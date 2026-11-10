Evolution Petroleum Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Results And Declares $0.12 Per Share Cash Dividend For The Fiscal Second Quarter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2026. On November 9, 2026, Evolution also declared its 18th consecutive $0.12 cash dividend per common share, payable on December 31, 2026, marking its 53rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment. Financial & Operational Highlights

($ in thousands) Q1 2027 Q1 2026 Q4 2026 % Change vs Q1/Q1 % Change vs Q1/Q4 Average BOEPD 6,978 7,315 6,901 (5 )% 1 % Oil, Natural Gas, and NGL Revenues $ 22,554 $ 21,288 $ 24,208 6 % (7 )% Net Income (Loss)(1) $ (2,992 ) $ 824 $ 4,614 NM NM Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(1)(2) $ (310 ) $ (79 ) $ (587 ) 292 % (47 )% Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 6,844 $ 7,301 $ 6,522 (6 )% 5 %

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(1) "NM" means "Not Meaningful."

(2) Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.



Fiscal Q1 production averaged 6,978 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD"), with oil accounting for 62% of revenue, natural gas for 24%, and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") for 14%.

Higher realized oil and NGL prices drove a 6% increase in revenue to $22.6 million year-over-year.

The Permian Minerals portfolio has exceeded acquisition expectations, averaging approximately 218 BOE/d since the August 20th effective date. Additionally, operators brought at least 21 gross wells online between closing and September 30. Evolution expects these additions to increase the portfolio's production rate in fiscal Q2, with a full quarter of ownership further enhancing results.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Evolution completed a farm out of 636 net acres with minimal current production in the Williston Basin for approximately $2.5 million plus a small overriding royalty interest (“ORRI”). Returned $4.9 million to shareholders through cash dividends in fiscal Q1, with cash flow from operations before changes in working capital of $8.4 million.

Management Comments

Kelly Loyd, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are encouraged by our fiscal first quarter results and excited about the outlook for our diversified portfolio, particularly the increasing contributions from our growing mineral and royalty interests. Our recently acquired Permian Minerals exceeded production expectations, and our late fiscal 2026 acquisitions of Haynesville and Bossier Shale minerals and royalties are contributing in line with expectations as new wells enter production. We bought these assets for both their existing production and their substantial development potential and are encouraged to see that potential begin to translate into results at the end of the fiscal quarter. Looking ahead, with a full quarter of Permian Minerals ownership and additional wells coming online there as well as in the Haynesville and Bossier Shales, we expect our recent investments to meaningfully add to cash flow in the coming quarters.

“We continue to unlock value from acreage that contributes little to no current production. After quarter-end, we sold 636 net acres from our roughly 40,000-net-acre Williston position for $2.5 million while retaining a 0.25% overriding royalty interest in up to 6-8 miles of horizontal completions. Together with last quarter's $3.0 million sale of nonproducing mineral acreage, these transactions demonstrate our ability to convert potential future value into cash today with minimal impact on current production or cash flow. We are also negotiating additional potential farmouts of nonproducing working interest acreage across multiple areas of our portfolio and hope to announce further agreements soon.”

Mr. Loyd continued,“The unsolicited interest we are receiving highlights opportunities to realize additional value from assets we already own. Additional farmouts could generate upfront cash to reduce debt, while preserving royalty participation in future production without requiring us to fund drilling and completion costs. They could also put acreage to work that might otherwise remain undeveloped in our portfolio. Our near-term focus is on realizing the benefits of our recent investments, strengthening our balance sheet, and sustaining our quarterly dividend. We see opportunities for continued growth within our existing portfolio, which sets a high bar for new investments as we focus on translating those opportunities into greater value per share.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Financial Results

Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues increased 6% to $22.6 million, up from $21.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The change was driven primarily by an 11% increase in average realized equivalent prices, partially offset by a 5% decrease in average daily production.

