Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q3 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the“Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Financial Highlights

($000's except per share data, unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 342,995 $ 260,702 32 % $ 986,854 $ 763,027 29 % Operating income 26,633 19,352 38 % 87,491 67,729 29 % EBITDA(1) 51,415 42,907 20 % 167,426 138,791 21 % Cashflow 67,423 41,362 63 % 169,453 124,706 36 % Net income 21,584 14,584 48 % 72,581 50,622 43 % Attributable to shareholders 21,516 14,504 48 % 72,347 50,581 43 % Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA(1) $ 1.40 $ 1.13 24 % $ 4.57 $ 3.64 26 % Cashflow $ 1.84 $ 1.09 69 % $ 4.62 $ 3.27 41 % Attributable to shareholders: Net income $ 0.59 $ 0.38 55 % $ 1.97 $ 1.33 48 % Common shares (000's) (4) Basic 36,439 37,159 (2 %) 36,514 37,535 (3 %) Diluted 36,609 37,890 (3 %) 36,669 38,088 (4 %) September 30 December 31 Financial Position at 2026 2025 Change Total Assets $ 1,112,179 $ 1,000,102 11 % Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 26,503 75,236 (65 %) Working Capital(2) 48,579 108,023 (55 %) Net Debt(3) - - - Shareholders' Equity 635,535 601,311 6 %

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy's results for the three months ended September 30, 2026 reflect continued strength in the Compression and Process Service segment, stable Australian activity and improving North American drilling and completion industry conditions. Cash provided by operating activities during the quarter was a record $112.6 million. Negatively impacting 2026 third quarter financial results was $15.9 million of share-based compensation expense arising from the substantial year to date increase in the market value of the Company's shares.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

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September 30 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 112,188 $ 82,374 36 % $ 304,079 $ 244,683 24 % EBITDA (1) $ 27,929 $ 19,921 40 % $ 74,308 $ 61,180 21 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 25 % 24 % 4 % 24 % 25 % (4 %) Operating days(2) 3,132 2,326 35 % 8,154 7,044 16 % Canada 1,951 1,407 39 % 4,736 4,252 11 % United States 269 62 334 % 619 353 75 % Australia 912 857 6 % 2,799 2,439 15 % Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 35,820 $ 35,414 1 % $ 37,292 $ 34,736 7 % Canada 25,260 24,606 3 % 26,784 26,278 2 % United States 31,227 30,016 4 % 29,611 29,666 - Australia 59,765 53,551 12 % 56,770 50,216 13 % Utilization 37 % 25 % 48 % 32 % 25 % 28 % Canada 33 % 21 % 57 % 27 % 21 % 29 % United States 24 % 6 % 300 % 19 % 11 % 73 % Australia 58 % 55 % 5 % 60 % 53 % 13 % Rigs, average for period 93 102 (9 %) 93 102 (9 %) Canada 64 73 (12 %) 64 73 (12 %) United States 12 12 - 12 12 - Australia 17 17 - 17 17 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid standby days.

CDS segment activity during the third quarter of 2026 was higher than the prior year in all jurisdictions. Increased equipment utilization and higher day rates received for upgraded equipment resulted in a substantial year over year increase in third quarter segment revenue and EBITDA.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

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September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 22,916 $ 21,041 9 % $ 61,089 $ 60,251 1 % EBITDA (1) $ 8,285 $ 7,623 9 % $ 20,150 $ 21,657 (7 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 36 % 36 % - 33 % 36 % (8 %) Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 13,616 $ 13,754 (1 %) $ 42,246 $ 43,072 (2 %) Pieces of rental equipment 8,019 8,050 - 8,019 8,050 - Canada 6,855 6,867 - 6,855 6,867 - United States 1,164 1,183 (2 %) 1,164 1,183 (2 %) Rental equipment utilization 21 % 19 % 11 % 18 % 18 % - Canada 19 % 17 % 12 % 16 % 15 % 7 % United States 32 % 30 % 7 % 33 % 32 % 3 % Heavy trucks 58 62 (6 %) 58 62 (6 %) Canada 40 40 - 40 40 - United States 18 22 (18 %) 18 22 (18 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Third quarter RTS segment revenue increased compared to 2025 due primarily to increased activity in Canada. The year over year increase in third quarter segment EBITDA was driven by increased equipment utilization as price increases implemented to the end of the third quarter of 2026 were not sufficient to fully offset significant cost inflation over the past year.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

