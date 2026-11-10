Big Sky Industrial Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results And Highlights Phase 1 Construction Progress At Big Sky Carbon Hub
|Balance as of
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Cash and debt balance:
|Total debt outstanding
|$
|8,500
|$
|2,500
|Less: Cash balance
|$
|2,915
|$
|429
|Net debt balance
|$
|5,585
|$
|2,071
|Liquidity:
|Cash balance
|$
|2,915
|$
|429
|Plus Credit facility availability
|$
|11,500
|$
|7,500
|Total Liquidity
|$
|14,415
|$
|7,929
THIRD QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Third quarter 2026 production was 30,628 barrels of oil equivalent (“BOE”) (76% oil), compared to 35,326 BOE in the third quarter of 2025. For the third quarter 2026 revenue totaled $2.0 million (93% oil), compared to third quarter of 2025 revenue of $1.7 million. Third quarter 2026 realized average sales prices of $77.30/bbl and $3.35/mcf for oil and natural gas, respectively, resulting in an average realized price of $63.83/BOE as compared to third quarter 2025 which averaged $60.12/bbl, $2.82/mcf for oil and natural gas, respectively, resulting in an average realized price of $49.20/BOE. Revenue increased 12% year over year, as a 30% increase in the average realized price per BOE more than offset lower volumes. The decline in production primarily reflects the Company's 2025 divestitures of its Wyoming and West Texas properties and natural production declines in its remaining assets. As previously communicated, the legacy asset monetization program funded the Company's pivot to its industrial gas, energy, and carbon management platform.
Third quarter 2026 lease operating expense totaled $2.1 million, compared to $1.0 million for the third quarter 2025. The increase reflects approximately $1.2 million of remediation and related costs associated with the previously disclosed release of produced fluids from a gathering line in the Company's legacy oil operations, which was identified and remediated during the quarter. The Company has submitted a claim under its general liability insurance policy, which provides $1.0 million of coverage for pollution clean-up costs after a $0.1 million per-occurrence deductible, and the Company expects to recover up to $1.0 million of these costs. Due to the claim pending approval, no insurance receivable was recognized as of September 30, 2026. Excluding these costs, lease operating expense was $0.9 million, or $29.71 per BOE, compared to $29.58 per BOE in the third quarter of 2025.
Cash general and administrative expense totaled $1.6 million for the third quarter 2026 compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter 2025. The decrease primarily reflects lower accounting and tax professional fees. On a sequential basis, cash general and administrative expense declined from $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2026. Equity compensation expense totaled $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2025.
Big Sky Industrial reported a net loss of $3.5 million, or ($0.07) per share during the third quarter 2026, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million, or ($0.10) per share in the third quarter of 2025, which included a $0.9 million impairment of oil and natural gas properties. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes $1.2 million of environmental remediation costs, was $(0.8) million, compared to $(1.3) million in the third quarter of 2025.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Big Sky Industrial will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial and operating results on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company's investor relations email at.... A webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at, and a replay of the teleconference will be available through November 25, 2026.
Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free dial-in number: 877-407-3982
International dial-in number: 201-493-6780
Webcast Registration: Link
Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921
International Replay: 412-317-6671
Access ID: 13763553
ABOUT BIG SKY INDUSTRIAL INC.
Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ: BSIN) is a Houston-based industrial gas, carbon management, and energy company with operations focused on the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana's Kevin Dome region. The Company's asset base supports three distinct business lines: helium production, carbon management, and low-decline oil production. Big Sky Industrial is focused on developing an integrated platform that leverages helium, which the U.S. Department of Energy has designated a critical material, carbon management opportunities supported by Section 45Q federal tax credits, and conventional oil production from its owned and operated assets. The Company's operations are designed to generate revenue from multiple independent sources across helium, carbon management, and oil. For more information, please visit.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Mason McGuire
...
(303) 993-3200
MEDIA CONTACT
...
X: @BSIN_IR
LinkedIn: Big Sky Industrial Inc.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain of the matters discussed in this communication which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as“strategy,”“expects,”“continues,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“would,”“will,”“estimates,”“intends,”“projects,”“goals,”“targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.
Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, risks relating to: the Company's ability to complete construction of the Big Sky Carbon Hub on time and on budget; the Company's ability to comply with the terms of its senior credit facilities; the Company's access to capital on acceptable terms and potential dilution caused thereby; the Company's ability to enter into a new credit facility and complete the monetization of its Section 45Q credits on acceptable terms or at all; the timing and outcome of the EPA's review of the Company's Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification plans; the amount and timing of any insurance recovery; the volatility of commodity prices, including helium, oil and natural gas; the Company's success in discovering, estimating, developing and replacing reserves; risks related to the status and availability of gathering, transportation, processing, and storage facilities; risks relating to regulatory changes, including those related to the Section 45Q tax credit, carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; actions of competitors or regulators; inflationary risks and changes in interest rates; the potential disruption or interruption of the Company's operations due to war, accidents, political events, severe weather, cyber threats, terrorist acts, or other natural or human causes beyond the Company's control; and other risk factors included from time to time in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in the Company's publicly filed reports, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and future annual reports and quarterly reports. These reports and filings are available at Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
BIG SKY INDUSTRIAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|2,915
|$
|429
|Oil and natural gas sales receivables
|704
|454
|Marketable equity securities
|89
|146
|Other current assets
|853
|956
|Total current assets
|4,561
|1,985
|Oil and natural gas properties under full cost method and industrial gas properties:
|Evaluated oil and natural gas properties
|132,837
|132,459
|Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|(118,239
|)
|(117,237
|)
|Net oil and natural gas properties
|14,598
|15,222
|Unproved industrial gas properties, not subject to amortization
|42,502
|22,479
|Other Assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|274
|318
|Right-of-use asset
|220
|356
|Other assets
|328
|270
|Total other assets
|822
|944
|Total assets
|$
|62,483
|$
|40,630
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|7,054
|$
|1,592
|Revenue and royalties payable
|3,977
|3,921
|Commodity derivative liability
|140
|-
|Asset retirement obligations
|477
|300
|Lease obligation
|221
|210
|Total current liabilities
|11,869
|6,023
|Noncurrent liabilities:
|Credit facility
|8,500
|2,500
|Asset retirement obligations
|7,939
|7,706
|Lease obligation, net of current
|38
|206
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|16,477
|10,412
|Total liabilities
|28,346
|16,435
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 245,000,000 shares authorized; 52,499,955 and 34,405,143 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|525
|345
|Additional paid-in capital
|254,484
|235,762
|Accumulated deficit
|(220,872
|)
|(211,912
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|34,137
|24,195
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|62,483
|$
|40,630
BIG SKY INDUSTRIAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|Oil
|$
|1,810
|$
|1,587
|$
|5,221
|$
|5,201
|Natural gas and liquids
|145
|151
|473
|758
|Total revenue
|1,955
|1,738
|5,694
|5,959
|Operating expenses:
|Lease operating expenses
|2,110
|1,045
|4,016
|4,189
|Production taxes
|158
|136
|453
|432
|Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
|531
|816
|1,681
|3,053
|Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|-
|869
|-
|3,628
|Exploration expense
|88
|128
|310
|174
|General and administrative expenses
|2,201
|2,113
|7,895
|6,754
|Loss on sale of assets
|-
|10
|-
|434
|Total operating expenses
|5,088
|5,117
|14,355
|18,664
|Operating loss
|(3,133
|)
|(3,379
|)
|(8,661
|)
|(12,705
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Commodity derivative (loss), net
|(336
|)
|-
|(169
|)
|-
|Interest expense, net
|-
|(72
|)
|(74
|)
|(167
|)
|Other income, net
|(27
|)
|110
|(56
|)
|362
|Total other (expense)
|(363
|)
|38
|(299
|)
|195
|Net loss before income taxes
|$
|(3,496
|)
|$
|(3,341
|)
|$
|(8,960
|)
|$
|(12,510
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(3,496
|)
|$
|(3,341
|)
|$
|(8,960
|)
|$
|(12,510
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|52,495,280
|32,793,272
|48,556,122
|33,630,832
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
BIG SKY INDUSTRIAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(8,960
|)
|$
|(12,510
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation, depletion, accretion, and amortization
|1,681
|3,053
|Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|-
|3,628
|Loss on sale of assets
|-
|434
|Commodity derivatives loss
|140
|-
|Loss (gain) on marketable equity securities
|57
|(180
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|28
|100
|Stock-based compensation
|1,708
|1,454
|Right-of-use asset amortization
|135
|129
|Shares issued to consultants
|176
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Oil and natural gas sales receivables
|(250
|)
|807
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|516
|(2,583
|)
|Other operating assets and liabilities, net
|161
|(467
|)
|Payments on operating lease liability
|(156
|)
|(146
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(4,764
|)
|(6,281
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of industrial gas properties
|-
|(2,128
|)
|Industrial gas properties capital expenditures
|(15,170
|)
|(7,653
|)
|Oil and natural gas properties capital expenditures
|(485
|)
|(18
|)
|Property and equipment expenditures
|-
|(4
|)
|Net proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties
|-
|134
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(15,655
|)
|(9,668
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings on credit facility
|6,000
|-
|Financing costs
|(113
|)
|-
|Shares withheld to settle tax withholding obligations for restricted stock awards
|(171
|)
|(346
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|-
|(316
|)
|Related party share repurchase
|-
|(1,574
|)
|Proceeds from underwritten offering
|8,086
|11,877
|Proceeds from committed equity facility
|9,103
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|22,905
|9,641
|Net change in cash and equivalents
|2,486
|(6,308
|)
|Cash and equivalents, beginning of period
|429
|7,723
|Cash and equivalents, end of period
|$
|2,915
|$
|1,415
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
In addition to our results calculated under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), in this earnings release we also present Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a“non-GAAP financial measure” presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. It is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus net interest expense, net unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, income tax (benefit) expense, deferred income taxes, depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, one-time costs associated with completed transactions and the associated assumed derivative contracts, non-cash share-based compensation, transaction related expenses, transaction related acquired realized derivative loss (gain), loss (gain) on marketable securities, and environmental remediation costs, net of related insurance recoveries. Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Big Sky Industrial's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it provides additional useful information to investors due to the various noncash items during the period. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments; although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies in this industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
The Company's presentation of this measure should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure, below. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view this non-GAAP measure in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|Three months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(3,496
|)
|$
|(3,341
|)
|Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
|531
|816
|Non-cash loss on commodity derivatives
|307
|-
|Interest Expense, net
|-
|72
|Income tax benefit
|-
|-
|Non-cash stock based compensation
|593
|420
|Loss on sale of assets
|-
|10
|Loss (gain) on marketable securities
|27
|(101
|)
|Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|-
|869
|Environmental remediation costs
|1,200
|-
|Total Adjustments
|2,658
|2,086
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(838
|)
|$
|(1,255
|)
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