The Cooperative Of American Physicians, Inc. Promotes Andrew Cate, JD, To Senior Vice President Of CAP Claims Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP) announced the promotion of Andrew Cate, JD, to Senior Vice President of CAP Claims Services. CAP provides medical malpractice coverage to more than 13,000 independent California physicians through the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT), rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company.

Mr. Cate joined CAP in 2015 and most recently served as the Vice President of CAP Claims Services for Cooperative of American Physicians Insurance Company (CAPIC), a wholly owned subsidiary of CAP providing large medical groups and health care facilities with exceptional medical malpractice coverage. Working closely with CAPIC clients, Mr. Cate established a tailored approach to claims services designed around each organization's unique goals and needs, reinforcing CAPIC's reputation for responsiveness and trusted relationships.

"Andrew's steady leadership, deep claims experience, and commitment to CAP's core values have made an indelible impact across the organization," said CAP CEO Sarah Scher. "Throughout his career at CAP, Andrew has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to supporting physicians through every stage of the claims process. His proven track record of strengthening claims operations and supporting organizational growth will ensure CAP continues to uphold the high standards our members trust while protecting the long-term strength of the enterprise."

In his new role, Mr. Cate will oversee the claims operations for both MPT and CAPIC to provide the expert service, personalized attention, and rigorous claims management programs that distinguish CAP from traditional insurance carriers.

The Cooperative of American Physicians, Inc. (CAP), established in 1975, offers superior medical professional liability coverage to California physicians through the Mutual Protection Trust (MPT), rated A + (Superior) by AM Best Company. Cooperative of American Physicians Insurance Company (CAPIC), an Arizona-domiciled surplus lines insurance company, provides medical professional liability coverage to large medical groups and health care facilities. CAP supports its members through offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and Walnut Creek. CAP is licensed as a California surplus lines broker (License No. 0B72723). For more information, visit .

Contact: Ernest Khirallah

...

213-473-8737