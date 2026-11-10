YMCA Of The Greater Tri-Valley Shares 'A Better Place' Global Multi-Media Project At YUSA General Assembly

From Left: Gabriel Day, YUSA President and CEO Suzanne McCormick, Schuyler Johnson and YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley CEO Hank Leo

ROME, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley was asked to share its global multi-media project,“A Better Place,” at the YMCA of the YMCA of the USA's General Assembly in New Orleans on September 18, 2026.Held in New Orleans, at the celebration of the Y's 175th anniversary, the General Assembly brought together more than 4,000 board members, volunteers and YMCA professionals for networking, leadership development, and celebration of the Y's impact in communities across the country.Leaders from YUSA and the General Assembly Planning Committee invited the Rome YMCA to highlight“A Better Place,” a project featuring original songs, books, before- and after-school curriculum and a planned full-length documentary. The project was created during the Covid-19 pandemic, that stretched six years, to showcase the work around the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley was doing to connect the world and bridge communities together during a challenging time, using music, books and education to help children understand and appreciate other cultures.As part of the presentation, Rome native Gabriel Day, now residing in Ohio, and Schuyler Johnson, also of Ohio, performed“Better Place,” the third song in the series.“I thought Gabe's version of the song, utilizing the themes presented throughout the project and books, was such a spiritual addition to the overall project,” said Hank Leo, CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley.“I am so proud of him for all he has become. That he was a 'Y kid' is even more meaningful. And Schuyler's voice is just amazing. It is our hope the entire project helps lift some spirits.”“Better Place” follows“A Better Place” and“Better World Blues,” and is a contemporary Christian rap song written by Day specifically for the project. Day participated in the Y's before- and after-school programming during his elementary school years before moving to Ohio, where he later became a rap artist and pastor.Day and Johnson's vocals over a new instrumental version of the project's original piano track, developed with collaborators from the Yonkers YMCA, brought a contemporary hip hop feel to the message. The song's lyrics focus on coming together through hope and faith during difficult times; a message that runs throughout the entire“A Better Place” project.That theme is also reflected in the three books written by Leo, the curriculum developed by Mohawk Valley Community College, and the project's two earlier songs, written by local musician Mathew Beadle and blues artist Robert Kimbrough Sr.The Y's“A Better Place Project has received multiple awards, including recognition from Governor Kathy Hochul's office with a Citation in October of 2024. The project features nearly 150 collaborators from seven continents and dozens of national recording artists. A future full-length film is in production, detailing the story of the effort.For more information on“A Better Place”, visit .About the YMCA of the Greater Tri-ValleyThe YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley serves the greater Rome, Oneida and Whitesboro areas with programs and services for the whole family. We are a 501c3 charitable non-profit organization with two primary branches in Rome and Oneida and school-age childcare in the Whitesboro area. The Y's mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.From left: Gabriel Day, YUSA President and CEO Suzanne McCormick, Schuyler Johnson and YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley CEO Hank Leo, following the live performance of“Better Place” at the YUSA General Assembly in New Orleans.###

Nathan Bridge

YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley

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YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley Shares 'A Better Place' Global Multi-Media Project at YUSA General Assembly News Provided By YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley November 10, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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