INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. - IOVA

The investigation concerns whether Iovance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 29, 2026, Iovance reported results from its Phase 2 IOV-LUN-202 clinical trial of lifileucel, an investigational tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapy, in patients with previously treated non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. In contrast with its previous announcement that data was“Positive”, Iovance now claimed that data was“Consistent with Previously Reported Results”. Among other items, Iovance reported that one of the trial's subgroups responded at a rate of 11.4%, while the treatment such patients normally receive produces a response rate of 12.8%.

On this news, Iovance's stock price fell $5.25 per share, or 35.45%, to close at $9.56 per share on October 29, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

...

646-581-9980 ext. 7980