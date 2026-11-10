Advanced Biofuels Canada Honours Ian Thomson And Doug Hooper For Two Decades Of Industry Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Kent Engelbrecht, ABFC chairCANADA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) announces that Ian Thomson and Doug Hooper, two longstanding leaders whose contributions over more than two decades have helped shape Canada's low-carbon fuels industry, are retiring from the association on December 31, 2026."Doug and Ian have been instrumental in building Canada's advanced biofuels industry and establishing ABFC as a respected voice in federal and provincial policy, and fiscal program development," said Fred Ghatala, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada. "Their leadership and commitment have aided the sector's progress over the past two decades, reflecting their dedication and the many partnerships they've built along the way."Their journey began in the early 2000s, when they co-founded Canadian Bioenergy Corp., which played a key role in the commissioning of Canada's largest biodiesel refinery in 2013. Ian Thomson, ABFC's founding President, played a central role in establishing the BC Biodiesel Association in 2005 and the Alberta Biodiesel Association in 2006. The two organizations later merged to form the Western Canada Biodiesel Association, expanding their reach and influence before evolving into a national organization, Advanced Biofuels Canada, in 2015.Under Thomson's leadership, the association's membership and impact expanded year on year to become today's preeminent Canadian advocate for biofuels from coast to coast. The association's reach also grew internationally, leading to formal ties with allied associations across North America and Europe. These, and collaborations with other Canadian clean fuel sectors and non-governmental organizations, have strengthened the outlook for the full spectrum of low carbon sustainable fuels in Canadian transportation.Doug Hooper's role as Director of Policy and Regulation long preceded ABFC's inception. His leadership across the sector has materially impacted every clean fuel regulation in Canada since 2005, including leading sector efforts to develop and implement the federal Clean Fuel Regulations in 2022 and provincial regulations in British Columbia (2010, 2013), Alberta (2011), Saskatchewan (2102), Manitoba (2009), Ontario (2014) and Quebec (2023).Doug also played a key role in the development of fiscal programs that helped support the expansion of Canada's biofuel production capacity by billions of litres. These included the federal ecoENERGY for Biofuels program, Alberta's Biofuel Production Credit Program, and the recent federal Biofuels Production Incentive.“The lasting impact of Ian and Doug's work in the advanced biofuels space is difficult to quantify. The seeds they planted over the past 20+ years, beginning in Western Canada, have taken root and are evident throughout Canada and across North America,” said Kent Engelbrecht, ABFC chair.“The biofuels industry will continue to expand and provide benefits to the Canadian agriculture and energy sectors due to the firm foundation built by these two leaders.”ABFC's influence and impact continue under President Fred Ghatala. In that role since January 2025, Fred builds on two decades of sector experience during which he was a key contributor to many of the foregoing clean fuel regulatory policies and fiscal programs. Colleen Lamothe continues to lead provincial and federal engagement as ABFC Vice President, a role she assumed in October 2024.With the support of its Board of Directors and ABFC's research, regulatory, and policy staffs, the association remains committed to advancing policies that strengthen low-carbon fuel production, attract investment, and support market growth across Canada.Advanced Biofuels Canada extends its sincere appreciation to Ian and Doug for their years of leadership, dedication, and service to the industry and wishes them both the very best in their retirement.About Advanced Biofuels Canada Association:Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) is the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers for lower-carbon and sustainable fuel replacements to gasoline, diesel, marine, and jet fuels. ABFC members produce a portfolio of liquid clean fuels, sustainable feedstocks, and intermediary products. Members also produce and consume low-carbon gaseous products, such as renewable natural gas (RNG) and low-carbon hydrogen, and are engaged with carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies. ABFC members operate over 45 billion litres of low-carbon fuel production capacity globally and are leading suppliers of renewable and low-carbon fuels in Canada and worldwide.

Farrah Shawky

Advanced Biofuels Canada Association

+1 778-875-3259

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Advanced Biofuels Canada Honours Ian Thomson and Doug Hooper for Two Decades of Industry Leadership News Provided By Advanced Biofuels Canada Association November 10, 2026, 21:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Waste Management



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