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September 30 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 170,548 $ 125,801 36 % $ 517,554 $ 365,250 42 % EBITDA (1) $ 21,036 $ 15,097 39 % $ 69,655 $ 52,994 31 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 12 % 12 % - 14 % 15 % (7 %) Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 38,665 51,313 (25 %) 38,665 51,313 (25 %) Canada 22,465 23,763 (5 %) 22,465 23,763 (5 %) United States 16,200 27,550 (41 %) 16,200 27,550 (41 %) Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 80 % 75 % 7 % 70 % 69 % 1 % Canada 80 % 78 % 3 % 66 % 66 % - United States 79 % 73 % 8 % 75 % 71 % 6 % Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 733.8 $ 380.8 93 % $ 733.8 $ 380.8 93 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

Third quarter CPS segment revenue was higher compared to 2025 due to increased North American fabrication sales and parts and service activity that was partially offset by lower compression rental fleet revenue in the United States following the sale of several active compression rental units in 2025. The year over year increase in third quarter segment EBITDA was driven by increased fabrication and parts and service activity and improved fabrication margins. The year over year decline in higher margin rental revenues resulted in a modestly lower segment EBITDA margin for the first nine months of 2026 as compared to 2025. The quarter end fabrication sales backlog increased to $733.8 million compared to the $380.8 million backlog at September 30, 2025. Sequentially, the quarter-end fabrication sales backlog increased by $179.3 million, or 32%, compared to the $554.5 million backlog at June 30, 2026.



Well Servicing (“WS”)

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September 30 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenue $ 37,343 $ 31,486 19 % $ 104,132 $ 92,843 12 % EBITDA (1) $ 11,214 $ 4,727 137 % $ 32,498 $ 13,490 141 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 30 % 15 % 100 % 31 % 15 % 107 % Service hours(2) 31,400 29,298 7 % 90,293 85,806 5 % Canada 15,702 13,702 15 % 44,783 40,396 11 % United States - 1,405 nm 108 5,697 (98 %) Australia 15,698 14,191 11 % 45,402 39,713 14 % Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 1,189 $ 1,075 11 % $ 1,153 $ 1,082 7 % Canada 938 893 5 % 934 919 2 % United States - 934 nm 898 921 (2 %) Australia 1,440 1,264 14 % 1,370 1,271 8 % Utilization(3) 40 % 29 % 38 % 38 % 29 % 31 % Canada 35 % 27 % 30 % 33 % 27 % 22 % United States - 13 % nm 3 % 17 % (82 %) Australia 59 % 54 % 9 % 58 % 51 % 14 % Rigs, average for period 61 79 (23 %) 61 79 (23 %) Canada 49 55 (11 %) 49 55 (11 %) United States - 12 nm - 12 nm Australia 12 12 - 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company's service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

“nm” – calculation not meaningful

Third quarter Well Servicing segment revenue increased compared to 2025 due to increased activity in Australia and Canada following the upgrade and reactivation of several service rigs over the past year. Increased revenue from Australian and Canadian operations was partially offset by lower WS segment revenue in the United States following the discontinuance of U.S. operations in January 2026. Segment EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 was higher compared to 2025 due primarily to an improvement in Australian financial performance and the cessation of operating losses in the United States.

Corporate

During the third quarter of 2026, Total Energy continued to execute on its $120.1 million 2026 capital expenditure program with $31.7 million of capital expenditures that were primarily directed towards the upgrade of drilling and service rigs in Australia and Canada, the construction of a new service rig for Australia, expansion of CPS segment fabrication capacity in the United States and additions to the RTS segment's North American rental fleet. Capital expenditures for the first nine months of 2026 totaled $97.5 million, which includes approximately $19.9 million of the $24.5 million of capital commitments carried forward from 2025.

