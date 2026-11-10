Sharon Hurley Hall's Anti-Racism Newsletter Wins Bronze In The 6Th Annual Anthem Awards

Sharon's Anti-Racism Newsletter, founded by award-winning author and anti-racism advocate Sharon Hurley Hall, wins Bronze in the 6th Annual Anthem Awards, honoring six years of impactful advocacy and anti-racism education.

Six years of independent publishing and educational impact earn Sharon's Anti-Racism Newsletter international recognition for excellence in content and media.

- Sharon Hurley HallBRIDGETOWN, CHRIST CHURCH, BARBADOS, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sharon's Anti-Racism Newsletter (SARN), created by award-winning author, educator, journalist, and anti-racism advocate Sharon Hurley Hall, has won Bronze in the 6th Annual Anthem Awards, in the Content & Media - Email & Newsletter category.The award comes as SARN marks six years of publication, recognizing a body of work dedicated to exposing racial injustice, fostering critical conversations, and bringing greater visibility to Black and Global Majority perspectives. What began in August 2020 as Hurley Hall's personal commitment to confronting racism through writing has grown into a twice-weekly publication with more than 750 articles and 5,565 subscribers.SARN takes an accessible, uncompromising approach to anti-racism education, examining how racial inequities operate in everyday life, institutions, and society. Its content connects lived experience with broader systemic issues, giving readers the context, language, and resources to question established narratives and confront discrimination.The newsletter also provides a platform for Black and Global Majority founders, activists, writers, and creatives whose work is shaping conversations and creating opportunities for change."Winning Bronze in the Anthem Awards is an incredible milestone for SARN, and I'm proud that this work has been recognized on an international stage," says Hurley Hall. "Six years ago, I couldn't have imagined the reach the newsletter would have or the ways people would put its content to use. What matters most to me is knowing that these articles are helping people examine their assumptions, have conversations they might otherwise avoid, and make more informed choices."Hurley Hall continues: "Racism remains deeply embedded in our societies and institutions, and there is still an enormous amount of work to be done. This award is an opportunity to celebrate how far SARN has come, but it also strengthens my determination to keep asking difficult questions, sharing perspectives that deserve greater attention, and contributing to the changes we need to see."Measurable Impact, Meaningful ChangeSARN's contribution extends well beyond its subscriber numbers. The newsletter reports an email open rate of 44.38% and a Net Promoter Score of 9/10 for two consecutive years, demonstrating consistent audience engagement. Its content has also been incorporated into anti-racism training and organizational diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives, helping translate learning into practical conversations and institutional approaches.The Anthem Awards, presented by the Webby Awards, honor excellence in purpose-driven work and social impact. This year's winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) from more than 2,500 submissions representing 43 countries.SARN's Bronze Anthem Award recognizes the contribution of independent journalism and educational media to the ongoing pursuit of a more inclusive society. View Sharon's official Anthem Awards Bronze Winner listing.About Sharon Hurley HallSharon Hurley Hall is an award-winning author, journalist, educator, and anti-racism advocate whose career spans more than three decades. Her work addresses racism, identity, representation, and the need for systemic change.Her books include "I'm Tired of Racism: True Stories of Existing While Black" and "Exploring Shadeism." She is also the founder of SHHARE, an anti-racism learning community, creator of the UnsilencedTM Method, and founder of the Still & Sovereign Retreat.Her writing has received recognition from the American Writing Awards, International Book Awards, and Caribbean Global Awards, among others. She also co-hosts the Anthem Award-winning podcast The Introvert Sisters. Learn more at sharonhh.About Sharon's Anti-Racism NewsletterPublished twice weekly since August 2020, Sharon's Anti-Racism Newsletter explores racial injustice, challenges harmful narratives, and spotlights Black and Global Majority changemakers. Its articles and educational resources reach thousands of readers and support learning and discussion in personal, professional, and educational settings. Read and subscribe at antiracismnewsletter.

Sharon Hurley Hall

Sharon's Anti-Racism Newsletter

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Sharon Hurley Hall's Anti-Racism Newsletter Wins Bronze in the 6th Annual Anthem Awards News Provided By The Introvert Sisters November 10, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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