Regency Centers Expands Credit Facilities With New $550 Million Unsecured Term Loan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency,”“Regency Centers,” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: REG) announced today that the Company and its operating partnership, Regency Centers, L.P. (the“Operating Partnership”), entered into an amended and restated credit agreement (the“Credit Agreement”). The Credit Agreement provides for a senior unsecured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1.5 billion (the“Revolving Credit Facility”) with a maturity date of November 8, 2030, and a senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $550.0 million (the“Term Loan Facility”) with a maturity date of February 10, 2031, each subject to two six-month extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Facility bear interest at SOFR plus an applicable margin that is determined based on the Operating Partnership's long-term unsecured credit ratings, subject to adjustment based on the ratio of the Company's consolidated indebtedness to total asset value. At the time of closing, the effective interest rate for the Revolving Credit Facility was SOFR plus 67.5 basis points and the effective interest rate for the Term Loan Facility was SOFR plus 75.0 basis points.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC and U.S. Bank National Association were Joint Bookrunners for the Revolving Credit Facility, and PNC Capital Markets LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and U.S. Bank National Association were Joint Bookrunners for the Term Loan Facility. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association was Administrative Agent. PNC Bank, National Association and U.S. Bank National Association were Co-Syndication Agents. Each of Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, U.S. Bank National Association, Truist Securities, Inc. and Regions Capital Markets was a Joint Lead Arranger for the Revolving Credit Facility, and each of PNC Capital Markets LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, U.S. Bank National Association, The Bank of New York Mellon and Regions Capital Markets was a Joint Lead Arranger for the Term Loan Facility. Each of Regions Bank, Truist Bank, Bank of America, N.A., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and TD Bank, N.A. was a Co-Documentation Agent, and each of The Bank of New York Mellon, BMO Bank, N.A., The Bank of Nova Scotia and Royal Bank of Canada was a Senior Managing Agent. Associated Bank, National Association also participated as a lender under each of the Revolving Credit Facility and the Term Loan Facility.

About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal or other outcomes including business and market conditions, outlook and other similar statements relating to Regency's future events, developments, or financial or operational performance or results, are“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“estimate,”“believe,”“intend,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“guidance,” and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance these expectations will be attained, and it is possible actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Our operations are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under Item 1A. When considering an investment in our securities, you should carefully read and consider these risks, together with all other information in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with and submissions to the SEC. If any of the events described in the risk factors actually occur, our business, financial condition or operating results, as well as the market price of our securities, could be materially adversely affected. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and Regency undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by law.

Contact

Kathryn McKie

904 598 7348

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