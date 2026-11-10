Nextnrg Announces Nasdaq Hearings Panel Decision And Intent To Request Listing Council Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI BEACH, FL, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXXT) (“NextNRG” or the“Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced that, on November 9, 2026, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the“Panel”) notified the Company that it has determined to deny the Company's request to continue its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), and that trading in the Company's common stock will be suspended at the open of trading on November 11, 2026. The Company intends to immediately exhaust all available avenues and request that the Nasdaq Listing and Hearing Review Council (the“Listing Council”) review the Panel's decision and conclusions. Any request will not however stay any suspension.

Background

As previously reported, on March 16, 2026, Nasdaq notified the Company that it did not comply with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and on September 15, 2026, following the expiration of the applicable compliance period, the Company received a determination from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff to delist the Company's common stock. On October 21, 2026, the Company was further notified that it did not comply with the $35 million market value of listed securities requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) or the alternative continued listing standards under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b). The Company timely requested a hearing before the Panel, which stayed the delisting and suspension pending the Panel's decision, and a hearing was held on October 22, 2026.

OTC Quotation

The Company expects that its common stock will be quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol“NXXT” beginning on or about November 11, 2026.

Additional information is available in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2026.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by deploying its AI-driven Smart Controller, a proprietary AI technology that continuously optimizes how energy is generated, stored, and consumed. The Company deploys the controller within microgrids at commercial, healthcare, municipal, industrial and federal sites, and at a utility scale through the Next Utility Operating System®.

NextNRG also sells EV chargers, is advancing wireless in-motion charging, and operates one of the nation's largest on-demand mobile fueling fleets through EzFill.

To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to maintain or regain its listing on Nasdaq, the Company's ability to have the Panel's decision reviewed or overturned by the Listing Council and the quotation of the Company's common stock following suspension. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

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