Lease operating costs ("LOE") decreased to $12.4 million compared to $13.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease reflected lower operating costs at TexMex following a change of operator since the prior-year quarter, as well as lower taxes and gathering and transportation costs associated with decreased natural gas prices at Jonah Field and Barnett Shale. On a per-unit basis, LOE was $19.25 per BOE compared to $19.45 per BOE in the year-ago quarter, partly reflecting the addition of minerals and royalty (“M&R”) assets, which have lower operating costs per BOE.

Depletion, depreciation, and accretion expense was $5.7 million compared to $6.0 million in the year-ago period. On a per-BOE basis, the Company's current quarter depletion rate was $8.32 per BOE, compared to $8.26 per BOE in the year-ago period.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) increased to $2.1 million from $1.8 million in the year-ago quarter due to higher professional fees and an increase in employee salaries and benefits. On a per-BOE basis, G&A (excluding stock-based compensation) was $3.22 compared to $2.66 in the year-ago period, in part due to lower production volumes.

The Company reported net losses of $3.0 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.02 per share, in the year-ago period. Excluding the impact of selected items, which include a net loss on the unrealized portion of hedges, the Company reported an adjusted net loss of $0.3 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.1 million in the year-ago period.(1)

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(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.



Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million compared to $7.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily due to lower production and lower realized natural gas prices compared to the prior-year period.(2)

Production & Pricing

Average price per unit: Q1 2027 Q1 2026 % Change vs Q1/Q1 Crude oil (BBL) $ 81.74 $ 62.18 31

% Natural gas (MCF) 2.51 2.74 (8 )% Natural Gas Liquids (BBL) 29.47 23.30 26

% Equivalent (BOE) 35.13 31.63 11

%



Total production for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 decreased to 6,978 net BOEPD compared to 7,315 net BOEPD in the year-ago period. Total production for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 included approximately 1,848 barrels per day ("BOPD") of crude oil, 3,956 BOEPD of natural gas, and 1,174 BOEPD of NGLs. Production decreased in the current quarter primarily due to unplanned downtime at Delhi and TexMex, as well as natural decline across the portfolio, partially offset by M&R acquisitions in the Haynesville and Bossier Shales, and the Permian, and development on the mineral acreage in the SCOOP/STACK. In addition, the prior-year period includes flush production from wells brought online at Chaveroo Field, which was 100% crude oil.

The Company's average realized commodity price (excluding the impact of derivative contracts) increased 11% to $35.13 per BOE in fiscal Q1, compared to $31.63 per BOE in the year-ago period.

Operations Update

This quarter, the Company integrated its Permian Minerals assets into its portfolio, and since the August 20th acquisition date, the Company has production data confirmed for 21 gross wells. As of quarter-end, the Company has 853 gross PDP wells, 45 gross wells in progress, 50 gross permitted wells, and over 1,200 additional drilling locations across its Permian position. Evolution expects an increased contribution of production and cash flow, as additional wells are brought online, and the Company will be able to report a full quarter of ownership.

At SCOOP/STACK, new well activity continued across Evolution's working interest and M&R positions, resulting in flat production sequentially. LOE decreased in total and on a per-unit basis compared to the year-ago quarter, in part due to the addition of Evolution's M&R interests in August of 2025, which incur lower operating costs than the Company's working interest assets. During fiscal Q1, two gross wells were brought online, eight gross wells were in progress, and the Company had elected to participate in three additional gross working-interest wells.

The Company's aggregate production from the Jonah, Barnett, Williston, and Hamilton Dome properties increased slightly over the prior quarter, demonstrating the value of high-quality, long-life reserves.

In Louisiana, production from the Company's Haynesville and Bossier Shale M&R interests continued to come online. During the quarter, Evolution acquired approximately $0.3 million of additional Haynesville and Bossier Shale M&R interests, primarily targeting undeveloped acreage with near-term third-party operator activity. As of quarter-end, the Company had 92 gross PDP wells, an additional 42 gross PUD locations, and an estimated 50 additional drilling locations across its Haynesville and Bossier Shale M&R portfolio. The Company continues to benefit from this activity without funding drilling and completion costs.

