Winners Announced For Aviation Week's 69Th Annual Laureate Awards

Aviation Week by Informa

Award Honors Outstanding Achievements in Aviation, Aerospace & Defense and Winners will be Recognized on March 4 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WASHINGTON, November 10, 2026 – Aviation Week by Informa announced today the recipients of the 69th Annual Laureate Awards (#AWLAUR), honoring extraordinary achievements in global aerospace. Winners will be celebrated at the Laureate Awards, taking place on March 4, 2027, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. At that time a Grand Laureate in each of the categories will be named from among the honorees.The award categories are Commercial Aviation, Defense, Space, Business Aviation, MRO, Heroism and, new this year, Innovators. In addition, Aviation Week will bestow Lifetime Achievement and Pathfinder Awards. Four cadets and midshipmen from the U.S. military academies will be recognized as Tomorrow's Leaders, honoring young men and women who have chosen career paths in the armed forces. PwC serves as the Laureate Awards Executive Sponsor.“The Laureates Awards represent the highest distinction in our industry, and Aviation Week is honored to have recognized excellence and innovation through this program for nearly 70 years,” said Greg Hamilton, President of Aviation Week.“We are continually inspired by the ingenuity, vision and groundbreaking achievements of this year's honorees, and look forward to celebrating their contributions and impact on the industry in March.”Joe Anselmo, Aviation Week's Editor-in-Chief, said“Each year, Aviation Week editors single out great achievements, innovators and business leaders in aviation, space and defense. This year's list of winners is another impressive group. In addition, we've established a new category to shine a light on innovators whose achievements are contributing to the industry's progress."In addition to the Laureate Awards, Aviation Week will recognize the“20 Twenties” in partnership with Accenture. This program recognizes the accomplishments of 20 science, technology, engineering and mathematics students in their 20s and currently enrolled in a master's degree or bachelor's degree program.The Laureate Winners are:COMMERCIAL AVIATIONCRJ-450/550 and United Airlines/GoJet/SkyWestThe CRJ-550 and -450 give new life to aging MHIRJ regional jets as mainline carriers seek to offer premium amenities on regional partner service. The CRJ-550 paved the way, a 50-seat, two-class reconfigured Bombardier CRJ-700, born out of a United/GoJet collaboration and also operated by Delta. Introduced this spring was the CRJ-450, a three-class, 41-seat reconfigured CRJ-200, with which SkyWest will launch service for United this year.Google and Industry Partners Contrails TrialsGoogle has become a leader in trying to reduce aviation's impact on the climate, studying how contrails can be avoided and opening the door to reducing their effect. Operation Blue Skies, a UK government-backed, airspace-scale contrails mitigation trial, launched its first phase this winter. It aims to establish the feasibility of adjusting commercial flight altitudes to avoid the formation of persistent warming contrails over the North Atlantic.Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEOIn a decade, Minicucci helped Alaska Airlines through two major acquisitions -- Virgin America in 2016 and Hawaiian Airlines in 2024. The acquisition of Hawaiian has brought widebody aircraft and an established Pacific network. Under Minicucci's leadership, the company is evolving into a premium global airline from its domestic roots, building its Seattle base into an international gateway.NASA/GE Aerospace Electrified Propulsion Flight Demonstration teamA GE Aerospace-led team including Boeing, Beta Technologies and NASA completed the world's first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight at commercial airline operating levels over 30,000 ft. with the Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration program. Equipped with a megawatt-class propulsion system, the converted Saab 340B crossed the Atlantic in July 2026 for the Farnborough International Airshow.Orbis Flying Eye HospitalA staggering 90% of all vision loss is treatable or preventable. For decades, Orbis has been providing life-changing medical services in some of the most underprivileged regions of the world. Using a modified McDonnell Douglas MD-10, the non-profit organization utilizes its flying hospital to train doctors and provide eye surgery to patients in remote regions lacking sufficient medical infrastructure.DEFENSEBaykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar and CTO Selçuk BayraktarThe Bayraktar brothers have turned the company founded by their father from a little-known Turkish car parts maker into a world-leading provider of military uncrewed aircraft. The Baykar Kizilelma collaborative combat aircraft has now demonstrated an air-to-air missile engagement, while they have expanded the industrial reach through a joint venture with Leonardo to build their drones in Europe.Drone Dominance ProgramThe Pentagon's Drone Dominance program is a distinctly U.S. approach to creating an industry from nothing. The program aims to build the sector's annual production capacity to hundreds of thousands -- and one day millions -- of units over the course of just a few years with a series of "gauntlet" competitions, government orders, loans, a ban on foreign competition and help from entrepreneurs.HermeusStartup Hermeus's Quarterhorse Mk. 2.1 reached Mach 1.21 on its third flight in May 2026, the first privately developed uncrewed aircraft to go supersonic. The Mk.2.1. also deployed an inert weapon under a U.S. Defense Innovation Unit award. The next Quarterhorse - targeting Mach 2 – has been completed and a license secured from Pratt & Whitney to produce the F100-229 engine at the core of its turbine-based combined-cycle propulsion concept.HypersonicaAnglo-German startup Hypersonica successfully undertook its first hypersonic missile flight test in February 2026, the demonstrator exceeding Mach 6 and flying more than 300 km (185 mi.) With the test, the Munich-based startup became the first to carry out a privately funded European hypersonic flight, demonstrating that businesses in Europe can move with pace to address critical technology needs.U.S. Navy and RTX AIM-424 Malice TeamIn secret, the U.S. Navy and RTX Corp's Raytheon operating unit developed the longest-ranged air-to-air missile in the American arsenal. The revelation of the AIM-424 Malice builds on the previous secret developments of the Raytheon AIM-174 Gunslinger and Lockheed Martin AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile, providing a portfolio of essential weapons to counter rising air-to-air threats.SPACEArtemis II Mission TeamIn April 2026, NASA's Artemis II mission returned astronauts to deep space for the first time since the Apollo 17 moon landing in 1972 with their nine-day flight around the Moon, setting the stage for a lunar landing targeted for 2028. The mission demonstrated the viability of Lockheed Martin's Orion capsule, designed to support a crew of four for up to 21 days.NASA Perseverance RoverNASA's Mars rover Perseverance now holds the record for off-Earth driving, passing the 28 mi. (45 km.) mark in October 2026 on its 2,006th day on the Red Planet. Perseverance's original mission called for no more than 12.4 mi. of driving as the rover explores an ancient lakebed and collects samples for a future return to Earth.Skyroot AerospaceSkyroot Aerospace reached orbit on the first try with its Vikram-1 rocket, lofting India into the group of countries with a private startup ready to serve the global space economy. Using in-house developed engines, Skyroot deployed its own and customer payloads with its inaugural launch, demonstrating how the launch business is diversifying geographically.U.S Space Force Remote Modular TerminalThe U.S. Space Force's Space Rapid Capabilities Office tapped Northstrat, now GRVTY-owned, and CACI International to design and build new satellite jammers that would be low-cost, easily transportable and, most importantly, would work. Within two years, 24 prototype Remote Modular Terminals were delivered to commands around the globe and used in combat in 2026 to disrupt adversary satellite links.Victus Haze Mission TeamThe U.S. Space Force, Rocket Lab and True Anomaly demonstrated progress in the critical arena of tactical responsive space operations with the Victus Haze mission, beginning in June 2026. Rocket Lab launched in less than 17 hr. to deploy its Puma spacecraft, which then took turns tracking, imaging and conducting on-orbit maneuvers with True Anomaly's Jackal vehicle in low Earth orbit.BUSINESS AVIATIONEric Martel, Bombardier CEOAs President and CEO of Bombardier, Martel has led the Montreal-based company through a five-year turnaround that transformed it from an over-leveraged company into a pure-play business aviation powerhouse. Bombardier generated $9.55 billion in revenues in 2025-$2 billion more than expected. Martel's team achieved operational excellence and positioned the company for sustained growth.Rolls-Royce Pearl 10XThe Pearl 10X is Rolls-Royce's most advanced turbofan for the business aviation sector. Now powering the Dassault Falcon 10X in flight tests, the 18,000 lb.-thrust engine builds on Rolls' Advance2 technology program, with new features including 3D-printed combustor tiles. Successful development represents a key milestone in Rolls' strategy to restore its leading position at the top end of business aviation.Skyports InfrastructureSkyports Infrastructure is leading the development of vertiports for advanced air mobility. The UK company is pursuing a dual strategy of electrifying existing heliports in Western markets and building out greenfield vertiports in the Middle East. In New York, the company operates the Downtown Manhattan Heliport (now renamed the Downtown Skyport), which it is modernizing.Textron Aviation Special Olympics AirliftTextron Aviation's Special Olympics Airlift demonstrates business aviation's highest purpose through action. In 2026, the company orchestrated the ninth edition of the world's largest peacetime airlift, mobilizing hundreds of volunteer pilots to transport 800 athletes and coaches to the USA Games in Minnesota. The operation featured aircraft arrivals every 3 minutes over 10 hours.Unither BioelectronicsA subsidiary of U.S. biotech company United Therapeutics, Unither Bioelectronics in April 2026, in Bromont, Quebec, conducted the world's first airport circuit flight of a piloted hydrogen-electric-powered helicopter. The Robinson R44 was modified with a zero-emission propulsion system using gaseous hydrogen and fuel cells. The company is now working with Robinson Helicopter to