Redbuilt Advances I-Joist Technology As Global Market Approaches $4.7 Billion By 2033

RedBuilt's engineered I-joists, made with LVL flanges and OSB webs, offer lighter, stronger, more dimensionally stable framing for modern construction.

- Hayley DunnningBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BOISE, Idaho – The global I-joist market reached USD 2.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% during the 2025-2033 forecast period. RedBuilt, a leading manufacturer of engineered wood products, continues to innovate in this expanding market with advanced I-joist solutions that address modern construction challenges while meeting stringent building code requirements.The engineered wood industry has witnessed significant transformation as builders increasingly adopt I-joists for floor and roof applications in residential and commercial construction projects. North America currently dominates the global I-joist market, holding 35.4% of the fastest-growing regional segment, with the United States accounting for 19.8% market share. This growth reflects the construction industry's shift toward more efficient framing solutions that optimize lumber usage while delivering superior structural performance."The evolution of I-joist technology represents a fundamental advancement in how we approach modern construction," states Hayley Dunning, Marketing Communications Specialist at RedBuilt. "Our engineered wood products combine laminated veneer lumber flanges with oriented strand board webs to create joists that are lighter, stronger, and more dimensionally stable than traditional lumber. This innovation directly addresses the challenges contractors face with material handling, installation efficiency, and long-term structural integrity."RedBuilt manufactures I-joists in lengths up to 80 feet in parallel and tapered profiles, offering custom manufacturing capabilities to meet specific project specifications. The company's engineered joists utilize high-quality laminated veneer lumber flanges bonded with advanced adhesive systems to oriented strand board webs, creating a beam structure engineered to resist warping, twisting, and shrinking. These dimensional stability characteristics prove particularly critical in maintaining floor and roof system integrity as wood naturally adjusts to equilibrium moisture content in varying environmental conditions.The commercial sector currently exhibits clear dominance in the I-joist market, with new construction representing the largest segment. Floors account for the majority of total market share, followed by roof applications and other structural uses. This distribution reflects the product's versatility in addressing diverse framing requirements while maintaining consistent performance across different building code jurisdictions.Installation efficiency remains a key advantage of engineered I-joists over traditional lumber. The products feature pre-punched knockout holes that simplify routing for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, allowing electricians to run wiring without additional drilling. The laminated veneer lumber flanges accept nails easily, reducing installation time and labor costs. These design features enable construction crews to complete framing projects faster while maintaining precision in dimension and alignment.The engineering behind modern I-joists addresses critical performance factors including shear stress resistance and moisture management. Through controlled lamination processes and strategic use of wood veneer layers, manufacturers create products with predictable strength characteristics that enable longer spans between supports. This capability reduces the need for intermediate bearing walls or additional beam structures, providing architects greater design flexibility while optimizing material usage."Firefighter safety and building code compliance drive our continuous improvement in I-joist design," explains Dunning. "We utilize advanced software modeling to optimize the relationship between flange thickness, web configuration, and overall joist depth. This engineering approach ensures our products meet or exceed building code requirements while maintaining the strength-to-weight ratio that makes them practical for job site handling."The moisture content of engineered wood products plays a crucial role in long-term performance. RedBuilt's I-joists are manufactured with controlled moisture content levels that minimize dimensional changes as the wood reaches equilibrium moisture content in service. This stability reduces callbacks related to floor squeaks, ceiling cracks, and other issues associated with lumber shrinkage in traditional framing systems.Market analysis indicates continued growth potential as builders recognize the total cost advantages of engineered wood systems. While initial material costs may exceed traditional lumber, the reduced labor requirements, decreased waste, and improved structural performance deliver overall project savings. The ability to span greater distances with fewer support points also reduces the quantity of additional structural elements required, including posts, beams, and foundation components.The integration of oriented strand board and plywood technologies in I-joist manufacturing represents advancement in wood utilization efficiency. By combining different wood products through precise adhesive application and lamination techniques, manufacturers maximize the structural properties of available forest resources while minimizing waste. This approach aligns with sustainable construction practices increasingly demanded by both regulatory bodies and environmentally conscious consumers.RedBuilt continues investing in manufacturing technology and quality control systems that ensure consistent product performance across all production facilities. The company's commitment to innovation extends beyond product development to include comprehensive support services that assist architects, engineers, and contractors in optimizing structural designs for specific project requirements. Through ongoing collaboration with construction professionals, RedBuilt advances I-joist technology to meet evolving industry needs while maintaining the reliability and performance standards essential for modern construction applications.

Hayley Dunning

RedBuilt, LLC

+1 866-859-6757

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RedBuilt Advances I-Joist Technology as Global Market Approaches $4.7 Billion by 2033 News Provided By Mitchell Palmer November 10, 2026, 21:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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