Total Energy exited the third quarter of 2026 with $48.6 million of positive working capital, including $93.4 million of cash. At September 30, 2026 there was $170.0 million of available credit under the Company's $175.0 million of revolving bank credit facilities and the interest rate on the Company's outstanding bank debt was 4.12%.

$18.8 million was returned to shareholders during the third quarter of 2026 by way of dividends and share repurchases. Bank debt was reduced by $20.0 million during the quarter. Cash on hand exceeded bank debt by $88.4 million at September 30, 2026.

Further to the news release issued on September 14, 2026, Total Energy is pleased to welcome Elizabeth (Liz) Dammann to its Board of Directors. Ms. Dammann is a professional engineer with over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and currently serves as Vice President, Production and Capital Operations for Tundra Oil and Gas Ltd.

Outlook

Despite continued political and economic uncertainty and capital discipline on the part of oil and gas producers, elevated oil prices began to translate into higher Canadian drilling activity in the second quarter, with U.S. drilling activity following in the third quarter. The current outlook for the upcoming winter drilling season in Canada is positive, with all the Company's high capacity singles, AC doubles and triples committed. Conversion of a second idle Canadian mechanical double to a state of the art AC triple is on time and on budget and such rig has been contracted and is expected to commence drilling by January 2027. The previously announced upgrade of three Canadian service rigs and one Australian drilling rig are also expected to be completed and the rigs operating by January 2027. A new service rig being constructed for Australia is expected to be completed and commence operations during the second quarter of 2027.

North American demand for compression and process equipment remains very strong. The CPS segment's record $733.8 million fabrication sales backlog at September 30, 2026 provides visibility for the CPS segment's fabrication business into 2028 and quoting activity remains vibrant. The U.S. facility expansion is on time and on budget, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. Following facility completion, U.S. production is expected to ramp up over the next several quarters as personnel and major components are procured.

Relatively strong natural gas prices realized by Australian producers continued to support stable industry conditions in the third quarter of 2026. However, recent intervention by the Australian federal government in the natural gas market intended to lower domestic prices threatens such stability and has adversely impacted industry sentiment. The introduction of legislation to the Australian Parliament in October 2026 relating to the Domestic Gas Reservation Scheme has caused uncertainty around future investment in developing Australia's natural gas resource. While there are indications the federal government may modify the scheme in response to state and industry concerns, failure to do so could negatively impact industry activity levels.

Subsequent to September 30, 2026, Total Energy repaid the remaining $5.0 million drawn on its revolving credit facilities and the Company currently has no bank debt. This strong financial position allows Total Energy to fund its remaining $47.1 million of capital expenditure commitments while at the same time continuing to pursue attractive investment opportunities and providing shareholders with industry leading returns through dividends and share buybacks.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. Alberta Time (10:00 a.m. EST) on November 12, 2026 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy's website at by selecting“Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 715-9871 or (647) 932-3411. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy's website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until December 12, 2026 by dialing (800) 770-2030 (passcode 1002576).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management's discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and the Company's 2025 Annual Report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30

December 31

2026

2025

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,396 $ 59,637 Accounts receivable 198,571 165,991 Inventory 107,022 127,022 Prepaid expenses and deposits 39,400 18,268 438,389 370,918 Property, plant and equipment 669,737 625,131 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 1,112,179 $ 1,000,102 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 209,508 $ 152,214 Deferred revenue 148,767 89,826 Contingent consideration on business acquisition - 2,796 Income taxes payable 20,669 7,518 Dividends payable 4,357 3,635 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,509 6,906 389,810 262,895 Long-term debt 5,000 55,000 Lease liabilities 21,503 20,236 Deferred income tax liability 60,331 60,660 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 231,740 228,041 Contributed surplus 1,065 5,841 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,091 ) (16,523 ) Non-controlling interest 611 377 Retained earnings 406,210 383,575 635,535 601,311 $ 1,112,179 $ 1,000,102

