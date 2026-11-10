Kushner Describes Trilateral Talks On Ukraine In Abu Dhabi As Constructive
Kushner made the remarks in a post on his X account.
"We are encouraged by the results of today's constructive talks. At the president's direction, we are working to develop security mechanisms that will help bring an end to this destructive war and ensure Ukraine's sovereignty, security, and prosperity, as well as lasting peace in Europe," Kushner wrote.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment