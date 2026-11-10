Personal Injury Law Firm Extends Its Legal Representation To An Additional Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIGH RIDGE, MO, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIGH RIDGE, MO - November 10, 2026 -

Missouri Injury Law Firm, a personal injury practice headquartered in High Ridge, has extended its legal representation to residents of Fenton, Missouri, giving people hurt in vehicle collisions, workplace incidents and other accidents in the city direct access to a team of litigators with experience handling claims across the wider St. Louis region and several other parts of the state.

The move brings the full range of the firm's personal injury work to Fenton, a community crossed by Interstate 44 and Highway 141, two corridors where heavy commercial traffic shares the road with commuters each day. Crashes involving tractor trailers and other large vehicles on these routes are among the matters the practice has identified as relevant to local residents, alongside the passenger car, motorcycle and pedestrian cases that make up a large part of its caseload elsewhere in Missouri.

Under the expansion, people living in Fenton can now retain the firm for car accident claims covering rideshare collisions, rollovers, rear-end impacts, head-on crashes, T-bone and sideswipe incidents, left-turn accidents, hit-and-run cases, bus accidents and collisions caused by distracted drivers. Truck accident representation, including cases involving 18-wheelers, sits alongside motorcycle accident claims, which often turn on questions of visibility and right of way that require careful reconstruction of events.

Beyond traffic matters, the practice handles wrongful death actions brought by families who have lost a relative through another party's negligence, along with dog bite claims, premises liability cases arising from slips and falls, and injuries suffered on construction sites and in other workplaces, including workers' compensation matters. Its caseload also extends to medical negligence, where claims can involve birth injuries such as cerebral palsy, as well as nursing home neglect and abuse, an area in which families frequently seek help after noticing changes in an elderly relative's condition or care. Cases involving traumatic brain injury and concussion, which can follow vehicle crashes, falls and other incidents, form another part of that work.

Fenton residents will also be able to call on the firm for certain matters outside of compensation claims, as its lawyers defend clients facing speeding tickets and DWI or DUI charges, giving local drivers a single point of contact for a range of traffic-related legal problems.

Missouri law shapes how these cases are pursued. The state applies a comparative fault system, meaning that responsibility for a crash can be divided between drivers and any compensation adjusted to reflect each party's share. Dog owners in Missouri are held strictly liable for bites, a rule that affects how such claims are built, and the firm notes that the statute of limitations for most personal injury claims in the state is typically five years from the date of the injury, a deadline that makes early legal advice important for anyone weighing a case.

"Fenton is a community where people commute, work and raise families, and when someone there is injured through no fault of their own, they deserve a legal team that understands the roads, the courts and the pressures they are facing," said a spokesperson for Missouri Injury Law Firm. "Extending our practice to Fenton means residents can speak with lawyers who understand how insurers approach these claims and who are prepared to meet clients where they are, whether that is at home, in the hospital or anywhere else that suits them during recovery."

That willingness to travel forms a practical part of the arrangement, since the practice has made a point of visiting clients wherever they happen to be, an approach that suits individuals whose injuries make getting to an office difficult. Its main office in High Ridge sits within easy reach of Fenton, and the firm has continued to represent clients across a broad stretch of the St. Louis area, including University City, Hazelwood, Creve Coeur, Saint Peters, Wildwood, Oakville, Arnold and Jefferson County.

Leading the firm's courtroom work is Gene S. Hou, a trial lawyer who concentrates on personal injury litigation and who previously worked for a major insurance company, giving him an inside view of how insurers evaluate and defend claims. He is joined by a team that includes Robert E. Wann, Larry H. Hellwig, Taylor St. John and Jessica Granda.

According to figures published by the practice, its lawyers have recovered more than $12 million in recent personal injury cases. These results include a $2 million recovery in a trucking accident case in Jefferson County, $1.5 million for a motorcycle crash in the City of St. Louis and $1 million for a car accident in Lincoln County, along with recoveries of $500,000 or more in cases involving pedestrians, premises liability and nursing home negligence in counties such as St. Charles, Crawford, Warren and St. Louis. The firm states that past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Representation is offered on a contingency basis, under which attorney fees become payable only when compensation is recovered for the client, an arrangement intended to allow injured people to pursue a claim without paying legal costs up front.

Missouri Injury Law Firm, LLC is a personal injury law practice based at 1444 Gravois Road in High Ridge, Missouri, representing people injured in car, truck and motorcycle accidents, workplace incidents, falls, dog attacks, medical negligence and nursing home abuse, as well as families pursuing wrongful death claims. Its lawyers also defend clients in DWI, DUI and speeding ticket matters. The firm's attorneys are affiliated with professional organizations including the American Bar Association, the Metropolitan St. Louis Bar Association, the Jefferson County Bar Association and The Missouri Bar, and the practice serves communities throughout the St. Louis region, now including Fenton. More information is available at injurylawyers-stlouis.com.

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For more information about Missouri Injury Law Firm, contact the company here:

Missouri Injury Law Firm

Gene Hou

(636) 333-1717

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1444 Gravois Rd, High Ridge, MO 63049, USA

CONTACT: Gene Hou