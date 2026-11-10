SEOAST runs 32 checks on a page's raw HTML and returns a scored, ranked list of fixes.

SEOAST free GEO and AEO audits at seoast/audit.

The AI Venture Holdings tool runs 32 checks on a page's raw HTML and returns a scored, ranked list of fixes

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SEOAST, a product of AI Venture Holdings LLC, offers free generative engine optimization (GEO) and answer engine optimization (AEO) audits at seoast. The audits check the page-side signals that Google, Google AI Overviews, Bing, ChatGPT, Perplexity and Gemini depend on when they reach a page.Each audit runs 32 checks on a single URL, using the HTML the server returns. The checks cover six sections:- indexability and crawl control- search appearance- content and structure- machine readability- AI-search readiness- business trust and legitimacyA report shows whether robots blocks AI crawlers, whether the page's content is present in the raw HTML, whether question headings have direct answers, whether structured data is present, and whether the business behind the page is clearly identified. Each page receives a score from 0 to 100 using fixed published weights. Every finding shows the measurement behind it and a specific fix.SEOAST measures the page itself. It does not query ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini or Google AI Overviews, and it does not report rankings or citations in those systems.Audits are free without an account, up to 10 a day, through the web form, a REST API and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. A free API key, requested at , raises the limit to 100 a day. No credit card is required. The tool is built for agencies auditing prospects, marketers checking pages before launch, and developers who want audits in scripts or AI agents.SEOAST also publishes analysis of changes in AI search at . Site owners can run a free audit at .About SEOASTSEOAST audits a single web page and returns a scored list of what to change, using 32 checks across six sections. It is a product of AI Venture Holdings LLC. More information is available at .About AI Venture HoldingsAI Venture Holdings LLC (AIVH) is a Salt Lake City, Utah, venture studio that builds and operates AI products and deploys software, AI voice agents and automation systems for operating companies. More information is available at .

Michael Morgan

AI Venture Holdings LLC

+1 801-674-6229

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SEOAST Offers Free GEO and AEO Audits That Show How Search and AI Answer Engines Read a Page News Provided By AI Venture Holdings LLC November 10, 2026, 21:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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