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

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September 30 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue $ 342,995 $ 260,702 $ 986,854 $ 763,027 Cost of services 263,489 203,044 765,318 583,858 Selling, general and administration 15,062 13,571 42,172 40,877 Other income (1,974 ) (543 ) (2,791 ) (1,232 ) Share-based compensation 15,919 1,983 23,315 2,795 Depreciation 23,866 23,295 71,349 69,000 Operating income 26,633 19,352 87,491 67,729 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 916 260 8,586 2,062 Finance costs, net (488 ) (1,195 ) (844 ) (3,921 ) Net income before income taxes 27,061 18,417 95,233 65,870 Current income tax expense 7,654 3,248 23,836 10,916 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (2,177 ) 585 (1,184 ) 4,332 Total income tax expense 5,477 3,833 22,652 15,248 Net income $ 21,584 $ 14,584 $ 72,581 $ 50,622 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 21,516 $ 14,504 $ 72,347 $ 50,581 Non-controlling interest 68 80 234 41 Income per share Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.39 $ 1.98 $ 1.35 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.38 $ 1.97 $ 1.33

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

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September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025

Net income $ 21,584 $ 14,584 $ 72,581 $ 50,622 Foreign currency translation 1,597 5,391 12,432 (3,085 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 1,597 5,391 12,432 (3,085 ) Total comprehensive income $ 23,181 $ 19,975 $ 85,013 $ 47,537 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 23,113 $ 19,895 $ 84,779 $ 47,496 Non-controlling interest 68 80 234 41

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

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September 30

Nine months ended

September 30

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income for the period $ 21,584 $ 14,584 $ 72,581 $ 50,622 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 23,866 23,295 71,349 69,000 Share-based compensation 15,919 1,983 23,315 2,795 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (916 ) (260 ) (8,586 ) (2,062 ) Finance costs, net 488 1,195 844 3,921 Foreign currency translation 205 (902 ) (1,776 ) (2,834 ) Current income tax expense 7,654 3,248 23,836 10,916 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (2,177 ) 585 (1,184 ) 4,332 Income taxes recovered (paid) 800 (2,366 ) (10,926 ) (11,984 ) Cashflow 67,423 41,362 169,453 124,706 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable 12,844 (919 ) (32,580 ) (12,560 ) Inventory 17,252 (35,741 ) 20,000 (32,874 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (8,332 ) (5,699 ) (21,132 ) (3,370 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (30,685 ) 25,827 (5,888 ) 31,266 Deferred revenue 54,113 32,677 58,962 31,987 Cash provided by operating activities 112,615 57,507 188,815 139,155 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (31,735 ) (17,157 ) (97,520 ) (77,926 ) Payment of deferred purchase price (2,817 ) - (2,817 ) - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,090 1,016 12,028 3,910 Changes in non-cash working capital items 4,965 2,231 30,705 8,389 Cash used in investing activities (28,497 ) (13,910 ) (57,604 ) (65,627 ) Financing: Advances on long-term debt - - - 30,000 Repayment of long-term debt (20,000 ) (10,000 ) (50,000 ) (50,947 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,888 ) (1,790 ) (5,718 ) (5,611 ) Dividends to shareholders (4,375 ) (3,723 ) (12,416 ) (10,942 ) Repurchase of common shares (14,396 ) (3,988 ) (28,849 ) (13,721 ) Shares issued on exercise of stock options - 174 647 174 Interest paid (576 ) (1,341 ) (1,116 ) (3,813 ) Cash used in financing activities (41,235 ) (20,668 ) (97,452 ) (54,860 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 42,883 22,929 33,759 18,668 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 50,513 34,158 59,637 38,419 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 93,396 $ 57,087 $ 93,396 $ 57,087

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company's corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at and for the three months ended Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total September 30, 2026 Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)

Services Services Services Revenue $ 112,188 $ 22,916 $ 170,548 $ 37,343 $ - $ 342,995 Cost of services 81,304 12,682 144,663 24,840 - 263,489 Selling, general and administration 3,648 2,036 4,882 1,356 3,140 15,062 Other income - - - - (1,974 ) (1,974 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 15,919 15,919 Depreciation 12,922 4,877 2,934 2,745 388 23,866 Operating income (loss) 14,314 3,321 18,069 8,402 (17,473 ) 26,633 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 693 87 33 67 36 916 Finance income (costs), net 63 (48 ) (98 ) (8 ) (397 ) (488 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 15,070 3,360 18,004 8,461 (17,834 ) 27,061 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 481,853 160,151 335,210 128,407 6,558 1,112,179 Total liabilities 80,707 38,284 228,545 7,588 121,520 476,644 Capital expenditures 13,142 8,273 6,071 4,198 51 31,735