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(2) Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and is a non-GAAP financial measure; see the non-GAAP reconciliation schedules to the most comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

At TexMex, operating costs declined compared to the year-ago quarter following the operator change. At the Barnett Shale, the Company has met with the new operator, whose entire focus is solely on Barnett operations and improving field profitability through operational efficiencies and workover opportunities. At Delhi, production was impacted by compressor downtime during the quarter.

At Chaveroo, the Company continues to evaluate the timing of future drilling with its partner. Based on performance to date of the seven wells drilled, Evolution views the development inventory as attractive and potentially substantial. Timing and level of participation are subject to operator plans, commodity prices, and capital availability.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Spending

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.1 million, outstanding borrowings of $60.0 million, and $0.8 million in letters of credit outstanding under its Senior Secured Credit Facility, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.48%. As of quarter-end, availability under the facility was $12.2 million, bringing total liquidity to $15.3 million. In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Evolution paid $4.9 million in common stock dividends, $16.0 million for the Permian Minerals Acquisitions, and incurred $0.7 million in capital expenditures. These cash outlays were partially offset by $12.5 million in net proceeds from the Company's August 2026 public equity offering, $3.5 million in net borrowings under its Senior Secured Credit Facility, and $3.3 million in net cash provided by operating activities. These figures do not include approximately $2.5 million in proceeds received from the first Williston Basin farmout transaction that closed in November 2026.

On August 20, 2026, Evolution entered into a letter agreement with MidFirst Bank pursuant to which the borrowing base on the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility was temporarily increased from $65.0 million to $73.0 million to provide additional capacity for the Permian Minerals acquisition. On October 20, 2026, under the terms of the Senior Secured Credit Facility, it was redetermined at $70.0 million based on the semi-annual review of all the Company's properties. As of October 20, 2026, availability under the facility was $9.2 million.

Cash Dividend on Common Stock

On November 9, 2026, Evolution's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, payable on December 31, 2026, to common stockholders of record on December 15, 2026. This will be the 53rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock since December 31, 2013. To date, Evolution has returned approximately $156.6 million, or $4.65 per share, back to stockholders in common stock dividends.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Evolution Petroleum will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CT to review its fiscal first quarter 2027 financial and operating results. Participants can join online at or by dialing (844) 481-2813. Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call. A replay will be available through November 10, 2027, via the provided webcast link and on Evolution's Investor Relations website at .

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total shareholder returns through the ownership of and investment in working and royalty interests in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the U.S. The Company aims to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Visit for more information.

Cautionary Statement

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding the Company's current and future expectations, potential results, and plans and objectives involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Statements herein using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "plans," "outlook," "should," "will," and words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements. Although the Company's expectations are based on business, engineering, geological, financial, and operating assumptions that it believes to be reasonable, many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from its expectations. The Company gives no assurance that its goals will be achieved. These factors and others are detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact

Investor Relations

(713) 935-0122

...

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 Revenues Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues: Crude oil $ 13,895 $ 12,872 $ 16,514 Natural gas 5,476 5,900 4,413 Natural gas liquids 3,183 2,516 3,281 Total oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues 22,554 21,288 24,208 Other 19 - - Total revenues 22,573 21,288 24,208 Operating costs Lease operating costs 12,360 13,087 12,782 Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 5,744 5,961 5,606 General and administrative expenses 2,608 2,325 2,355 Total operating costs 20,712 21,373 20,743 Income (loss) from operations 1,861 (85 ) 3,465 Other income (expense) Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts (5,365 ) 2,181 2,603 Interest and other income 12 10 26 Interest expense (1,031 ) (917 ) (969 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (4,523 ) 1,189 5,125 Income tax (expense) benefit 1,531 (365 ) (511 ) Net income (loss) $ (2,992 ) $ 824 $ 4,614 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.13 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 37,186 33,725 35,070 Diluted 37,186 33,977 35,262





Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,131 $ 6,137 Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues 11,471 10,089 Derivative contract assets 2,694 2,094 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,823 2,199 Total current assets 21,119 20,519 Property and equipment, net of depletion, depreciation, and impairment Oil and natural gas properties - full-cost method of accounting: Oil and natural gas properties, subject to amortization, net 151,502 146,967 Oil and natural gas properties, not subject to amortization 6,911 - Other property and equipment, net 94 - Total property and equipment, net 158,507 146,967 Other noncurrent assets Derivative contract assets 292 478 Other assets, net 613 734 Total assets $ 180,531 $ 168,698 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,215 $ 13,817 Accrued liabilities and other 5,443 5,674 Derivative contract liabilities 6,991 2,865 Total current liabilities 24,649 22,356 Long term liabilities Senior secured credit facility 60,000 56,500 Deferred income taxes 5,507 5,271 Asset retirement obligations 24,030 23,626 Derivative contract liabilities 532 190 Operating lease liability 332 351 Total liabilities 115,050 108,294 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock; par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized: issued and outstanding 40,646,428 and 35,949,843 shares as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026, respectively 41 36 Additional paid-in capital 67,553 54,611 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) (2,113 ) 5,757 Total stockholders' equity 65,481 60,404 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 180,531 $ 168,698





Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (2,992 ) $ 824 $ 4,614 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 5,744 5,961 5,606 Stock-based compensation 538 537 599 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (11 ) (19 ) (15 ) Deferred income taxes 236 (386 ) 1,442 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts 4,054 (1,303 ) (5,777 ) Accrued settlements on derivative contracts 697 (385 ) (47 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 58 39 39 Tenant improvement allowance 74 - - Other (3 ) (3 ) 25 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables from crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues (1,137 ) 2,555 (403 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,584 ) 1,202 (214 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other (2,386 ) (1,272 ) 1,355 State and federal taxes payable - 55 (425 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,288 7,805 6,799 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties (16,284 ) (16,867 ) (1,680 ) Proceeds from the sale of oil and natural gas properties 2 - 3,093 Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties (920 ) (3,819 ) (1,360 ) Capital expenditures for other property and equipment (95 ) - - Net cash used in investing activities (17,297 ) (20,686 ) 53 Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock dividends paid (4,878 ) (4,157 ) (4,330 ) Common stock repurchases, including stock surrendered for tax withholding (120 ) (132 ) - Borrowings under senior secured credit facility 3,500 17,500 - Repayments of senior secured credit facility - (2,000 ) - Debt issuance costs (28 ) (379 ) - Issuance of common stock 12,999 266 1,126 Offering costs (470 ) (10 ) (127 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 11,003 11,088 (3,331 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,006 ) (1,793 ) 3,521 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,137 2,507 2,616 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,131 $ 714 $ 6,137



Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by EPM management and by external users of Evolution's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, and others, to assess its operating performance as compared to that of other companies in the energy industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical costs basis. The Company uses these measures to assess its ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Evolution's Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share, excluding selected items, should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items in the same manner.

Evolution defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion, and accretion (DD&A), stock-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, and other impairments, unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, and other non-recurring or non-cash expense (income) items.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 Net income (loss) $ (2,992 ) $ 824 $ 4,614 Adjusted by: Interest expense 1,031 917 969 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,531 ) 365 511 Depletion, depreciation, and accretion 5,744 5,961 5,606 Stock-based compensation 538 537 599 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 4,054 (1,303 ) (5,777 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,844 $ 7,301 $ 6,522





Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported $ (2,992 ) $ 824 $ 4,614 Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity contracts 4,054 (1,303 ) (5,777 ) Selected items, before income taxes $ 4,054 $ (1,303 ) $ (5,777 ) Income tax effect of selected items(1) 1,372 (400 ) (576 ) Selected items, net of tax $ 2,682 $ (903 ) $ (5,201 ) As Adjusted: Net income (loss), excluding selected items(2) $ (310 ) $ (79 ) $ (587 ) Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (92 ) (82 ) (103 ) Net income (loss), excluding selected items for earnings per share calculation $ (402 ) $ (161 ) $ (690 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Basic, as reported $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.13 Impact of selected items 0.07 (0.02 ) (0.15 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Basic, excluding selected items(2) $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.02 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted, as reported $ (0.08 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.13 Impact of selected items 0.07 (0.02 ) (0.15 ) Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted, excluding selected items(2)(3) $ (0.01 ) $ - $ (0.02 )

