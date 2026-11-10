Movie Reviews And More Host Brian Sebastian Serves As Juror At 18Th Annual Naples International Film Festival

Brian Sebastian (center), creator and host of Movie Reviews and More, celebrates with fellow attendees at the 18th Annual Naples International Film Festival in Naples, Florida.

Brian Sebastian, creator and host of Movie Reviews and More, on the red carpet at the 18th Annual Naples International Film Festival in Naples, Florida, wearing Melis for Men by Sahar Al Aufi, an Omani-Italian fashion house.

An aerial view of the waterfront pool at The Perry Hotel Naples, where Brian Sebastian stayed while serving as a juror at the 18th Annual Naples International Film Festival in Naples, Florida. Photo courtesy of Brian Sebastian, Movie Reviews and More.

Filmmakers Rob Arthur (left), director of Frampton, and Daniel E. Catullo III (right), producer of the documentary, on the red carpet at the 18th Annual Naples International Film Festival in Naples, Florida.

Festival participants gather for a group photo at the 18th Annual Naples International Film Festival, presented by Artis-Naples in Naples, Florida.

Entertainment journalist Brian Sebastian joins industry professionals in recognizing independent filmmaking at the four-day festival presented by Artis-Naples.

- Brian Sebastian

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brian Sebastian, creator and host of Movie Reviews and More, served as an official juror at the 18th Annual Naples International Film Festival, held October 22–25, 2026, in Naples, Florida. Sebastian, an entertainment producer, radio and television personality, and podcast host with more than three decades of industry experience, attended the festival as both a juror and an invited entertainment journalist.

Presented by Artis-Naples, the four-day festival showcased 59 films selected from nearly 1,000 submissions, representing 13 countries. The program featured 10 narrative features, nine documentary features, and 40 short films, including 47 premieres. Screenings, filmmaker discussions, and special presentations took place across the Artis-Naples cultural campus and at Paragon Theaters – Pavilion.

Sebastian was named to the festival's official jury alongside Wendy Llinás, senior director of programming, development and specials at PBS, and R.C. Samo, founder of FanboyNation. The 2026 festival distributed more than $18,000 in cash prizes, including $9,500 across five juried competitions recognizing narrative features, documentary features, live-action shorts, documentary shorts, and animated shorts.

Among the juried award recipients, A Woman's Work, directed by A.R. Ephraim, received Best Narrative Feature, while Tenor: My Name Is Pati, directed by Rebecca Tansley, earned Best Documentary Feature. 32 B – Internal Issues, directed by Mohamed Taher, won Best Live Action Short Film; The Second Life of Freddie Nole, directed by Dana Nachman, received Best Documentary Short Film; and Paper Trail, directed by Don Hertzfeldt, earned Best Animated Short Film.

The festival opened October 22 with a red carpet celebration and a presentation of five short films at Hayes Hall. Its October 25 Closing Night program included the awards ceremony and Superman in Concert, featuring the Naples Philharmonic performing John Williams' score live alongside the 1978 film.

"Independent film festivals are important because they give filmmakers a place to share stories that might not otherwise reach a wider audience. Being part of the jury in Naples was an opportunity to experience that creativity firsthand and recognize the work that goes into bringing these films to the screen," said Brian Sebastian, creator and host of Movie Reviews and More.

During the festival, Sebastian connected with filmmaker Vivian Sorenson, co-director with Jonathan Nastasi of Fork in the Road, a documentary exploring sustainable and regenerative agriculture and the people working to strengthen American farming communities. Featuring Nick Offerman, the film was selected for the festival's juried Documentary Feature competition. Following their meeting in Naples, Sebastian interviewed Sorenson for Movie Reviews and More in a conversation published November 10, 2026.

Sebastian began his career in radio in Hartford, Connecticut, before working at Los Angeles stations including Power 106 and 94.7 The WAVE and expanding into television and digital media. Through Movie Reviews and More, he has interviewed actors, musicians, filmmakers, and other creative professionals while building an international audience across broadcast and streaming platforms.

Movie Reviews and More also received editorial recognition shortly after the festival. On October 29, 2026, Entertainment Savvy Magazine included Movie Reviews and More with Brian Sebastian in its winter entertainment guide, “Snowflakes and Soundwaves: Your Guide to Winter Entertainment.” The program appeared in the publication's“Smokin' Podcasts, Radio, and Television” selections alongside shows including The Joe Rogan Experience, Call Her Daddy, SmartLess, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For more information about the Naples International Film Festival and its 2026 award recipients, visit .

Movie Reviews and More broadcasts live every Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET across its multiplatform network, including K4HD Radio, Talk4Media, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more than 100 additional digital and broadcast platforms.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities with Movie Reviews and More, contact Meredith Corning PR at .

About Movie Reviews and More

Founded in 1993, Movie Reviews and More is an independent multimedia platform covering film, television, music, entertainment, arts, culture, technology, and entrepreneurship. Through celebrity interviews, red carpet coverage, film festival reporting, and live programming, creator and host Brian Sebastian and the show's network of co-hosts and correspondents connect audiences with established entertainment figures, emerging talent, and creative professionals across industries. Broadcasting live every Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, Movie Reviews and More is distributed through K4HD Radio, Talk4Media, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more than 100 additional digital and broadcast platforms. The program operates under the Dreamweaverarts Organization.

Movie Reviews and More has received industry recognition including Hollywood 411 News' Top 50 Webshows (2023), Daily Geek Report's selections for noteworthy celebrity interview programs and Best Shows on the Planet (2024), The Hollywood Elites Magazine's No. 4 ranking in Best TV, Radio Shows & Podcasts (2025), The Hollywood Digest's Artists Defining Relevance in 2026, and Entertainment Savvy Magazine's Winter Entertainment selections (2026).

For more information, visit and .

Follow Movie Reviews and More on Instagram: @moviereviewsnmoreofficial.

About Dreamweaverarts Organization

Dreamweaverarts Organization is an independent cultural arts nonprofit founded in 2008 to honor the vision of M. Elizabeth Pope in creating a supportive space for artists and their communities. As a fiscally sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts service organization, Dreamweaverarts supports artistic expression through its multimedia platform, including a digital gallery, magazine, and literary review.

The organization's mission centers on investing in the creative potential of communities, supporting individual artists, and advancing the transformative power of the arts. Its future vision includes The Dreamweaver Artist Ranch, an environmentally sustainable space designed to provide creative opportunities and programs for underserved communities.

For more information, visit . Contributions may be made through .

Follow Dreamweaverarts on Instagram: @dreamweaverartsorg.

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Meredith Corning

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr



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Movie Reviews and More Host Brian Sebastian Serves as Juror at 18th Annual Naples International Film Festival News Provided By Meredith Corning PR November 10, 2026, 21:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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