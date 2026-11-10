Covered Insurance Solutions Adds Blake Gibson To Lead Legal Function

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, Colorado, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado - November 09, 2026 -

Covered Insurance Solutions today announced that Blake Gibson has joined the company as Outside General Counsel, through his firm Gibson Counsel PLLC. Gibson's joining the team follows a period of rapid expansion for Covered and the legal and regulatory complexity that comes with operating insurance distribution inside the mortgage process at national scale.

Over the past 12 months, Covered has launched partnerships with ICE, Total Expert, Blend, Insellerate, and SWBC while deepening existing integrations. Through its point-of-sale relationships, Covered's access now spans nearly 50 percent of mortgage origination volume, and its servicing partnerships reach more than 10 million servicing loans. The company has grown its carrier network to 80+, built its sales organization into two divisions covering servicing and origination, and added sales leadership from both the mortgage and insurance sides of the business.







"We're thrilled to add Blake to the team," said Ross Diedrich, CEO and Co-Founder of Covered Insurance Solutions. "Bringing in someone with his background is a reflection of where we are as a company. We've grown fast on the partnership side, and we've been just as deliberate about building out the leadership bench to match it. Blake has spent years at the center of the mortgage technology world, he already understands the businesses we integrate with and what it takes to move at their speed."

Gibson spent more than a decade in the legal and operating seats of the companies that built much of the infrastructure the U.S. mortgage market runs on. He served as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer of Dark Matter Technologies, a 1,300-person fintech connecting over 17,000 vendors and hundreds of lenders, and before that as Deputy General Counsel of Black Knight, where he led commercial legal and M&A functions, including the company's sale to Intercontinental Exchange.

At Dark Matter, Gibson led a team of AI and data scientists that built AI tooling in broad use across the mortgage market. As COO he drove a generative AI rollout to more than 850 users and chaired international AI think tanks.

His transaction record includes lead counsel on Black Knight's acquisitions of Optimal Blue, Top of Mind Networks, Compass Analytics, Ernst Publishing, eLynx, and HeavyWater. He has managed contract portfolios in the tens of thousands of active relationships and has closed billions of dollars worth of technology transactions.

"I'm excited to be joining the team," said Gibson. "Embedded insurance is a place in the mortgage process where you can genuinely improve the borrower experience and take work off the lender's plate at the same time. Covered has built the distribution to do that at real scale, and my job is to make sure the legal and regulatory side keeps up with how fast the business is moving."

At Covered, Gibson will lead the company's legal and regulatory function, including carrier and partner agreements, commercial transactions, licensing, privacy, and AI governance.

About Covered Insurance Solutions

Covered is the leading digital insurance platform built for the mortgage industry. Trusted by well over a hundred mortgage lenders, servicers, and banks, including multiple top-10 U.S. banks and several of the country's largest mortgage servicers, Covered connects borrowers to a curated panel of 80+ top-rated carriers across all 50 states. Borrowers who shop with Covered save an average of $1,240 per year on their homeowners policy. By embedding insurance into both origination and servicing workflows and pairing technology with licensed agent expertise, Covered helps lenders shorten cycle times, reduce closing friction, and support borrowers across the life of the loan. Coverage, availability, and terms vary by carrier, product, and state.

Learn more at itscovered.com.

About Gibson Counsel PLLC

Gibson Counsel PLLC is a law firm dedicated to serving companies that build, buy, and sell software and AI. Gibson Counsel serves as fractional General Counsel for technology companies, SaaS businesses, and AI startups. Gibson Counsel provides legal counsel to many leading software companies, from scrappy startups to the Fortune 500. The practice is built around one premise: the right legal strategy is a competitive advantage, one that is a growth accelerant for the companies that invest in it. Learn more at gibsoncounsel.com.

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For more information about Covered, contact the company here:

Covered

Greg Kassardjian

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CONTACT: Greg Kassardjian