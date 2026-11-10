A Night Of Love Gala Arrives At Faena Forum Miami On Wednesday, November 18Th

A Work In Progress And Love Organization

The inaugural gala benefiting A Work in Progress and Love Foundation offers one evening, three paths to progress: autism research, a school and a community

- Kris Hamburger, Founder of A Work In Progress and Love FoundationMIAMIBEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Work In Progress and Love Foundation will host the first ever“A Night of Love Gala” on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at Faena Forum in Miami Beach. Hosted by Kris Hamburger, Founder of A Work In Progress and Love Foundation, and Co-hosted by Mitch Davis, the evening will bring 500 guests together under one roof for a headline concert, a dance floor, and one shared purpose: changing what happens to autistic young adults and their families when the support system lets go.A Night of Love is built around a simple idea: one evening, three paths to progress. Funds raised will advance autism research, support a school built around the needs of its students, and sustain a lifelong community for families. Each path addresses a different stage of the journey, from discovery and education to lasting connection and support.“Every family raising a child with autism carries the same question, usually in silence: what happens when the support runs out. A Night of Love exists to bring that question into the light, because it is only answered together,” said Kris Hamburger, Founder of A Work In Progress and Love Foundation.“On November 18th we are bringing Miami together to build what comes next for them.”Guests will enjoy a night only Faena Forum can hold. Following a red carpet arrival and cocktail reception, the program opens with a short film, followed by a private headline performance by a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum band whose songs the entire room knows by heart. After they shake the room, one of the most celebrated DJ producers in the world will keep the dance floor moving late into the night. The secret artists will be announced shortly.“Set within the iconic Faena Forum in Miami Beach, A Night of Love will feature a headline performance by the multi-platinum reggae icons whose chart-topping classics defined a generation, followed by an exclusive DJ set from a Grammy and Academy Award–winning producer and artist,” said Co-host Mitch Davis.General admission tickets are $250 and VIP table reservations are available upon request at .Gala Details:What: A Night of Love Gala, benefiting A Work In Progress and Love FoundationWhen: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 6:30 p.m.- 11:30 p.m.Where: Faena Forum, 3300 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140Hosts: Kris Hamburger and Mitch DavisEntertainment: Grammy Award Winning ArtistsAttire: Upscale AttireRed Carpet: Media Red Carpet Call time is 6 p.m.A Work In Progress and Love FoundationFounded by Kris Hamburger, A Work in Progress and Love is a foundation that helps children and families with autism move forward with strength, stability, and hope. Its work rests on three pillars: support, through practical resources, mentorship, and guidance during uncertain times; advocacy, helping families understand their options and access the opportunities they deserve; and community, uniting families, volunteers, professionals, donors, and partners to buildlasting support systems. Guided by the belief that every person should be seen for their potential rather than defined by a diagnosis, disability, or test score, the foundation advocates for the child today, teaches the child where they live, and builds a community where they can belong tomorrow. For more information, visit workinprogress or follow @awploveorg on Instagram and TikTok.

Yami Alvarado

Carma Connected Miami

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A Night Of Love Gala Arrives at Faena Forum Miami on Wednesday, November 18th News Provided By Carma Connected November 10, 2026, 21:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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