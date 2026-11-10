Reliant Mortgage Named To Inc. Business Media's Prestigious 2027 Vet100 List

Reliant Mortggae

Reliant Mortgage

Will TUllos

Three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and veteran-owned Reliant Mortgage earns Vet100 recognition, targeting over $500 million in mortgage production in 2027.

- Will Tullos

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reliant Mortgage LLC, a veteran-owned mortgage lender headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, has been named to the prestigious 2027 Vet100 list, recognizing the 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses in the United States.

The annual ranking, created in partnership with Inc. Business Media and Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Both distinctions are widely recognized as hallmarks of entrepreneurial achievement, business growth, and leadership.

From Military Service to Entrepreneurial Success

Founded by U.S. Army veteran William "Will" Tullos, Reliant Mortgage has established itself as a growing force in the mortgage industry by combining entrepreneurial innovation, operational efficiency, and a commitment to helping families achieve homeownership.

"Being recognized among the 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses in America is an incredible honor," said William Tullos, CEO and Founder of Reliant Mortgage. "The military taught me that leadership isn't about the rank you hold. It's about the people you serve, the mission you accomplish, and the team you build along the way. At Reliant Mortgage, we've taken those same principles and built a company that challenges the traditional mortgage industry. This recognition belongs to every member of our team who has believed in our vision and helped turn it into reality."

A Record of Growth and Industry Recognition

Reliant Mortgage has demonstrated significant growth, nearly doubling its annual mortgage production in 2025.

The company originated 824 mortgage loans totaling more than $216 million in 2025, compared with approximately $103 million the previous year.

This growth reflects the company's commitment to building a scalable mortgage platform that empowers loan originators, branch managers, and entrepreneurial mortgage professionals.

Reliant Mortgage has previously earned recognition on the Inc. 5000 list three times, further establishing its track record of growth and business performance.

Additional industry recognition includes being named a Scotsman Guide Top Workplace Editors' Pick and receiving Mortgage Professional America's Top Mortgage Employers Gold recognition.

With a growing national footprint, Reliant Mortgage offers multiple lending channels, including delegated correspondent, non-delegated correspondent, and mortgage brokerage solutions.

The company's approach combines competitive pricing, flexible business models, technology, and personalized operational support to help mortgage professionals better serve their clients.

"Our goal has never been simply to become a bigger mortgage company," Tullos added. "Our goal is to build a better mortgage company. We believe independent mortgage professionals deserve the tools, compensation, leadership, and freedom to compete at the highest level. We're proud of what we've accomplished, but we're even more excited about where we're going."

Celebrating Veteran Entrepreneurship

“Veteran entrepreneurs embody so much of what defines the Inc. community: resilience, leadership and the determination to build something that lasts,” said Patrick Hainault, Inc. Vice President of Business Development.“We're proud to continue our partnership with IVMF to recognize the Vet100 and celebrate the extraordinary businesses these founders are building across the country.”

“Ten years ago, the D'Aniello IVMF and Inc. created the Vet100 to recognize what veteran entrepreneurs were already demonstrating: that military service instills the discipline, judgment and resilience required to build enduring companies,” said Ray Toenniessen, U.S. Army Veteran and Executive Director of the D'Aniello IVMF.“A decade later, Vet100 companies continue to grow and anchor communities in every region of the country. These honorees collectively represent a ten-year record of the value veteran-owned businesses create for the American economy.”

Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized during the Vet100 Dinner and Awards Ceremony at IVMF's Veteran EDGE Conference in Dallas, Texas.

For more information about the 2027 Vet100 list, visit:

About Reliant Mortgage LLC

Reliant Mortgage LLC is a veteran-owned mortgage lender headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. Founded by U.S. Army veteran William Tullos, the company provides residential mortgage financing through delegated correspondent, non-delegated correspondent, and broker lending channels.

Recognized three times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Reliant Mortgage is committed to empowering mortgage professionals through innovative lending solutions, competitive compensation structures, advanced technology, and personalized operational support.

With a growing presence across the United States, Reliant Mortgage continues to expand its mission of creating opportunities for mortgage professionals while helping individuals and families achieve the American dream of homeownership.

Company: Reliant Mortgage LLC

Headquarters: New Orleans, Louisiana

Website:

Founder & CEO: William Tullos

About Inc.

Inc. is the premier media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families

The D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University is the nation's first interdisciplinary academic institute dedicated to advancing the lives of service members, veterans, and military families. Through world-class programs in career training, entrepreneurship, community services, and research, the Institute is a recognized thought leader in the veteran space. The D'Aniello Institute produces pioneering research and data-driven insights that shape national policy, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for those who have served and their families.

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Nathan Dean

Reliant Mortgage

+1 225-412-7773

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