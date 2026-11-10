Carlsmed® Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Raises Full-Year Guidance
| CARLSMED, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|21,554
|$
|13,074
|$
|56,610
|$
|35,346
|Cost of sales
|4,889
|3,147
|12,978
|8,914
|Gross profit
|16,665
|9,927
|43,632
|26,432
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|6,380
|4,445
|17,598
|11,755
|Sales and marketing
|13,004
|9,610
|35,221
|24,218
|General and administrative
|9,982
|4,907
|23,826
|11,715
|Total operating expenses
|29,366
|18,962
|76,645
|47,688
|Loss from operations
|(12,701
|)
|(9,035
|)
|(33,013
|)
|(21,256
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(316
|)
|(380
|)
|(940
|)
|(1,100
|)
|Interest income
|772
|954
|2,502
|1,670
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|(65
|)
|-
|(335
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|456
|509
|1,562
|235
|Net loss
|(12,245
|)
|(8,526
|)
|(31,451
|)
|(21,021
|)
|Deemed dividend to preferred stockholders
|-
|-
|-
|(584
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(12,245
|)
|$
|(8,526
|)
|$
|(31,451
|)
|$
|(21,605
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(12,245
|)
|$
|(8,526
|)
|$
|(31,451
|)
|$
|(21,021
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized loss on available-for-sale debt securities
|(21
|)
|-
|(38
|)
|-
|Total other comprehensive loss
|(21
|)
|-
|(38
|)
|-
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(12,266
|)
|$
|(8,526
|)
|$
|(31,489
|)
|$
|(21,021
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(1.16
|)
|$
|(2.15
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|27,303,162
|21,081,330
|27,104,729
|10,051,623
| CARLSMED, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)
(unaudited)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|35,945
|$
|85,793
|Restricted cash
|100
|100
|Short-term investments
|24,000
|24,000
|Marketable securities
|20,262
|-
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,495 and $1,653, as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively
|16,884
|11,362
|Inventory
|2,987
|1,845
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,377
|3,573
|Total current assets
|105,555
|126,673
|Property and equipment, net
|3,611
|1,487
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,707
|1,826
|Other assets
|397
|134
|Total assets
|$
|115,270
|$
|130,120
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,311
|$
|4,481
|Accrued liabilities
|6,766
|3,287
|Accrued compensation
|7,371
|5,760
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|789
|752
|Total current liabilities
|18,237
|14,280
|Long-term portion of term loan, net
|15,400
|15,346
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|5,596
|1,316
|Other long-term liabilities
|363
|309
|Total liabilities
|39,596
|31,251
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and zero shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 27,387,646 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 26,664,243 shares issued, and 26,604,505 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|207,968
|199,674
|Accumulated deficit
|(132,256
|)
|(100,805
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(38
|)
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|75,674
|98,869
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|115,270
|$
|130,120
| RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS
TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|$
|%
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Net loss
|$
|(12,245
|)
|$
|(8,526
|)
|$
|(3,719
|)
|43.6
|%
|Interest (income) expense
|(456
|)
|(574
|)
|118
|(20.6
|)
|%
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|**
|Depreciation and amortization
|126
|82
|44
|53.7
|%
|EBITDA
|(12,575
|)
|(9,018
|)
|(3,557
|)
|39.4
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|2,466
|704
|1,762
|250.3
|%
|Executive transition costs
|2,390
|-
|2,390
|**
|Legal settlements
|450
|-
|450
|**
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|65
|(65
|)
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(7,269
|)
|$
|(8,249
|)
|$
|980
|(11.9
|)
|%
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|$
|%
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Net loss
|$
|(31,451
|)
|$
|(21,021
|)
|$
|(10,430
|)
|49.6
|%
|Interest (income) expense
|(1,562
|)
|(570
|)
|(992
|)
|174.0
|%
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|**
|Depreciation and amortization
|355
|183
|172
|94.0
|%
|EBITDA
|(32,658
|)
|(21,408
|)
|(11,250
|)
|52.6
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|6,366
|1,137
|5,229
|459.9
|%
|Executive transition costs
|2,390
|-
|2,390
|**
|Legal settlements
|450
|-
|450
|**
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|335
|(335
|)
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(23,452
|)
|$
|(19,936
|)
|$
|(3,516
|)
|17.6
|%
**Prior year amount was $0, percentage change not meaningful
| RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS
TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|$
|%
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change
|(in thousands, except share, per share amounts, and percentages)
|Net loss
|$
|(12,245
|)
|$
|(8,526
|)
|$
|(3,719
|)
|43.6
|%
|Executive transition costs
|2,390
|-
|2,390
|**
|Legal settlements
|450
|-
|450
|**
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|65
|(65
|)
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Adjusted Net Loss
|(9,405
|)
|(8,461
|)
|(944
|)
|11.2
|%
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|27,303,162
|21,081,330
|6,221,832
|29.5
|%
|Less: Accelerated shares from executive transition
|(959
|)
|-
|(959
|)
|**
|Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding
|27,302,203
|21,081,330
|6,220,873
|29.5
|%
|Adjusted Net Loss Per Share
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|0.06
|(15.0
|)
|%
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|$
|%
|2026
|2025
|Change
|Change
|(in thousands, except share, per share amounts, and percentages)
|Net loss
|$
|(31,451
|)
|$
|(21,021
|)
|$
|(10,430
|)
|49.6
|%
|Executive transition costs
|2,390
|-
|2,390
|**
|Legal settlements
|450
|-
|450
|**
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|335
|(335
|)
|(100.0
|)
|%
|Adjusted Net Loss
|(28,611
|)
|(20,686
|)
|(7,925
|)
|38.3
|%
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|27,104,729
|10,051,623
|17,053,106
|169.7
|%
|Less: Accelerated shares from executive transition
|(323
|)
|-
|(323
|)
|**
|Adjusted weighted average common shares outstanding
|27,104,406
|10,051,623
|17,052,783
|169.7
|%
|Adjusted Net Loss Per Share
|$
|(1.06
|)
|$
|(2.06
|)
|$
|1.00
|(48.5
|)
|%
**Prior year amount was $0, percentage change not meaningful
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