Sanuwave Announces Q3 FY2026 Financial Results
| SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|8,579
|$
|11,270
|$
|27,937
|$
|30,657
|Cost of Revenues
|1,950
|2,526
|6,452
|6,690
|Gross Margin
|6,629
|8,744
|21,485
|23,967
|Gross Margin %
|77.3
|%
|77.6
|%
|76.9
|%
|78.2
|%
|Total operating expenses
|7,701
|7,841
|23,961
|21,025
|Operating (Loss) Income
|$
|(1,072
|)
|$
|903
|$
|(2,476
|)
|$
|2,942
|Total other (expense) income
|(281
|)
|8,785
|(992
|)
|1,179
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(1,416
|)
|$
|9,688
|$
|(3,537
|)
|$
|4,121
|NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(1,416
|)
|$
|9,688
|$
|(3,537
|)
|$
|4,121
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Interest expense
|276
|1,795
|1,340
|5,643
|Depreciation and amortization1
|341
|264
|948
|757
|Income tax expense
|63
|-
|69
|-
|EBITDA
|(736
|)
|11,747
|(1,180
|)
|10,521
|Non-GAAP Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDA:
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|-
|(6,097
|)
|-
|(2,186
|)
|Other non-cash or infrequent charges and gains:
|Stock-based compensation
|1,480
|1,397
|4,622
|3,513
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|477
|-
|477
|State & local sales tax2
|(64
|)
|383
|(258
|)
|1,088
|Loss on impairment of assets
|-
|196
|12
|196
|Severance agreement and legal settlement
|-
|113
|-
|113
|Gain on license and option agreement
|-
|(5,000
|)
|-
|(5,000
|)
|Sale of excess inventory
|18
|-
|(202
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|698
|$
|3,216
|$
|2,994
|$
|8,722
1 Depreciation and amortization excludes amortization of right-of-use (ROU) leases. Prior period amounts have been retroactively revised to conform to this presentation. This change had no effect on previously reported U.S. GAAP results.
2 The charges represent a non-recurring state and local sales tax (benefit) expense related to the restatement of prior period financial statements.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except share data)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,569
|$
|11,959
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,489 and $1,265, respectively
|4,965
|5,422
|Inventory
|6,724
|5,934
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,002
|1,312
|Secured revolving credit facility debt issuance costs, net
|39
|-
|Total Current Assets
|19,299
|24,627
|Non-Current Assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|2,351
|1,972
|Right of use assets, net
|913
|390
|Intangible assets, net
|2,698
|3,026
|Goodwill
|7,260
|7,260
|Secured revolving credit facility debt issuance costs, net
|-
|68
|Total Non-Current Assets
|13,222
|12,716
|Total Assets
|$
|32,521
|$
|37,343
|LIABILITIES
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of secured term loan, net of debt issuance costs
|$
|5,660
|$
|5,638
|Accounts payable
|3,150
|3,251
|Accrued expenses
|5,877
|8,382
|Secured revolving credit facility
|655
|-
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|9
|157
|Current portion of contract liabilities
|606
|388
|Note payable - insurance premium financing
|420
|-
|Accrued interest
|10
|24
|Other
|7
|7
|Total Current Liabilities
|16,394
|17,847
|Non-Current Liabilities:
|Secured term loan, net of current portion and debt issuance costs
|11,419
|15,667
|Secured revolving credit facility
|-
|655
|Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|1,444
|854
|Contract liabilities, less current portion
|414
|701
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|13,277
|17,877
|Total Liabilities
|$
|29,671
|$
|35,724
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175 shares Series A, 293 shares Series B, 90 shares Series C and 8 shares Series D designated, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Common stock, par value $0.001, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized; 8,602,309 and 8,588,876 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|9
|9
|Additional paid-in capital
|249,053
|244,285
|Accumulated deficit
|(246,222
|)
|(242,685
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|10
|10
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|2,850
|1,619
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|32,521
|$
|37,343
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
| 2025
(As Restated)
|2026
| 2025
(As Restated)
|Revenue
|$
|8,579
|$
|11,270
|$
|27,937
|$
|30,657
|Cost of Revenues
|1,950
|2,526
|6,452
|6,690
|Gross Margin
|6,629
|8,744
|21,485
|23,967
|Operating Expenses:
|General and administrative
|5,133
|5,193
|15,285
|14,404
|Selling and marketing
|1,868
|2,081
|6,190
|5,286
|Research and development
|426
|345
|1,715
|747
|Depreciation and amortization
|274
|222
|771
|588
|Total Operating Expenses
|7,701
|7,841
|23,961
|21,025
|Operating (Loss) Income
|(1,072
|)
|903
|(2,476
|)
|2,942
|Other (Expense) Income:
|Interest expense
|(276
|)
|(1,795
|)
|(1,340
|)
|(5,643
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(477
|)
|-
|(477
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|-
|6,097
|-
|2,186
|Loss on impairment of assets
|-
|(196
|)
|(12
|)
|(196
|)
|Other expense
|-
|(14
|)
|(125
|)
|(42
|)
|Other income
|(5
|)
|5,170
|485
|5,351
|Total Other (Expense) Income, net
|(281
|)
|8,785
|(992
|)
|1,179
|Net (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes
|(1,353
|)
|9,688
|(3,468
|)
|4,121
|Income tax expense
|63
|-
|69
|-
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(1,416
|)
|$
|9,688
|$
|(3,537
|)
|$
|4,121
|Total Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|$
|(1,416
|)
|$
|9,688
|$
|(3,537
|)
|$
|4,121
|(Loss) Earnings per Share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|1.13
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|0.48
|Diluted
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.39
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|0.21
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|8,602,309