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 167,666 $ 98,198 $ 77,131 $ - $ 342,995 Non-current assets (2) 384,910 114,947 173,933 - 673,790

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)

Services Services Services Revenue $ 82,374 $ 21,041 $ 125,801 $ 31,486 $ - $ 260,702 Cost of services 59,867 11,371 107,078 24,728 - 203,044 Selling, general and administration 2,582 2,230 3,706 2,032 3,021 13,571 Other income - - - - (543 ) (543 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 1,983 1,983 Depreciation 12,156 5,376 3,121 2,495 147 23,295 Operating income (loss) 7,769 2,064 11,896 2,231 (4,608 ) 19,352 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment (4 ) 183 80 1 - 260 Finance Income (costs), net 15 (49 ) (126 ) (13 ) (1,022 ) (1,195 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 7,780 2,198 11,850 2,219 (5,630 ) 18,417 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 440,485 167,067 306,589 90,928 10,318 1,015,387 Total liabilities 72,987 32,099 157,376 5,947 152,867 421,276 Capital expenditures 10,929 1,025 1,582 3,599 22 17,157





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 125,564 $ 71,214 $ 63,924 $ - $ 260,702 Non-current assets (2) 371,460 129,973 136,030 - 637,463

(1) Corporate includes the Company's corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment and goodwill.

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)

Services Services Services Revenue $ 304,079 $ 61,089 $ 517,554 $ 104,132 $ - $ 986,854 Cost of services 221,092 35,695 434,701 73,830 - 765,318 Selling, general and administration 9,564 5,863 14,107 3,941 8,697 42,172 Other income - - - - (2,791 ) (2,791 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 23,315 23,315 Depreciation 38,545 15,269 8,633 7,974 928 71,349 Operating income (loss) 34,878 4,262 60,113 18,387 (30,149 ) 87,491 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 885 619 909 6,137 36 8,586 Finance income (costs), net 146 (148 ) (309 ) (25 ) (508 ) (844 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 35,909 4,733 60,713 24,499 (30,621 ) 95,233 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 481,853 160,151 335,210 128,407 6,558 1,112,179 Total liabilities 80,707 38,284 228,545 7,588 121,520 476,644 Capital expenditures 53,977 11,768 16,375 15,314 86 97,520





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 454,456 $ 311,104 $ 221,294 $ - $ 986,854 Non-current assets (2) 384,910 114,947 173,933 - 673,790

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1)

Services Services Services Revenue $ 244,683 $ 60,251 $ 365,250 $ 92,843 $ - $ 763,027 Cost of services 176,498 32,196 300,916 74,248 - 583,858 Selling, general and administration 8,048 6,614 11,764 5,484 8,967 40,877 Other income - - - - (1,232 ) (1,232 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 2,795 2,795 Depreciation 36,621 15,464 9,071 7,173 671 69,000 Operating income (loss) 23,516 5,977 43,499 5,938 (11,201 ) 67,729 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,043 216 424 379 - 2,062 Finance income (costs), net 35 (132 ) (335 ) (40 ) (3,449 ) (3,921 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 24,594 6,061 43,588 6,277 (14,650 ) 65,870 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 440,485 167,067 306,589 90,928 10,318 1,015,387 Total liabilities 72,987 32,099 157,376 5,947 152,867 421,276 Capital expenditures 44,213 15,276 3,630 14,756 51 77,926





Canada United States Australia International Total Revenue $ 340,039 $ 245,964 $ 173,249 $ 3,775 $ 763,027 Non-current assets (2) 371,460 129,973 136,030 - 637,463

(1)Corporate includes the Company's corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2)Includes property, plant and equipment and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centres in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at:... or visit our website at .

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company's primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy's performance. Total Energy's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations. (2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities. (3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company's liquidity. (4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company's Q3 2026 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy's future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy's ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy's most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at ) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.