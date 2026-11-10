Blue Star Mothers Of America To Present Veterans Day Wreath At Arlington

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. has supported service members, Veterans, military families and families of Fallen Heroes since 1942.

Blue Star Mothers of America National President Karen Stillwell, accompanied by her son, Lt. Col. Ryan Stillwell, presents a wreath on behalf of the organization at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during Veterans Day observa

National President Karen Stillwell, escorted by her son, Lt. Col. Ryan Stillwell, will present a Veterans Day wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

- Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Americans gather to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. joins the nation in observing Veterans Day with a special tribute at Arlington National Cemetery.

National President Karen Stillwell will represent Blue Star Mothers of America during the official Veterans Day ceremonies and personally present a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, escorted by her son, Lt. Col. Ryan Stillwell.

As a congressionally chartered Veterans Service Organization, Blue Star Mothers of America is invited to participate in wreath laying ceremonies on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, reflecting the organization's longstanding commitment to honoring those who served and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A Special Honor at Arlington National Cemetery

The day's observances will begin with a breakfast hosted by Senator Collins at 7:30 a.m., attended by Stillwell and her son.

At 11 a.m., Stillwell will join leaders of other participating organizations at Arlington National Cemetery for the official Veterans Day observances. These leaders are invited to witness the President's wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before attending the program in the Memorial Amphitheater.

Following the amphitheater program, Stillwell will present the Blue Star Mothers of America wreath, escorted by her son, shortly after the Gold Star Mothers' wreath presentation.

Representing nearly 200 chapters and almost 7,000 members nationwide, Stillwell's participation symbolizes the shared commitment of military mothers across America to honoring veterans, remembering the fallen, and preserving the legacy of military service.

The opportunity to participate alongside her son, a lieutenant colonel in the United States military, adds a meaningful personal connection to an occasion that represents the heart of the Blue Star Mothers mission.

For Blue Star Mothers across the country, the wreath presentation is more than a ceremonial tradition. It is a reminder that the sacrifices of America's service members and their families will never be forgotten.

Honoring America's Veterans

Veterans Day is observed each year on November 11 as a day to honor all American veterans for their patriotism, service, and willingness to sacrifice for the nation.

For the mothers of America's service members and veterans, that gratitude extends far beyond a single day.

“Veterans Day gives our nation an opportunity to stand together and thank the men and women who answered the call to serve. As Blue Star Mothers, we have the privilege of calling many of those veterans our sons and daughters. We honor them today, and we remain committed to serving our veterans every day of the year.” Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers Standing With Veterans Nationwide

Across the country, Blue Star Mothers chapters participate in Veterans Day observances within their local communities.

From small-town ceremonies and community parades to veterans homes, VA facilities, schools, and memorials, Blue Star Mothers stand together to express two simple but powerful words to our nation's veterans:

Thank you.

Members attend and support ceremonies, parades, and patriotic programs. They volunteer in Veterans Affairs facilities and state veterans homes, participate in community outreach, visit veterans, and work alongside local veterans organizations and community partners.

In some communities, Blue Star Mothers stand along parade routes waving American flags. In others, members participate in ceremonies, help recognize veterans at schools, visit veterans in care facilities, or volunteer at events honoring those who served.

The activities may look different from one community to another, but the message remains the same:

America's veterans are remembered, appreciated, and never forgotten.

A National Day of Honor

The nation's official Veterans Day observance takes place at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11.

The ceremony brings together veterans, military leaders, representatives of Veterans Service Organizations, military families, and Americans from across the nation to recognize the courage and commitment of those who served.

Communities throughout the United States hold their own observances, creating opportunities for Americans of every generation to gather in gratitude.

For Blue Star Mothers, participating in these events is a natural extension of the organization's mission.

Many members have watched their own children raise their right hands and take an oath to serve. They have experienced deployments, homecomings, missed holidays, transitions, and the many emotions that accompany military life.

Eventually, many Blue Star Mothers experience another milestone: watching their son or daughter become a veteran.

Service Does Not End on Veterans Day

Honoring veterans means more than attending a ceremony once a year.

Blue Star Mothers of America was founded in 1942, and for more than eight decades its members have supported service members, veterans, military families, and the families of Fallen Heroes.

Today, almost 7,000 members in nearly 200 chapters continue that mission throughout the United States.

Members volunteer countless hours serving veterans and active duty military members, provide support in VA facilities and state veterans homes, participate in community organizations, send care packages and messages of encouragement to deployed troops, support military families, and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

That service continues long after Veterans Day ceremonies conclude.

A veteran sitting alone in a care facility deserves to know someone remembers.

A veteran navigating a difficult transition deserves support.

A military family beginning a new chapter after years of service deserves community.

And every veteran deserves to know that a grateful nation remembers the commitment represented by the uniform they once wore.

Communities Can Be Part of the Mission

Blue Star Mothers of America encourages Americans to participate in Veterans Day observances in their own communities and to carry that gratitude throughout the year.

Attend a local ceremony. Thank a veteran. Visit a veterans home. Volunteer with a veterans organization. Listen when a veteran chooses to share their story. Teach younger generations why November 11 matters.

Most importantly, remember that honoring veterans should not end when Veterans Day is over.

Blue Star Mothers across America will continue showing up, volunteering, and serving because the commitment to America's veterans is woven into the organization's mission.

On this Veterans Day, Blue Star Mothers of America proudly stands with veterans from every generation and every branch of the United States Armed Forces.

To every American veteran: Thank you for your service, your courage, and your sacrifice.

We remember. We honor. We serve.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1942 and dedicated to supporting military service members, veterans, military families, and the families of Fallen Heroes.

Almost 7,000 members in nearly 200 chapters across the nation continue the organization's tradition of service through volunteerism, community outreach, care packages, veteran support, patriotic programs, and support for military families.

Blue Star Mothers of America is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and nonsectarian.

For more information, to locate a chapter, or to learn more about Blue Star Mothers of America, visit .

Amy Zienta

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

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