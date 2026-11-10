Vandoit Commercial Offers Ford Transit Upfits For Vans Already In Fleets

Aluminum extrusion pieces used in Vandoit Commercial upfits sit on a shop table at the company's production facility in Missouri.

A cutting tool in the Vandoit shop machines a metal part with Vandoit lettering at the company's Missouri production facility.

Interior of a completed Vandoit Commercial upfit, with seating, a workstation and the company mark on a screen.

Interior of a Vandoit Commercial upfit with bench seating, an aluminum track system and a display.

A completed Vandoit Commercial upfit on a Ford Transit, with a roof rack, ladder and exterior equipment, photographed outdoors.

Vandoit Commercial upfits Ford Transit vans already in fleet inventories, with upfit-only quotes that cover the build rather than a new chassis.

- Jared McCauslin, CEO and Owner, Vandoit Commercial

BLUE SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Upfit-only quotes cover the work that goes into a van already on the lot, not another chassis, with production underway this fall in Blue Springs

Vandoit Commercial, a Missouri builder of mobile medical clinics and commercial upfit vans, offers Ford Transit upfits for fleets, agencies and other organizations that already own a Transit. The company quotes the interior build on its own and completes the work at its production facility in Blue Springs, Missouri. Upfit-only work is underway this fall on customer-owned vans, including a project awarded through a public RFP in March 2026.

Upfitting a van already in the fleet

Vandoit Commercial builds exclusively on the Ford Transit. Organizations that already have a Transit can send the year, roof height, length, drivetrain and VIN so the company can confirm which layouts fit before design starts. An upfit-only quote leaves the vehicle out and covers the design, parts and labor that go into that van. The company can also install equipment the customer already owns, such as monitors, exam equipment or radios, and can quote that labor.

Organizations that do not have a Transit may trade vehicles and other assets, including cars, trucks, SUVs, RVs, motorcycles, bicycles, computers, televisions and container homes, toward a Transit from Vandoit's inventory of commercial vans, then have that vehicle upfitted. Lease options with $0 down are described on the company site, subject to financing terms and approval. A van may be dropped off at the Blue Springs plant, or transport to the plant and back may be quoted.

"The chassis a fleet already owns can be the starting point," said Jared McCauslin, CEO and Owner of Vandoit Commercial. "An upfit-only quote covers the work that goes into that van, not another vehicle."

How the build is done

Vandoit states that about 80 percent of what goes into a Vandoit is fabricated in its shop, including the aluminum skeleton, cabinets and roof racks, using CNC machines, plasma cutters and a water jet. After the cargo area is prepared, an aluminum extrusion frame is installed so walls, ceiling, floor and modules can mount to it and the layout can be changed later. Customers review a rendering before the company builds. When the upfit is finished, the van receives an alterer certification label. Vandoit is a registered NHTSA final-stage manufacturer, and the company states that its process is RVIA certified. Vandoit also states that, as a Ford Pro partner and Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier, its modifications do not void Ford factory warranties, and that a Vandoit warranty covers the upfit. An in-house service team supports the upfit after the van is back on the road.

"Vandoit Commercial designs the layout, power and connectivity around the Transit that comes in, and around how the team will use the vehicle in the field," McCauslin said.

The finished unit may be configured as a mobile medical clinic, a community outreach or command vehicle, or another commercial layout the organization specifies. Public bids and RFPs are accepted. Details on how to upfit a Ford Transit already in inventory are published on vandoit. Organizations may call (816) 944-2229 to discuss a van.

About Vandoit Commercial

Vandoit Commercial designs and builds mobile medical clinics and commercial upfit vans for healthcare, community outreach, emergency response and other commercial uses. Each unit is configured around the needs of the organization that will operate it.

Kaylee Anderson

Vandoit Commercial

+1 816-944-2229

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Vandoit Commercial Offers Ford Transit Upfits for Vans Already in Fleets News Provided By VanDoit November 10, 2026, 21:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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