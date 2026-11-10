Denton Black Film Festival Named Among Moviemaker's 25 Coolest Film Festivals In The World

Denton Black Film Festival earns global recognition as one of MovieMaker Magazine's 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2026.

The Texas festival earns international recognition ahead of its January 2027 celebration, themed“Together We Make.”

- Harry Eaddy, Executive Director, DBFF Institute & FestivalDENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Denton Black Film Festival (DBFF), the largest Black film festival in Texas and the Southwest, has been named one of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2026 by MovieMaker Magazine, earning a place among film festivals recognized for their distinctive contributions to independent cinema and the filmmaking community.The recognition marks another milestone for DBFF, which has grown into a cultural destination celebrating Black storytelling through film, music, spoken word, comedy, art, and other creative experiences. Rooted in Denton, Texas, the festival brings together filmmakers, artists, industry professionals, and festival insiders from diverse backgrounds to discover new voices, exchange ideas, and connect through the arts.For DBFF, the distinction reflects the collective efforts of the filmmakers, volunteers, community partners, sponsors, and festival insiders who have helped shape its identity and expand its reach.“Being recognized by MovieMaker as one of the coolest film festivals in the world is an incredible honor, and one we share with our entire DBFF community. Our filmmakers, artists, volunteers, sponsors, partners, and audiences have all helped shape what DBFF has become. What makes our festival special is not only the stories we showcase, but the connections we create and the opportunities that grow from bringing people together. As we look toward 2027 and our theme, 'Together We Make,' this recognition inspires us to continue building on that spirit of community and collaboration.”- Harry Eaddy, Executive Director, Denton Black Film Festival Institute, and Festival Director, Denton Black Film FestivalThe recognition comes as DBFF prepares for its 2027 festival, taking place January 27–31 in Denton, with virtual programming continuing through February 7. This year's theme,“Together We Make,” celebrates the creativity, collaboration, and shared experiences that bring stories to life.As DBFF looks ahead to 2027, the MovieMaker distinction reinforces the festival's role in creating opportunities for independent filmmakers while connecting audiences with stories that entertain, challenge perspectives, and inspire meaningful conversations.Advance VIP and Film Experience passes for DBFF 2027 are now available.For festival information, passes, and upcoming announcements, visit dentonbff and follow @dentonbfff on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.###ABOUT THE DENTON BLACK FILM FESTIVALStorytelling. Culture. Community. These three words are at the heart of the Denton Black Film Festival (DBFF), the largest Black film festival in Texas and the Southwest. Through film, music, spoken word, comedy, art, and other creative experiences, DBFF celebrates Black culture while creating opportunities for people to connect through shared stories and experiences.Presented by the Denton Black Film Festival Institute (DBFFI, Inc.), DBFF educates, entertains, and inspires by centering Black culture and creative voices while embracing the shared human experiences that connect us all. The 2027 festival, themed“Together We Make,” will take place in Denton, Texas, January 27–31, with virtual programming continuing through February 7.DBFF is supported by the City of Denton, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and by Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand through the Jordan Black Community Commitment.Learn more at dentonbff.

Neil Foote

Denton Black Film Festival Institute

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Denton Black Film Festival Named Among MovieMaker's 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World News Provided By Denton Black Film Festival (DBFF) November 10, 2026, 21:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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