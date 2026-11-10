Real Estate Industry In India To Cross $992 Bn By 2032 With Rental Segment Growing At 10.99% CAGR, Reports Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2021 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 585.1 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 641.4 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 992.4 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 9.12% during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Property Type, By End-user, By Business Model and By Cities
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Key Companies Covered in the India Real Estate Market
- DLF Ltd
- Godrej Properties Ltd
- Lodha Developers (Lodha)
- Prestige Estates Projects
- Oberoi Realty
- Sobha Ltd
- Brigade Enterprises
- Puravankara Ltd
- Mahindra Lifespace Developers
- Tata Realty & Infrastructure / Tata Housing
- L&T Realty
- Kolte-Patil Developers
- Sunteck Realty
- Hiranandani Group
- Signature Global (India)
- Shriram Properties
- Phoenix Mills (retail)
- Embassy Office Parks REIT Mindspace Business Parks REIT Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
- Nexus Select Trust (Retail REIT)
- K Raheja Corp
- RMZ Corp
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About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com. CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...
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