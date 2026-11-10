Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2026 Assets Under Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2026 totaled $167.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $91.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $76.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of October 31, 2026 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $11,238 Global Discovery 1,803 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 8,437 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,308 Franchise 916 Global Equity Team Global Equity 383 Non-U.S. Growth 14,616 International Value Group International Value 57,348 International Explorer 1,344 Global Special Situations 37 Global Value Team Global Value 31,951 Select Equity 1,041 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 3,626 Credit Team High Income 14,015 Credit Opportunities 430 Floating Rate 315 Custom Credit Solutions 1,562 Developing World Team Developing World 2,798 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,451 Antero Peak Hedge 210 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 3,779 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 2,868 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,594 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,912 Grandview Property Partners Grandview Property Partners3 780 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $167,762

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $482.7 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or...

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.