certify a liquid-hydrogen-powered R66 for organ deliveries.MROAAR Corp.In 2026, AAR Corp. repositioned itself as an aviation and defense aftermarket solutions company through strategic acquisitions and the launch of Airvoyant, a parts procurement platform. The acquisitions --including HAECO Americas, Aircraft Reconfigured Technologies and a stake in MRO Holdings -- result in a scaled and connected business designed for circular growth through its broader range of solutions.CAAC/AFRA Disassembly AccreditationThe Aircraft Fleet Recycling Association and Block Aero worked with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to develop the AFRA-CAAC Parts Registry Program, offering Chinese airlines and MROs a path to purchase used serviceable material from foreign suppliers. CAAC recognized the program's disassembly accreditation in September 2026, with around 60 USM specialists already accredited. The program opens an important new USM market.GKN AerospaceGKN Aerospace has advanced engine repair capabilities through directed energy deposition technology, enabling the restoration of high-value Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan components that conventional repair methods could not handle. By applying additive manufacturing techniques to complex engine parts, the company is demonstrating how innovative repair processes can extend component life, reduce material waste, and strengthen aftermarket support for new-generation engines.MHIRJ AcademyRecognizing the MRO workforce shortage, MHIRJ developed an internal training program that creates career pathways for individuals with no prior aviation background. MHIRJ Academy provides 11 weeks of paid sheet-metal structures training that prepares participants for jobs at the company's service centers. Launched in West Virginia, the MHIRJ Academy has expanded to Arizona, and by early 2027 expects to have produced more than 100 structures technicians.Sanad GroupTo meet the aviation industry's growing demand for integrated support, Abu Dhabi's Sanad invested more than $218 million to expand repair capabilities, testing infrastructure, maintenance capacity and workforce development. Under CEO Mansoor Janahi's leadership, the company launched its asset management business with $100 million in investments, creating an integrated engine lifecycle offering.HEROISMU.S. Air Force Combat Search and Rescue Dude 44 Alpha Rescue TeamWithin hours of a U.S. Air Force F-15E being shot down over southwestern Iran on April 3, the U.S. Air Force combat search and rescue task force extracted the pilot in a daring daylight operation involving Sikorsky HH-60W helicopters, A-10 attack aircraft, HC-130 refuelers and other support assets located and rescued the pilot with the call sign of Dude 44 Alpha.FlyDubai Flight 1073 Captain Smit Machchhar and Deadheading CrewOn September 30, 2026, Captain Smit Machchhar was flying a Boeing 737-8 on a scheduled flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. During the flight, he was attacked by his first officer who intended to use the aircraft for a terrorist attack in Israel. Machchhar, seriously hurt, fought back and managed to open the cockpit door to get help from passengers and two deadheading pilots who ultimately landed the aircraft.PATHFINDERKyle Clark, Founder and CEO, Beta TechnologiesKyle Clark founded Beta Technologies in 2017 with the goal of taking a pragmatic, incremental approach to electrifying aviation. Almost a decade later, Beta's Alia has flown more than 250,000 nm in the U.S. and overseas, farther than any other electric aircraft, many of those miles with Clark as test pilot.Today, Beta is flying conventional- and vertical-takeoff-and-landing versions of the Alia and developing piloted and autonomous variants for cargo and passenger missions with commercial and defense customers - all while deploying the charging network needed to support those aircraft.LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENTTim Clark, President, Emirates AirlineTim Clark has been one of the most influential figures in the global airline industry. Active with Emirates Airline since its founding 42 years ago, he was one of the main architects of the carrier and its globally connected hub in Dubai.Over the decades, Clark has had a profound influence on aircraft design, he and his team driving the definition of large widebodies such as the Airbus A380 and A350, Boeing 777-300ER and the new 777-9, for which Emirates is by far the largest customer.INNOVATORSAGM-190 Havoc Spear Modular Missile TeamU.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command and Leidos.Beehive Industries 3D-Printed Frenzy 8 Turbojet EngineCoulson Aviation CFR Aero retardant for aerial firefightingHeart Aerospace X1 electric aircraft technology demonstratorUkraine's 475th Separate Assault Regiment Drone-Based Casualty EvacuationABOUT AVIATION WEEK BY INFORMAAviation Week by Informa is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Aviation Week's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising that helps our customers succeed. Aviation Week is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .

Elizabeth Kelley Grace

IThe Buzz Agency

+1 561-702-7471

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Winners Announced for Aviation Week's 69th Annual Laureate Awards News Provided By IThe Buzz Agency November 10, 2026, 21:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.