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Kushner Describes Trilateral Talks On Ukraine In Abu Dhabi As Constructive


Date: 2026-11-10 04:17:49

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special envoy, has described the trilateral talks involving representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, held on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, as constructive.

Kushner made the remarks in a post on his X account.

"We are encouraged by the results of today's constructive talks. At the president's direction, we are working to develop security mechanisms that will help bring an end to this destructive war and ensure Ukraine's sovereignty, security, and prosperity, as well as lasting peace in Europe," Kushner wrote.

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Trend News Agency

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