Chiro One Of Ellisville, MO To Host Open House And Ribbon Cutting On Nov. 19, 2026.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chiro One Wellness Centers invites the Ellisville, Missouri, community to an open house and ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

ELLISVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chiro One Wellness Centers invites patients, families and neighbors to celebrate its Ellisville, Missouri, clinic at Meet Your Neighborhood Chiro One: A Community Open House & Ribbon-Cutting Celebration on Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will bring together members of the Ellisville community, the Chesterfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Chiro One team for an opportunity to connect, explore the clinic and learn more about personalized chiropractic care. Guests will also have the chance to meet Dr. Frank Harris, whose passion for helping people overcome pain and return to the activities they love is rooted in his own life-changing experience with chiropractic care.

A St. Louis native, Dr. Harris first experienced chiropractic care as a child. Debilitating headaches sometimes kept him out of school for weeks, and prescription medications didn't provide a lasting solution. After his father took him to a chiropractor, his headaches improved significantly within months, and he no longer needed medication to manage the pain. That experience set him on the path to a career in chiropractic care.

Dr. Harris earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri and his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Logan University. His advanced training includes Active Release Technique (ART), Dynamic Neuromuscular Stabilization (DNS), Functional Movement Systems (FMS) and Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA), supporting his approach to helping patients improve mobility and physical function.

For Dr. Harris, one of the most rewarding aspects of chiropractic care is seeing patients return to activities they once thought were out of reach. Whether that means getting back to a favorite sport, enjoying time with family or simply moving through daily life with greater comfort, he is passionate about helping people make meaningful progress toward their goals.

Community Open House & Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

The November 19 event offers an opportunity for current and former patients, their friends and families, local businesses and community members to connect with Dr. Harris and the Chiro One team in a welcoming, informal setting.

Attendees are invited to tour the clinic, learn more about Chiro One's approach to chiropractic care and join in the ribbon-cutting celebration with the Chesterfield Regional Chamber.

Event: Meet Your Neighborhood Chiro One: A Community Open House & Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Chiro One of Ellisville, 15876 Fountain Plaza Dr., Ellisville, MO 63011

Special Guest: Chesterfield Regional Chamber of Commerce

Located off Clarkson Road near Lifetime Fitness, Chiro One of Ellisville serves patients throughout west St. Louis County, including Ellisville, Ballwin, Manchester, Wildwood and surrounding communities.

Through personalized treatment plans, patient education and a focus on long-term wellness, Chiro One continues its mission of helping patients find relief, improve movement and enjoy healthier, more active lives.

To learn more about Chiro One of Ellisville, meet Dr. Frank Harris schedule a visit at Chiro One of Ellisville clinic page.

To learn more about Chiro One of Ellisville or schedule an appointment, call 855-424-4761 or visit Chiro One of Ellisville clinic page. Chiro One of Ellisville serves patients in Ellisville, Ballwin, Manchester, Wildwood, Clarkson Valley, Winchester, Twin Oaks, and Valley Park, as well as patients throughout west St. Louis County and surrounding communities.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One Wellness Centers is a network of chiropractic clinics focused on providing personalized, evidence-based chiropractic care and wellness support. Chiro One helps patients better understand their health, improve their movement and work toward their individual wellness goals. Through personalized care, patient education and individualized treatment plans, Chiro One is committed to helping patients live healthier, more active lives.

Helina Santana

Chiro One Wellness Centers

+1 800-613-0922

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Chiro One of Ellisville, MO to Host Open House and Ribbon Cutting on Nov. 19, 2026. News Provided By TVG Medulla LLC November 10, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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