|8,571,111
|8,598,202
|8,560,174
|Diluted
|8,602,309
|9,140,668
|8,598,202
|9,178,144
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
(In thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Common Stock
| Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding
|Par Value
| Additional Paid-
in Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income
|Total
|Balances as of June 30, 2026
|8,602,309
|$
|9
|$
|247,574
|$
|(244,806
|)
|$
|10
|$
|2,787
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,377
|-
|-
|1,377
|Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees
|-
|-
|103
|-
|-
|103
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(1,416
|)
|-
|(1,416
|)
|Balances as of September 30, 2026
|8,602,309
|$
|9
|$
|249,053
|$
|(246,222
|)
|$
|10
|$
|2,850
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Common Stock
| Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding
|Par Value
| Additional Paid-
in Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income
|Total
|Balances as of June 30, 2025 (As Restated)
|8,568,005
|$
|9
|$
|241,248
|$
|(260,066
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(18,799
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,397
|-
|-
|1,397
|Stock options exercised
|8,159
|-
|122
|-
|-
|122
|Net income (As Restated)
|-
|-
|-
|9,688
|-
|9,688
|Balances as of September 30, 2025 (As Restated)
|8,576,164
|$
|9
|$
|242,767
|$
|(250,378
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(7,592
|)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Common Stock
| Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding
|Par Value
| Additional Paid-
in Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income
|Total
|Balances as of December 31, 2025
|8,588,876
|$
|9
|$
|244,285
|$
|(242,685
|)
|$
|10
|$
|1,619
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|4,219
|-
|-
|4,219
|Stock options exercised
|5,433
|-
|77
|-
|-
|77
|Shares issued for services rendered
|8,000
|-
|164
|-
|-
|164
|Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees
|-
|-
|308
|-
|-
|308
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(3,537
|)
|-
|(3,537
|)
|Balances as of September 30, 2026
|8,602,309
|$
|9
|$
|249,053
|$
|(246,222
|)
|$
|10
|$
|2,850
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Common Stock
| Number of Shares
Issued and Outstanding
|Par Value
| Additional Paid-
in Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income
|Total
|Balances as of December 31, 2024 (As Restated)
|8,543,686
|$
|9
|$
|238,685
|$
|(254,499
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(15,795
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|4,787
|-
|3,630
|-
|-
|3,630
|Stock options exercised
|25,167
|-
|375
|-
|-
|$
|375
|Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees
|2,524
|-
|77
|-
|-
|77
|Net income (As Restated)
|-
|-
|-
|4,121
|-
|4,121
|Balances as of September 30, 2025 (As Restated)
|8,576,164
|$
|9
|$
|242,767
|$
|(250,378
|)
|$
|10
|$
|(7,592
|)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
| 2025
(As Restated)
|Cash Flows - Operating Activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(3,537
|)
|$
|4,121
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|Stock-based compensation
|4,622
|3,513
|Depreciation and amortization
|948
|634
|Amortization of right-of-use assets
|95
|268
|Provision for credit losses
|664
|112
|Amortization of debt issuance and debt discounts
|116
|1,416
|Write-off of inventory
|69
|-
|Loss on disposal and impairment of assets
|18
|210
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|477
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|-
|(2,186
|)
|Gain on sale of patents
|-
|(5,000
|)
|Gain on lease modification
|-
|(7
|)
|Proceeds from tenant improvement funds
|-
|586
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(206
|)
|(1,387
|)
|Inventory
|(859
|)
|(2,665
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|815
|(1,009
|)
|Accounts payable
|(77
|)
|264
|Accrued expenses and contract liabilities
|(2,519
|)
|1,289
|Operating leases
|(178
|)
|(79
|)
|Net Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities
|(29
|)
|557
|Cash Flows - Investing Activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(593
|)
|(1,846
|)
|Investment in software development
|(218
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of patents
|-
|5,000
|Net Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities
|(811
|)
|3,154
|Cash Flows - Financing Activities:
|Repayment of principal secured term loan
|(4,313
|)
|-
|Repayment of insurance premium financing note payable
|(315
|)
|-
|Proceeds from exercises of stock options
|77
|359
|Payment of note payable
|-
|(27,747
|)
|Proceeds from secured term loan
|-
|23,000
|Proceeds from secured revolving credit facility
|-
|655
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|-
|(371
|)
|Payments of principal on finance lease and extinguishment of lease liability
|-
|(242
|)
|Net Cash Flows Used in Financing Activities
|(4,550
|)
|(4,346
|)
|Net Change in Cash During Period
|(5,390
|)
|(635
|)
|Cash at Beginning of Period
|11,959
|10,237
|Cash at End of Period
|$
|6,569
|$
|9,602
|Supplemental Information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|1,511
|$
|3,291
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|87
|$
|-
|Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Stock options granted in lieu of cash bonus
|69
|117
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|619
|430
|Insurance premiums financed through note payable
|466
|-
|Transfer of deposits to property and equipment
|192
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|59
|-
|Capitalize interest into senior secured debt
|-
|549
|Shares granted in lieu of board of director fees
|-
|77
|Lease liabilities reduced upon lease modification
|-
|99
|RSUs granted in exchange for services
|-
|10
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment