impact on quarterly revenue; expected production requirements and the Company's management of production volume; the supply of systems to the Canadian Armed Forces, including the potential exercise of contract options; future Canadian defence procurement opportunities; Heavy Lift deployment opportunities under the Company's FAA exemption; the expected benefits of the Company's recent appointments, program selection and strategic investments; and the Company's partnerships, capabilities, expertise and financial condition. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the successful integration of technology; the timing and outcome of government and defence procurement processes; the risk that government customers do not exercise contract options or reduce, delay or cancel orders; the receipt and maintenance of regulatory approvals and exemptions; the inherent risks involved in the general securities markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on the SEDAR+ website at and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR website at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
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