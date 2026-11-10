Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant Highlights Sweet And Sour Pork Among Las Vegas Menu Favorites

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - November 10, 2026 -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has placed renewed focus on its Sweet and Sour Pork, a traditional entrée that continues to draw interest from diners across the Las Vegas valley. The dish, prepared with tender, lean pork slices that are lightly battered and deep-fried, remains one of the most requested items among the restaurant's selection of Thai and Chinese cuisine.

The featured entrée is finished with a homemade sweet and sour sauce containing pineapple, white onion, and green bell pepper, and it is served alongside steamed jasmine rice. For take-out and delivery orders, the sauce is packaged separately to help maintain the texture of the pork until the meal is ready to be enjoyed at home.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant in Las Vegas offers the dish as part of a broader menu that spans appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice, stir-fried noodles, vegetarian options, and a range of Thai and Chinese entrées. The restaurant accommodates dine-in guests as well as customers who prefer take-out, delivery, or online ordering.

Alan Wong, a spokesperson for the restaurant, noted that the Sweet and Sour Pork reflects the kitchen's approach to preparing classic recipes with fresh ingredients. "The Sweet and Sour Pork has long been a dish that guests return for, and the goal has always been consistency in both flavor and preparation," Wong said. "Serving the sauce separately for delivery and take-out allows the pork to stay as close as possible to how it would be served at the table."

The restaurant offers Chinese Food alongside a selection of Thai dishes, providing options for individual diners as well as larger groups. Family dinner combinations, noodle soups, and vegetarian plates are available for those seeking variety, and the menu includes appetizers such as spring rolls and crab rangoon as well as desserts including mango sticky rice.

Wong added that accessibility has remained a priority for the kitchen and front-of-house teams. "Guests have different preferences for how they enjoy a meal, whether that means dining in, picking up an order, or having food delivered," Wong said. "The menu is structured so that staple dishes like the Sweet and Sour Pork are available across all of those options."

In addition to its core menu, the restaurant provides gift certificates and periodically shares updates and seasonal offerings through its blog and social media channels. Online ordering allows customers to browse the full menu, select dishes, and arrange delivery within the Las Vegas area.

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant is a Las Vegas-based eatery specializing in Thai and Chinese cuisine for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. The restaurant's menu includes appetizers, soups, salads, fried rice, entrées, side orders, vegetarian dishes, beverages, and desserts. Additional information about the Sweet and Sour Pork can be found at the restaurant's website.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

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3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103

CONTACT: Alan Wong