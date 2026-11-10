Maumee Valley Group Unveils Valley Markets: The Next Generation Of Micro Market Innovation

Showcasing the newest Micro Market brand of Maumee Valley Group, Valley Markets

Reimagined break-room platform brings retail-grade design, smart kiosks, and a unified mobile app to workplaces across Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.

- Company Spokesman

DEFIANCE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Formerly Fresh Markets, the reimagined platform elevates break room food service across Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana with retail-grade design, smart kiosks, and a unified mobile app bridging micro markets and breakroom vending services.

Maumee Valley Group (MVG), a premier provider of break room food service and vending services across the Midwest, today announced the launch of Valley Markets, the company's bold new micro market brand designed to elevate the workplace refreshment experience. Previously known as Fresh Markets, the new Valley Markets platform marks a transformational step forward in retail design, unattended payment technology, and user engagement-setting a new benchmark for corporate dining and breakroom vending services.

This milestone launch follows a decade of unprecedented organizational growth for MVG. Since 2015, the company has scaled from 55 employees to more than 250 team members, supported by major capital investments, strategic facility expansions, and a broadened geographic footprint. Today, MVG's service area spans across Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana, delivering customized micro markets, fresh dining, and vending services to workplaces in both metropolitan and rural areas throughout each state.

To support this scaling regional footprint and increased demand for modern break room food service, MVG has:

* Completed three major expansions to its internal culinary and fresh food production operations.

* Built a state-of-the-art equipment processing and distribution center in Florida, Ohio.

* Established a new regional distribution facility in Detroit, Michigan.

* Acquired a dedicated vehicle fleet service center to maintain its 100+ service and delivery vehicles operating daily.

A Modern Brand for a Modern Workplace

As employers increasingly turn to upgraded onsite amenities to boost employee retention and workplace satisfaction, Valley Markets introduce a polished, contemporary aesthetic. Featuring refined fixtures, cohesive architectural finishes, and a retail-grade visual presence, the revamped micro markets transform traditional break rooms into inviting, café-style hubs for businesses of all sizes.

“Valley Markets represent the next evolution of our company's growth trajectory,” said a company spokesman.“Our expanded footprint, our infrastructure investments, and our people-first culture set the foundation. Now, Valley Markets push the entire platform forward with next-level design and breakthrough technology.”



Unified Technology & Seamless Vending Services

A cornerstone of the Valley Markets rollout is the all-new Valley Markets App, engineered to deliver a unified, frictionless customer experience across all of MVG's unattended retail touchpoints. The app empowers workplace consumers with:



* Real-time account balances and seamless mobile wallet funding

* Reward and loyalty points for recurring break room purchases

* Nutrition transparency and detailed product ingredient insights

* Exclusive digital offers and personalized promotions

* Comprehensive purchase history and digital receipts

* Cross-platform compatibility: For the first time, employees have the ability to use a single app across both self-checkout micro markets and traditional breakroom vending services.

*Enhanced security layers, upgraded self-service kiosks, and a modernized operating ecosystem ensure fast, reliable checkout across MVG's entire footprint.

Dynamic Digital Signage & Smart Promotions

To further elevate the onsite experience, Valley Markets integrate dynamic digital content boards and targeted smart promotions directly into the break room. These interactive displays support fresh food storytelling, seasonal promotional campaigns, and real-time service updates that enrich the daily customer journey.

Strengthening MVG's Regional Leadership Position

The introduction of Valley Markets underscores MVG's long-term commitment to innovation and operational excellence. With sustained regional expansion, major facility investments, and a high-velocity service footprint, MVG continues to solidify its position as the premier break room food service partner across Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.

“Valley Markets reflect our long-term investment strategy,” the spokesman added.“We're not simply evolving with the workplace refreshment industry, we're advancing it. This platform unlocks a higher level of service, operational efficiency, and workforce engagement for every client we serve.”



About Maumee Valley Group

Founded in 1946, Maumee Valley Group is a family-owned, innovation-driven break room food service provider specializing in custom micro markets, full-service breakroom vending services, office coffee, and in-house fresh food production. With a relentless focus on culinary quality, service excellence, and continuous technological improvement, MVG delivers a best-in-class refreshment experience to organizations across Ohio, Michigan, and

Public Relations

Maumee Valley Group

+1 419-782-8921

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Maumee Valley Group Unveils Valley Markets: The Next Generation of Micro Market Innovation News Provided By Maumee Valley Group November 10, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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