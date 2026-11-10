International Medical Aid Secures Federal Trademark Registration For INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL AID®

International Medical Aid received federal registration for the INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL AID® service mark on October 20, 2026.

Federal registration recognizes a service mark first used in 2012 for international healthcare education, internship programs and admissions consulting.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International Medical Aid Foundation announced that the INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL AIDservice mark has been federally registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.The registration was issued on October 20, 2026, under U.S. Registration No. 8,518,248. The federal record lists January 30, 2012, as the mark's first-use date.The registration covers educational services including international internship and apprenticeship programs for students pursuing careers in medicine and a range of other healthcare professions. It also covers educational consulting related to admissions for medical school, dental school, physician assistant school and nursing school programs.International Medical Aid has operated under the International Medical Aid name for more than 14 years. During that time, the organization has developed international healthcare education programs and resources for students preparing for careers in medicine, nursing, dentistry, physician assistant studies, mental health, physical therapy and other healthcare fields.Readers can review International Medical Aid's federal trademark registration announcement for additional background on the registration and the organization's history under the name.The federal registration provides formal protection for the INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL AIDname in connection with the covered educational services and gives the organization another tool for distinguishing its programs and educational resources from unrelated offerings.The registration appears on the Supplemental Register. International Medical Aid Foundation said the milestone reflects more than a decade of use of the name while supporting the organization's continued work in international healthcare education and professional-school admissions resources.International Medical Aid plans to continue developing international programs for students seeking healthcare experience abroad while expanding educational resources for students preparing for medical and other healthcare professional programs.About International Medical AidInternational Medical Aid Foundation provides international healthcare internships, educational programs and admissions consulting for students and healthcare professionals. Founded in 2012, the organization supports students pursuing careers across medicine and healthcare through international educational experiences, clinical exposure and professional-school admissions resources.For more information, visit medicalaidTrademark notice: INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL AIDis a federally registered service mark of International Medical Aid Foundation. U.S. Registration No. 8,518,248, registered October 20, 2026, on the Supplemental Register.

Mark Jones

International Medical Aid Foundation

+1 470-670-7691

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International Medical Aid Is Now a Federally Registered Service Mark

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International Medical Aid Secures Federal Trademark Registration for INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL AID® News Provided By International Medical Aid November 10, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations



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