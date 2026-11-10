Veterans Day: Meet The Former Green Beret & Ex-NFL Player Helping Soldiers And Athletes Find Their Next Calling In Discussion With Yourupdate TV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide media release conducted by U.S. Army, in conjunction with D S Simon Media, features Nate Boyer-Army Veteran, former NFL player, and co-founder of Merging Vets & Players-on how Army service shaped his career and inspired him to help Veterans and former athletes find connection and purpose beyond the uniform.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Veterans Day, meet Nate Boyer, a former U.S. Army Green Beret and ex-NFL player, who took the skills he learned on the battlefield to the football field. Now he's using his experience to help fellow Veterans and former professional athletes navigate life's next chapter.

Boyer enlisted in the Army in 2005 and served as a Green Beret in the Special Forces, completing six overseas deployments. A self-described“city boy,” he entered the Army with limited experience and confidence in his real-world abilities. But through hands-on training in skills like land navigation and weapon maintenance, he learned to step outside his comfort zone, solve problems under pressure, and trust his training-skills that would serve him well in the Army and beyond.

After six years of service, Boyer swapped one uniform for another by earning a spot on the University of Texas football team. Despite never having played organized football, he walked onto the Longhorns in 2011, eventually becoming the team's starting long snapper. He continued serving in the Texas Army National Guard during summer breaks before signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, becoming the oldest rookie in NFL history at 34 years old.

His experiences in the Army and professional football also showed him how difficult it can be to leave behind a close-knit team and sense of purpose. In 2015, he co-founded the non-profit Merging Vets & Players (MVP) to bring combat Veterans and former professional athletes together through fitness, mentorship, and peer support to help them build connections after leaving service or professional sports. To date, the program has helped more than 10,000 Veterans and 2,000 athletes find connection as they move to the next phase of life.

Through his journey, Boyer shows that the skills he learned in the Army-and carried with him into football-are not tied to one environment. They're transferable strengths that can help Veterans succeed in any career:



Build a community: In the Army and on the football field, success depends on trust, teamwork, and a shared purpose. Learning to contribute to something bigger than yourself can help you build strong relationships and thrive on any team.

Communicate under pressure: Executing a mission or making a play requires clear, direct communication. Listening, understanding your role, and communicating effectively can strengthen relationships and lead to better results in any workplace. Adapt to change: The Army and football both demand quick decisions as circumstances shift-without losing sight of the goal. Becoming comfortable with uncertainty and responding with flexibility can help Veterans navigate career transitions and take on new challenges.



FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE IN THE ARMY, VISIT GOARMY.COM



About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of U.S. Army.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

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