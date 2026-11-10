Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing Earns Multiple 2026 Top Workplaces Honors

Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing Top Workplaces

Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing has been named a 2026 Top Workplace in multiple Texas markets and recognized as a Construction Industry Top Workplace.

- Art Canales, President & CEO of ChamberlinHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing has been recognized as one of the Houston metro area's Top Workplaces for 2026 by the Houston Chronicle. The honor is based entirely on confidential employee feedback collected through a third-party survey conducted by employee engagement partner Energage. Chamberlin was also awarded a Top Workplace in the Construction Industry category for the entire company locations.Both awards are based solely on confidential employee feedback gathered through Energage's third-party survey. The survey uniquely measures the employee experience across key themes including whether people feel Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute. Unlike many workplace awards, this recognition comes authentically from the people who work at the company.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”“This recognition means a great deal to us because it comes directly from our people,” said Art Canales, President & CEO of Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing.“Our team shows up every day with a commitment to safety, quality, and doing what is right on every project. Being named a Top Workplace reflects the culture we've built together and the pride our employees take in the work we do for our clients across the region.”About Chamberlin Roofing & WaterproofingChamberlin is a long-established commercial contractor delivering roofing and sheet metal, waterproofing and caulking, building and garage restoration, building envelope and maintenance services. With a history of over 129 years, as deep as its capabilities are broad, the company combines the stability of a large contractor with the highly personalized service clients have come to expect.Few firms match Chamberlin's range of contracting capabilities or its company-wide commitment to safety, quality, and teamwork with cost-effective delivery. From offices in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Rio Grange Valley, and Atlanta to crews in the field, Chamberlin's people bring real expertise and a consistent dedication to doing what is truly right on every project. That expertise and integrity form the foundation of the long-term, trusting relationships the company builds with its clients.Learn more:

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Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing Earns Multiple 2026 Top Workplaces Honors News Provided By Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing November 10, 2026, 21:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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