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(1) The tax impact for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, is represented using estimated tax rates of 33.8% and 30.7%, respectively. The tax impact for the three months ended June 30, 2026, is represented using estimated tax rates of 10.0%.

(2) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental financial measures to enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and earnings per share in the same manner.

(3) The impact of selected items for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, were each calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 37.2 million and 33.7 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 35.1 million due to the net income (loss), excluding selected items.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per unit and per BOE amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 Revenues: Crude oil $ 13,895 $ 12,872 $ 16,514 Natural gas 5,476 5,900 4,413 Natural gas liquids 3,183 2,516 3,281 Total oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues $ 22,554 $ 21,288 $ 24,208 Lease operating costs: Ad valorem and production taxes $ 1,376 $ 1,420 $ 1,438 Gathering, transportation, and other costs 2,742 2,892 2,746 Other lease operating costs 8,242 8,775 8,598 Total lease operating costs $ 12,360 $ 13,087 $ 12,782 Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties $ 5,339 $ 5,560 $ 5,205 Production: Crude oil (MBBL) 170 207 182 Natural gas (MMCF) 2,182 2,150 2,069 Natural gas liquids (MBBL) 108 108 101 Equivalent (MBOE)(1) 642 673 628 Average daily production (BOEPD)(1) 6,978 7,315 6,901 Average price per unit: (2) Crude oil (BBL) $ 81.74 $ 62.18 $ 90.74 Natural gas (MCF) 2.51 2.74 2.13 Natural Gas Liquids (BBL) 29.47 23.30 32.49 Equivalent (BOE)(1) $ 35.13 $ 31.63 $ 38.55 Average cost per unit: Ad valorem and production taxes $ 2.14 $ 2.11 $ 2.29 Gathering, transportation, and other costs 4.27 4.30 4.37 Other lease operating costs 12.84 13.04 13.69 Total lease operating costs $ 19.25 $ 19.45 $ 20.35 Depletion of full cost proved oil and natural gas properties $ 8.32 $ 8.26 $ 8.29

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(1) Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.

(2) Amounts exclude the impact of cash paid or received on the settlement of derivative contracts since we did not elect to apply hedge accounting.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Summary of Production Volumes and Average Sales Price (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 Volume Price Volume Price Volume Price Production: Crude oil (MBBL) SCOOP/STACK 24 $ 89.98 34 $ 64.12 28 $ 98.33 Chaveroo Field 19 79.86 29 60.92 20 92.98 Jonah Field 6 79.43 7 61.05 6 86.28 Williston Basin 28 81.19 31 59.01 29 93.70 Barnett Shale 2 85.97 3 61.43 2 91.58 Hamilton Dome Field 33 71.07 34 53.36 33 77.51 Delhi Field 41 83.60 49 68.96 49 91.82 TexMex and Other 17 89.67 20 64.86 15 94.28 Total 170 $ 81.74 207 $ 62.18 182 $ 90.74 Natural gas (MMCF) SCOOP/STACK 383 $ 2.65 381 $ 3.07 358 $ 3.23 Jonah Field 674 2.72 728 2.96 688 1.23 Williston Basin 29 1.54 26 1.62 25 3.22 Barnett Shale 873 2.41 953 2.55 853 2.33 TexMex and Other 223 2.14 62 1.66 145 2.36 Total 2,182 $ 2.51 2,150 $ 2.74 2,069 $ 2.13 Natural gas liquids (MBBL) SCOOP/STACK 28 $ 23.65 26 $ 19.27 28 $ 29.33 Jonah Field 7 32.67 8 23.16 7 33.15 Williston Basin 8 19.95 7 15.97 6 22.96 Barnett Shale 52 32.20 55 25.75 50 32.59 Delhi Field 12 34.07 12 24.78 10 47.56 TexMex and Other 1 33.12 - - - - Total 108 $ 29.47 108 $ 23.30 101 $ 32.49 Equivalent (MBOE)(1) SCOOP/STACK 116 $ 33.30 124 $ 31.23 116 $ 40.64 Chaveroo Field 19 79.86 29 60.92 20 92.98 Jonah Field 125 20.44 136 20.43 128 12.85 Williston Basin 41 61.22 42 46.90 39 75.77 Barnett Shale 200 19.81 217 18.54 194 19.54 Hamilton Dome Field 33 71.07 34 53.36 33 77.51 Delhi Field 53 72.28 61 60.55 59 84.55 TexMex and Other 55 36.27 30 46.04 39 44.39 Total 642 $ 35.13 673 $ 31.63 628 $ 38.55 Average daily production (BOEPD) (1) SCOOP/STACK 1,261 1,348 1,275 Chaveroo Field 207 315 220 Jonah Field 1,359 1,478 1,407 Williston Basin 446 457 429 Barnett Shale 2,174 2,359 2,132 Hamilton Dome Field 359 370 363 Delhi Field 576 663 648 TexMex and Other 596 325 427 Total 6,978 7,315 6,901

