Petr Hemerka Expands Hospitality Performance Focus Across ARYA Property Developments

Petr Hemerka, CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts, is placing greater emphasis on occupancy, guest satisfaction and operating performance when evaluating hospitality developments.

Villa interiors at ARYA Sumba - Kodi are part of the wider guest experience that ARYA evaluates once a development moves from construction into active hospitality operations.

Food and beverage form part of the wider resort experience that can influence guest satisfaction, length of stay and the overall performance of a hospitality development.

NINO Restaurant & Bar at ARYA Sumba - Kodi is one of the supporting hospitality facilities designed to complement villa accommodation and strengthen the guest experience.

Petr Hemerka expands ARYA's use of occupancy, guest satisfaction and operating performance to inform hospitality development decisions.

- Petr Hemerka, CEO & Founder, ARYA Properties and ARYA ResortsBALI, INDONESIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Petr Hemerka, CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts, is expanding the use of hospitality performance indicators across the group's property development strategy as ARYA continues developing projects in Bali, Sumba, Lombok and Sumbawa.The approach places greater attention on what happens after construction and property sales, including occupancy, guest satisfaction, resort operations and repeat demand.For Hemerka, these indicators provide another way to evaluate whether a hospitality development is performing as intended once guests begin using the property.“Selling villas is the easy part. Filling them is what really matters,” Hemerka said.ARYA Properties develops the group's property projects, while ARYA Resorts manages the hospitality side, including reservations, guest services, food and beverage, activities, promotion and ongoing resort management.This structure allows the group to monitor how development decisions perform once a property moves into active operations.ARYA Sumba - Kodi has become the first large-scale example of this model. The project began construction in 2023 and has since progressed into active hospitality operations. Since 2025, the resort has welcomed more than 1,400 domestic and international guests, with 53 villas ready for stays.Hemerka has also publicly discussed periods of high seasonal occupancy at the resort, connecting performance with location selection, guest-focused design and continued operational involvement.The operating experience is now providing information that can be considered across future ARYA developments. Once guests begin staying at a property, the company can evaluate how accommodation, services and supporting facilities perform in daily operations.This includes guest response to villa layouts, restaurants, activities, service standards and the wider resort environment.“You can create a beautiful render and you can have a very strong sales team,” Hemerka said.“But after the development is finished, the guest doesn't care about the sales presentation. They care about their room, the service, the food, the location and how the whole stay makes them feel.”For Hemerka, this is why hospitality planning needs to begin before construction is completed.ARYA's resort developments incorporate supporting facilities including restaurants, beach clubs, activities and guest services alongside accommodation.At ARYA Sumba - Kodi, these include NINO Restaurant & Bar, Weiyo BeachClub and a range of resort and island activities.“The villa is the product an investor buys, but the resort experience is often the product the guest buys,” Hemerka said.“Those are connected.”Operational information can also influence future development decisions.Guest movement through a property, use of facilities, service requirements and maintenance needs can provide feedback that may not be visible during the design or construction stage.“You learn very quickly once real customers are using what you built,” Hemerka said.“That's where you find out whether your assumptions were correct.”ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts currently employ more than 600 people across development, construction, hospitality and management.The group has projects across Bali, Sumba, Lombok and Sumbawa, with properties at different stages of development and operation.As additional projects move toward hospitality operations, Hemerka expects operating performance to play a larger role in how the company evaluates future development decisions.For ARYA, property sales remain an important business indicator.However, Hemerka believes hospitality developments should ultimately also be evaluated by whether travellers choose to stay, enjoy the property and return.About Petr HemerkaPetr Hemerka is a Czech entrepreneur and the CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts. He leads the group's property development and hospitality businesses in Indonesia, with projects across Bali, Sumba, Lombok and Sumbawa.His entrepreneurial background spans advertising, e-commerce, infrastructure, short-term rentals and investment-related businesses. Today, his focus is on integrating property development with long-term hospitality operations.

Sagita Fahrina

ARYA Properties

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Petr Hemerka Expands Hospitality Performance Focus Across ARYA Property Developments News Provided By ARYA Properties November 10, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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