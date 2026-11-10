Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2026
| (US$ million except per share)
|First nine months
|Third quarter
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Investment income
|56.7
|43.0
|14.4
|17.4
|Management fees
|19.1
|-
|7.2
|-
|Total income
|79.0
|43.0
|21.9
|17.4
|EBITDA
|44.7
|27.7
|8.6
|13.0
|Net profit
|29.2
|22.1
|4.3
|9.7
|Net profit per share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.09
|Portfolio Investments
|374.5
|442.0
|374.5
|442.0
|Total assets
|587.3
|460.9
|587.3
|460.9
|Common shareholders' equity
|486.2
|438.4
|486.2
|438.4
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|3.50
|n/a
|$
|3.50
|n/a
|Book value per share
|$
|4.48
|$
|4.05
|$
|4.48
|$
|4.05
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Investment income of $14.4 million for Q3 2026, compared to $17.4 million for Q3 2025. The main drivers of investment income for Q3 2026 were fair value gains on Trone and Helios Fund IV. The value of portfolio investments was $374.5 million at Q3 2026. The movement from Q2 2026 was driven by the distributions from Trone and receipt of returns of capital from Helios Fund IV from the exits of underlying investments in that fund, offset by fair value gains. HFP delivered management fees of $7.2 million through its alternative asset management business. Net profit of $4.3 million for Q3 2026, compared to $9.7 million for Q3 2025, equating to net profit per share of $0.04 for Q3 2026 and $0.09 for Q3 2025. We have presented tangible book value per share for the first time this quarter, representing book value per share without the impact of goodwill and intangible assets. Since consolidating the Helios asset management business on January 1, 2026, the company's BVPS includes goodwill and intangible assets arising from the Business Combination. These accounting balances are carried at historical cost or cost less accumulated amortization, while being periodically tested for impairment, and do not reflect the performance of the company's investments or the value of the Helios franchise. Tangible book value per share is $3.50, up 2% from $3.44 at the end of Q2 2026. Book value per share up 1% to $4.48 for Q3 2026 from $4.44 for Q2 2026, HFP's seventh consecutive quarter of book value per share growth. Trone's operating subsidiary T2S Group Holding listed on the Casablanca stock exchange. HFP's proportionate share of the cash proceeds from the IPO was $17.7 million from Trone and $7.4 million from Helios Fund IV.
YTD 2026 Highlights
- Investment income of $56.7 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $43.0 million for the first nine months of 2025. The main drivers of investment income for the first nine months of 2026 were distributions from Trone and Helios Fund IV and fair value and realized gains on Seven Rivers and HDV. Book value per share up 6% to $4.48 for Q3 2026 from $4.22 for Q4 2025. EBITDA of $44.7 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $27.7 million for the first nine months of 2025. Net profit of $29.2 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $22.1 million for the first nine months of 2025. HFP started to consolidate Helios' asset management business from January 1, 2026. HFP's MD&A and financial statements contain explanatory disclosures regarding the comparability of prior year financial information.
Subsequent events to September 30, 2026
- Helios Fund IV returned $28.5 million to HFP from proceeds of the sale of Africa Specialty Risks in October 2026.
About Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation
Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company that is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HFPC.U. The company invests in African businesses and other businesses with customers, suppliers or operations primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa. It is advised by Helios Investment Partners LLP which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. As at September 30, 2026, HFP had Portfolio Investments totaling $374.5 million.
Contact Information
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This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may relate to the company's or a Portfolio Investment's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividends, plans and objectives of the company. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities of the company, a Portfolio Investment, or the African market are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate” or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. Some of the specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the value generating potential of HFP's investments in a diversified set of strategies; the increased credit facility supporting further investments that would complement the portfolio; the long-term appreciation potential of the portfolio and the company's positioning to deliver meaningful value to shareholders; and the offer to acquire the outstanding shares of CAB Payments Holdings plc.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by the company including, without limitation, that: HFP's investments and positioning will generate the value expected; the increased credit facility will be used to support further complementary investments; and the offer to acquire the outstanding shares of CAB Payments Holdings plc will be completed on the terms currently contemplated.
Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions and estimates as of the date of this press release and they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following factors: geopolitical risks, inflation, and interest rates; tariffs; financial market fluctuations; reliance on key personnel and risks associated with the Investment Advisory Agreement; concentration risk in Portfolio Investments, including geographic concentration and with respect to Class A and Class B limited partnership interests in the Portfolio Advisor; operating and financial risks of Portfolio Investments; valuation methodologies involve subjective judgments; investments may be made in foreign private businesses where information is unreliable or unavailable; use of leverage; lawsuits; cybersecurity and technology; reliance on third parties; significant ownership by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) and HFP Investments Holdings SARL (“Principal Holdco”) may adversely affect the market price of the subordinate voting shares; taxation risks; emerging markets; and climate change, natural disaster, and weather risks. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the company's 2025 annual report and annual information form, both dated March 27, 2026, which are available on SEDAR+ at and our website at. These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the company. These factors and assumptions, however, should be considered carefully.
Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Information on
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
as at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(US$ thousands)
|(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025(1)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|62,180
|10,760
|Portfolio Investments
|374,491
|463,746
|Total cash and investments
|436,671
|474,506
|Receivables from related parties
|5,169
|1,334
|Distributions receivable
|28,453
|-
|Income taxes refundable
|-
|814
|Other assets
|6,423
|3,830
|Property and equipment
|3,992
|902
|Intangible assets
|46,420
|-
|Goodwill
|60,184
|-
|Total assets
|587,312
|481,386
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|26,101
|2,085
|Income taxes payable
|2,547
|-
|Payable to related parties
|7,929
|1,593
|Amounts payable to other limited partners
|21,537
|-
|Borrowings
|25,139
|10,000
|Lease liabilities
|4,702
|455
|Contract liabilities
|4,818
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|8,320
|10,352
|Total liabilities
|101,093
|24,485
|Equity
|Common shareholders' equity
|486,219
|456,901
|Total liabilities and equity
|587,312
|481,386
|Tangible book value per share
|3.50
|n/a
|Book value per share
|4.48
|4.22
(1) Period over period comparability may be limited. Refer to notes 5 (Business Combination) and 24 (Reclassification of Comparative Amounts) to the consolidated statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
Information on
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(US$ thousands except per share)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|First nine months
|Third quarter
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025(1)
|Income
|Investment income
|56,651
|43,005
|14,354
|17,422
|Management fees
|19,129
|-
|7,233
|-
|Other income
|3,237
|-
|313
|-
|79,017
|43,005
|21,900
|17,422
|Expenses
|Investment and advisory fees
|-
|(3,477
|)
|-
|(1,224
|)
|General and administration expenses
|(34,302
|)
|(9,045
|)
|(13,312
|)
|(3,269
|)
|Other expenses
|-
|(2,745
|)
|-
|81
|EBITDA
|44,715
|27,738
|8,588
|13,010
|Depreciation
|(1,184
|)
|(111
|)
|(400
|)
|(37
|)
|Amortization
|(5,693
|)
|-
|(1,815
|)
|-
|Operating profit
|37,838
|27,627
|6,373
|12,973
|Finance costs
|(7,254
|)
|(1,329
|)
|(2,213
|)
|(448
|)
|Profit before income taxes
|30,584
|26,298
|4,160
|12,525
|Recovery of (provision for) income taxes
|(1,421
|)
|(4,159
|)
|90
|(2,829
|)
|Profit after income taxes
|29,163
|22,139
|4,250
|9,696
|Net profit per share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.09
|Net profit per diluted share
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.09
|Shares outstanding (weighted average)
|108,361,608
|108,236,381
|108,450,533
|108,291,576
|Other comprehensive income
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|(54
|)
|-
|3
|-
|Other comprehensive income
|(54
|)
|-
|3
|-
|Total comprehensive income
|29,109
|22,139
|4,253
|9,696
(1) Period over period comparability may be limited. Refer to notes 5 (Business Combination) and 24 (Reclassification of Comparative Amounts) to the consolidated statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
USAGE OF IFRS AND OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The financial results are derived from the interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS Accounting Standards”) applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, except as otherwise noted.
Management analyzes and assesses the financial position of the company in various ways including using non-GAAP measures that do not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Book value per share - The company considers book value per share a key performance measure in evaluating its objective of long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital. Book value per share is a key performance measure of the company and is closely monitored. This measure is calculated by the company as common shareholders' equity divided by the number of common shares outstanding.
Tangible book value per share - The company considers tangible book value per share a key performance measure in evaluating its objective of long-term capital appreciation. Tangible BVPS removes goodwill and intangible assets from the BVPS calculation, giving investors a clear view of performance. Changes in tangible BVPS are driven by investment performance, fee earnings and costs. Tangible BVPS is anchored in the company's portfolio investments, which are measured at fair value, and removes goodwill and intangible assets which are held at the values specified from acquisition accounting, being cost less accumulated amortization. This measure is equal to book value per share without the impact of goodwill and intangible assets. The impact of goodwill and intangible assets is calculated as those amounts divided by the number of common shares outstanding.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) - This measure is used to evaluate the profitability of the entity before certain expenses, being finance costs, current and deferred taxes, depreciation and amortization. The closest GAAP measure to EBITDA is operating profit, which is reconciled to EBITDA in the below table.
|Third quarter
|First nine months
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating profit
|6,373
|12,973
|37,838
|27,627
|Add back: Depreciation
|400
|37
|1,184
|111
|Add back: Amortization
|1,815
|-
|5,693
|-
|EBITDA
|8,588
|13,010
|44,715
|27,738
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