Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against The Chemours Company And Certain Officers CC

If you are an investor who purchased or otherwise acquired Chemours securities during the Class Period, you have until December 7, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at . To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Chemours offers a range of industrial and specialty chemical products for markets including, as relevant here, refrigeration and air conditioning. Chemours reports financial results from its sales of such products, including OpteonTM, a set of refrigeration chemicals with a“near-zero ozone-depletion footprint”, in its Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment.

In December 2020, the U.S. Congress enacted the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (“U.S. AIM Act”), which directed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reduce the human impact on climate change by overseeing the transition to alternative refrigerants that present a lesser impact to the ozone layer than legacy refrigerants.

At all relevant times, Defendants represented to investors that“[g]rowth in our Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment is supported in part by the adoption of the [U.S. AIM Act] in the U.S.”

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had materially overstated aftermarket demand for their Opteon products; (ii) demand for such products was decreasing as a result of Defendants' overselling Opteon products in the preceding fiscal year; (iii) as a result of these undisclosed issues, Defendants' financial guidance for the 2026 fiscal year was unreliable; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 4, 2026, after market hours, Chemours announced second quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reduced its adjusted EBITDA full-year guidance to $775 million to $825 million (from $800 million to $900 million previously). Further, in the accompanying earnings call, management admitted that“[a]s a result of the initial channel fill, aftermarket customers built additional inventory, creating an oversupplied channel heading into 2026.” Management further disclosed“from the Q2 and Q3 perspective, there's probably about $65 million of aftermarket sales that realistically, you think about like-for-like probably should have been allocated to more of this year.”

On this news, Chemours's stock price fell $3.34 per share, or 18.63%, to close at $14.59 per share on August 5, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980