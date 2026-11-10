Angels Nest To Honor Antwone Fisher At Third Annual Beverly Hills Benefit, Championing Youth Aging Out Of Foster Care

Antwone Fisher, Author and Screenwriter of Antwone Fisher, will receive the Angels Nest Inspire Award at the organization's November 15 Brunch Benefit

Angels Nest

November 15 brunch at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills will feature special guest speaker Eden Alpert and a live performance by Afina

- Arzo Yusuf, Executive Director of Angels NestBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Angels Nest will bring together advocates, philanthropists and community supporters for its 3rd Annual Angels Nest Brunch Benefit on Sunday, November 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. The organization's largest annual fundraising event will honor acclaimed author and screenwriter Antwone Fisher while raising support for young adults navigating life after foster care in Southern California.The benefit will spotlight Angels Nest's mission of“creating the foster care to success pipeline” through resources, housing and community support. For young people leaving foster care, the transition to adulthood can mean navigating housing, education and employment without a dependable support network. Angels Nest works to help close that gap so that young people have the stability and opportunities to build their futures.“Every year, this benefit grows, and so does the community standing behind our young people. That growth gives us hope, but there is still so much work to be done,” said Arzo Yusuf, Executive Director of Angels Nest.“No young person should have to navigate adulthood without support simply because they have aged out of foster care. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, but the need continues long after the brunch ends. Whether someone gives, sponsors or helps connect a young person with resources, there are meaningful ways to be part of this work all year.”Antwone Fisher will receive the 2026 Angels Nest Inspire Award, recognizing the achievements of adults with lived experience in foster care. His journey through foster care, homelessness, and Navy service inspired his memoir, Finding Fish, and the acclaimed film Antwone Fisher, which he wrote, and Denzel Washington directed.Eden Alpert, co-owner of Vibrato Grill Jazz, philanthropist, and 2025 Angels Nest Inspire Award recipient, will return as guest speaker, sharing her perspective as someone who experienced foster care before being adopted by musician Herb Alpert and Sharon Lubin, she will talk about the importance of philanthropy. Paul L. Freese, Jr. will receive the 2026 Angels Nest Leadership Award in recognition of more than three decades of advocacy for foster youth and individuals experiencing homelessness, including his work with Angels Nest TLP and efforts to unite organizations supporting vulnerable youth.Guests will also enjoy live jazz, featuring saxophonist, Rickey Woodard who played with the Ray Charles band and is part of Dave Ross's The Jazz Salone and a special performance by acclaimed vocalist Afina, featured on The Voice, alongside an elegant brunch, a silent auction and opportunities to connect with fellow supporters.Angels Nest gratefully acknowledges event sponsors Lathrop GPM, Katten, That's it., Resolution Economics, Quest Settlements, Beaudry and Coldwell Banker Realty.The benefit is nearly sold out. Remaining tickets and event information are available through Eventbrite. The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is located at 9850 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Supporters who cannot attend can still contribute through donations and sponsorships.About Angels NestAngels Nest TLP is a nonprofit organization supporting young people transitioning out of foster care in Southern California. Led by Executive Director Arzo Yusuf and Board President John“Jack” Girardi, alongside a dedicated board and advisory council, Angels Nest works to create pathways to stability, independence and success.

Elizabeth Pigg

Angels Nest

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Angels Nest to Honor Antwone Fisher at Third Annual Beverly Hills Benefit, Championing Youth Aging Out of Foster Care News Provided By Angels Nest TLP November 10, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.