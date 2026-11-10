Real Estate Industry In India To Cross $992 Bn By 2032 With Rental Segment Growing At 10.99% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, India real estate market size

India Real Estate Market Growth Drivers

Regulatory Reforms Strengthen Transparency and Investor Confidence

RERA-led reforms are making India's real estate sector more transparent by strengthening disclosure, project registration, and compliance requirements. Better access to project information allows homebuyers and investors to evaluate construction progress, timelines, and developer commitments before making decisions. Stronger enforcement also encourages developers to maintain regular reporting and improve accountability, supporting greater confidence in the market.

Urbanization and Rising Incomes Support Housing Demand

Rapid urbanization and improving incomes are strengthening housing demand across India's major cities and emerging growth corridors. Expanding urban populations are creating a larger pool of potential homebuyers, while higher household incomes are improving purchasing capacity. Developers are increasingly focusing on well-connected suburban and peripheral areas where infrastructure expansion and employment growth can support sustained residential demand. This is encouraging more targeted project planning based on local population growth, connectivity, and affordability.

Home Loan Access Supports Affordable and Mid-Income Housing

Easier access to home loans and targeted interest-rate support is improving homeownership opportunities for affordable and mid-income households. Government-backed housing schemes can reduce the financing burden for eligible buyers and make monthly repayments more manageable. This also creates a clearer demand base for developers, particularly when projects are designed around the income, property-value, and loan eligibility requirements of targeted homebuyers.

Key Segments Covered in the India Real Estate Market Report

By Property Type



Residential

Apartments and Condominiums

Villas and Landed Houses

Commercial

Office

Retail

Logistics

Others

By End-user



Individuals/Households

Corporates & SMEs

Others

By Business Model



Sales

Rental

By Cities



Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Delhi NCR

Pune

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Kolkata

Ahmedabad

Rest of India

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mordor Intelligence combines reported market data with a consistent research framework to provide a clear view of India's real estate market. Its structured analysis helps decision-makers assess market trends, segment performance, and growth opportunities with greater confidence.”

India Real Estate Market Analysis by Region

Hyderabad is projected to be the fastest-growing geography from 2027 to 2032, supported by expanding office demand and continued corporate activity. Demand from banking, financial services, insurance, and IT-BPM companies is supporting commercial real estate absorption, with Gachibowli remaining an important office hub. These trends are creating opportunities for developers and property owners as companies expand their workplace requirements across the city.

Mumbai Metropolitan Re gi on remains the largest geography in India's real estate market, supported by strong residential activity and sustained buyer demand. The region continues to see substantial housing sales and new project launches, while demand is also shifting toward higher-priced properties. At the same time, more affordable homes continue to represent a significant portion of transactions, making the balance between pricing, product mix, and new supply important for developers.

Delhi NCR's residential development is increasingly concentrated along key growth corridors, including New Gurgaon, Golf Course Extension, and Dwarka Expressway. Mumbai, meanwhile, continues to show activity across both residential and commercial segments, with office leasing supported by established corporate occupiers and residential demand spanning premium and luxury housing. Ongoing development partnerships are also expanding the supply pipeline, making the ability to convert new projects into sustained buyer and tenant demand an important factor for market performance.

Overview – India Real Estate Industry



Study Period 2021 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 585.1 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 641.4 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 992.4 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 9.12% during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Property Type, By End-user, By Business Model and By Cities Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the India Real Estate Market

DLF Ltd

Godrej Properties Ltd

Lodha Developers (Lodha)

Prestige Estates Projects

Oberoi Realty

Sobha Ltd

Brigade Enterprises

Puravankara Ltd

Mahindra Lifespace Developers

Tata Realty & Infrastructure / Tata Housing

L&T Realty

Kolte-Patil Developers

Sunteck Realty

Hiranandani Group

Signature Global (India)

Shriram Properties

Phoenix Mills (retail)



Embassy Office Parks REIT

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

Nexus Select Trust (Retail REIT)

K Raheja Corp

RMZ Corp

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence

United States Residential Real Estate Market Size: The US residential real estate market is projected to grow from USD 3.72 trillion in 2025 to USD 3.81 trillion in 2026 and USD 4.21 trillion by 2031, registering a 2.04% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Easing mortgage rates and stronger wage growth relative to home prices are improving affordability, helping stabilize demand and gradually restore housing transaction activity.

United Kingdom Residential Real Estate Market Share: The United Kingdom Residential Real Estate Market is segmented by property type (apartments and condominiums, and villas and landed houses), price band (affordable, mid-market, and luxury), business model (sales and rental), mode of sale (primary and secondary), and region (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland). Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).

Canada Commercial Real Estate Market Analysis: Canada Commercial Real Estate Market competition is moderate, with nationally diversified REITs and pension-backed managers holding substantial portfolios, while specialist developers target high-growth niches. RioCan, Brookfield Properties, and Oxford Properties leverage their scale to access low-cost debt and secure prime urban redevelopment opportunities.

Italy Office Real Estate Market Trends: The Italy Office Real Estate Market is projected to grow from USD 17.10 billion in 2025 to USD 17.96 billion in 2026 and reach USD 22.98 billion by 2031, registering a 5.05% CAGR during 2026-2031. Urban migration, consistent foreign investment, and rising demand for ESG-compliant office space are supporting market expansion. Grade A properties account for the largest share and are also the fastest-growing segment.

Brazil Residential Real Estate Market Growth: The Brazil Residential Real Estate Market reached USD 106.97 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 138.7 billion by 2031, supported by stable policy measures and targeted subsidies. Owner-occupier purchases continue to support demand despite the impact of previously restrictive interest rates, which reduced speculative activity.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.