Tomo Marjanovic To Address Longevity And Medical Tourism In The Gulf At Forbes Middle East Summit

The Aspire Rejuvenation founder's Dubai talk looks at what hormone and peptide therapy could mean for medical travel across the six GCC countries.

- Tomo MarjanovicDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomo Marjanovic, founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation, will speak on the future of longevity care and medical tourism across the Gulf at the third Forbes Middle East Medical Tourism and Wellness Summit, December 8-9, 2026, at the One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. His talk, built for a Middle East audience, looks at what longevity and wellness care, including hormone replacement therapy and peptide therapy, could mean for the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries and for the patients who travel to the region for treatment.The summit, presented by American Hospital Dubai, gathers healthcare leaders, clinic founders and economic decision-makers to examine how medical travel is reshaping care in the region. Dubai alone welcomed more than 691,000 international health tourists in 2023, who spent more than AED 1.03 billion on healthcare, according to the Dubai Health Authority. Marjanovic's session asks where longevity fits into that growth, and what changes when a destination known for specialist treatment also becomes a place people travel to for preventive, lab-guided care focused on how they age."People already fly to Dubai for their health. The next question is what they fly in for," Marjanovic said. "Longevity is coming to the Gulf either way. I want to talk about how it gets done right, with real labs, real physicians and real follow-up, so the region builds something people can trust."Marjanovic brings an operator's view to the stage. Since founding Aspire Rejuvenation in 2019, he has built a clinic group with locations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas and a telemedicine practice serving patients nationwide. At Aspire, every program begins with comprehensive laboratory testing, and Dr. Joseph Clark, Chief Medical Officer, diagnoses, prescribes and oversees treatment with Aspire's team of licensed nurse practitioners. Marjanovic's role is building and leading that clinical team and the standard it is held to.The talk also returns him to the city where his formal education in the field began. In 2019, the same year he opened Aspire, he completed the Masterclass in Hormone & Regenerative Therapies in Dubai. Seven years later, he comes back as a featured speaker, with Instagram, his largest platform, carrying the research behind the protocols Aspire offers to an audience well beyond his clinics.ABOUT TOMO MARJANOVICTomo Marjanovic is a certified hormone optimization specialist, author, and Founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation, a leading name in hormone optimization and longevity medicine, with clinics specializing in hormone replacement therapy, peptides, medical weight management, sexual health, and regenerative medicine. He holds certification from the American Board of Hormone Replacement Therapy (ABHRT). A former competitive bodybuilder and 12-year law enforcement veteran who received the Public Safety Medal of Valor, Marjanovic has studied hormones and human performance for decades. He is the author of Operation Optimal and was named a Top 100 Healthcare Visionary by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare. Tomo Marjanovic is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Tomo Marjanovic to Address Longevity and Medical Tourism in the Gulf at Forbes Middle East Summit News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC November 10, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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