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(1) Equivalent oil reserves are defined as six MCF of natural gas and 42 gallons of NGLs to one barrel of oil conversion ratio, which reflects energy equivalence and not price equivalence. Natural gas prices per MCF and NGL prices per barrel often differ significantly from the equivalent amount of oil.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Summary of Average Production Costs (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 Amount per BOE Amount per BOE Amount per BOE Production costs (in thousands, except per BOE): Total lease operating costs(1) SCOOP/STACK $ 988 $ 8.51 $ 1,123 $ 9.07 $ 1,196 $ 10.33 Chaveroo Field 302 15.64 338 11.66 338 16.90 Jonah Field 1,967 15.62 2,040 15.00 1,737 13.53 Williston Basin 1,188 29.34 1,179 28.07 1,249 31.88 Barnett Shale 3,507 17.58 3,825 17.61 3,512 18.11 Hamilton Dome Field 1,338 40.99 1,240 36.32 1,422 43.12 Delhi Field 1,810 34.29 1,936 31.95 1,710 29.18 TexMex and Other 1,260 22.82 1,406 46.97 1,618 41.57 Total $ 12,360 $ 19.25 $ 13,087 $ 19.45 $ 12,782 $ 20.35

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(1) Total lease operating costs includes lifting costs; workover expenses; and gathering, transportation, processing, and other expenses.



Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Summary of Open Derivative Contracts (Unaudited)

For more information on the Company's hedging practices, see Note 7 to its financial statements included on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The Company has the following open crude oil and natural gas derivative contracts:

Volumes in Weighted Average Price per MMBTU/BBL Period Commodity Instrument MMBTU/BBL Swap Sub Floor Floor Ceiling January 2027 - December 2027 Crude Oil Fixed-Price Swap 199,662 $ 68.43 October 2026 - December 2026 Crude Oil Two-Way Collar 72,862 $ 68.01 $ 79.45 January 2027 - December 2027 Crude Oil Two-Way Collar 273,839 62.28 74.57 October 2026 - December 2026 Crude Oil Three-Way Collar 60,861 $ 50.00 58.71 70.35 October 2026 - December 2026 Natural Gas Fixed-Price Swap 862,862 3.63 January 2027 - December 2027 Natural Gas Fixed-Price Swap 2,417,182 3.38 January 2027 - March 2028 Natural Gas Fixed-Price Swap 393,933 4.01 October 2026 - December 2026 Natural Gas Two-Way Collar 577,171 3.63 4.79 January 2027 - September 2027 Natural Gas Two-Way Collar 1,792,568 3.10 4.50





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