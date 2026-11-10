Mercury Systems Reports First Quarter Results
| MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
| UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| (In thousands)
| October 2,
| July 3,
| 2026
| 2026
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|109,679
|$
|214,306
|Accounts receivable, net
|80,772
|69,222
|Unbilled receivables and costs in excess of billings, net
|290,348
|285,760
|Inventory
|398,570
|366,968
|Prepaid income taxes
|1,683
|2,258
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|36,114
|34,925
|Total current assets
|917,166
|973,439
|Property and equipment, net
|110,320
|108,413
|Goodwill
|941,637
|942,419
|Intangible assets, net
|166,517
|175,820
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|44,079
|47,713
|Deferred tax asset
|67,333
|67,188
|Other non-current assets
|8,847
|7,784
|Total assets
|$
|2,255,899
|$
|2,322,776
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|96,212
|$
|91,041
|Accrued expenses
|30,986
|32,991
|Due to factoring facility
|6,979
|391
|Accrued compensation
|32,270
|54,537
|Deferred revenues and customer advances
|150,181
|149,565
|Total current liabilities
|316,628
|328,524
|Income taxes payable
|3,487
|3,487
|Long-term debt
|341,500
|441,500
|Operating lease liabilities
|41,994
|45,829
|Other non-current liabilities
|5,614
|5,977
|Total liabilities
|709,223
|825,318
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|607
|596
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,370,452
|1,333,410
|Retained earnings
|165,310
|152,222
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|10,307
|11,230
|Total shareholders' equity
|1,546,676
|1,497,458
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,255,899
|$
|2,322,776
| MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| (In thousands, except per share data)
|First Quarters Ended
|October 2, 2026
|September 26, 2025
|Net revenues
|$
|253,153
|$
|225,209
|Cost of revenues(1)
|163,965
|162,310
|Gross margin
|89,188
|62,899
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative(1)
|43,029
|45,906
|Research and development(1)
|16,051
|13,184
|Amortization of intangible assets
|9,303
|10,259
|Restructuring and other charges
|2,018
|1,584
|Acquisition costs and other related expenses
|253
|563
|Total operating expenses
|70,654
|71,496
|Income (loss) from operations
|18,534
|(8,597
|)
|Interest income
|1,327
|2,027
|Interest expense
|(5,406
|)
|(7,886
|)
|Other expense, net
|(1,147
|)
|(2,080
|)
|Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit)
|13,308
|(16,536
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|220
|(4,021
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|13,088
|$
|(12,515
|)
|Basic net earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.22
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Diluted net earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.21
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|60,121
|59,191
|Diluted
|61,623
|59,191
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense, allocated as follows:
|Cost of revenues
|$
|1,146
|$
|1,760
|Selling, general and administrative
|$
|9,299
|$
|6,296
|Research and development
|$
|1,726
|$
|1,517
| MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
| (In thousands)
|First Quarters Ended
|October 2, 2026
|September 26, 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|13,088
|$
|(12,515
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,789
|18,913
|Other non-cash items, net
|17,096
|12,720
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(61,939
|)
|(16,936
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(13,966
|)
|2,182
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(10,413
|)
|(6,548
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(10,413
|)
|(6,548
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from stock option exercise
|19,848
|-
|Payments under credit facilities
|(100,000
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(80,152
|)
|-
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(96
|)
|(17
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(104,627
|)
|(4,383
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|214,306
|309,099
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|109,679
|$
|304,716
UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure for reporting financial performance, excludes the impact of certain items and, therefore, has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that exclusion of these items assists in providing a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying results and trends, and management uses these measures along with the corresponding GAAP financial measures to manage the Company's business, to evaluate its performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. The adjustments to calculate this non-GAAP financial measure, and the basis for such adjustments, are outlined below:
Other non-operating adjustments. The Company records other non-operating adjustments such as gains or losses on foreign currency remeasurement, investments and fixed asset sales or disposals among other adjustments. These adjustments may vary from period to period without any direct correlation to underlying operating performance.
Interest income and expense. The Company receives interest income on investments and incurs interest expense on loans, financing leases and other financing arrangements. These amounts may vary from period to period due to changes in cash and debt balances and interest rates driven by general market conditions or other circumstances which may be outside of the normal course of the Company's operations.
Income taxes. The Company's GAAP tax expense can fluctuate materially from period to period due to tax adjustments that are not directly related to underlying operating performance or to the current period of operations.
Depreciation. The Company incurs depreciation expense related to capital assets purchased to support the ongoing operations of the business. These assets are recorded at cost or fair value and are depreciated using the straight-line method over the useful life of the asset. Purchases of such assets may vary significantly from period to period and without any direct correlation to underlying operating performance.
Amortization of intangible assets. The Company incurs amortization of intangible assets primarily as a result of acquired intangible assets such as backlog, customer relationships and completed technologies but also due to licenses, patents and other arrangements, including the implementation costs of cloud computing arrangements. These intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition or upon receipt of right to use the asset, amortized over the requisite life and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after acquisition.
Restructuring and other charges. The Company incurs restructuring and other charges in connection with management's decisions to undertake certain actions to realign operating expenses through workforce reductions and the closure of certain Company facilities, businesses and lines of business. The Company's adjustments reflected in restructuring and other charges are typically related to acquisitions and organizational redesign programs initiated as part of discrete post-acquisition integration activities or other transformation activities, including the analysis, evaluation, and planning of information system upgrades and/or deployments. Management believes these items are non-routine and may not be indicative of ongoing operating results.
Impairment of long-lived assets. The Company incurs impairment charges of long-lived assets based on events that may or may not be within the control of management. Management believes these items are outside the normal operations of the Company's business and are not indicative of ongoing operating results.
Acquisition, financing and other third party costs. The Company incurs transaction costs related to acquisition and potential acquisition opportunities, such as legal, accounting, and other third party advisory fees. The Company may also incur third party costs, such as legal, banking, communications, proxy solicitation, and other third party advisory fees in connection with engagements by activist investors or unsolicited acquisition offers. Although the Company may incur such third party costs and other related charges and adjustments, it is not indicative that any transaction will be consummated. Additionally, the Company incurs unused revolver and bank fees associated with maintaining its credit facility as well as non-cash financing expenses associated with obtaining its credit facility. Management believes these items are outside the normal operations of the Company's business and are not indicative of ongoing operating results.
Fair value adjustments from purchase accounting. As a result of applying purchase accounting rules to acquired assets and liabilities, certain fair value adjustments are recorded in the opening balance sheet of acquired companies. These adjustments are then reflected in the Company's income statements in periods subsequent to the acquisition. In addition, the impact of any changes to originally recorded contingent consideration amounts are reflected in the income statements in the period of the change. Management believes these items are outside the normal operations of the Company and are not indicative of ongoing operating results.
Litigation and settlement income and expense. The Company periodically receives income and incurs expenses related to pending claims and litigation and associated legal fees and potential case settlements and/or judgments. Although the Company may incur such costs and other related charges and adjustments, it is not indicative of any particular outcome until the matter is fully resolved. Management believes these items are outside the normal operations of the Company's business, often occur in periods other than the period of activity, and are not indicative of ongoing operating results. The Company periodically receives warranty claims from customers and makes warranty claims towards its vendors and supply chain. Management believes the expenses and gains associated with these recurring warranty items are within the normal operations and operating cycle of the Company's business. Therefore, management deems no adjustments are necessary unless under extraordinary circumstances.
Stock-based and other non-cash compensation expense. The Company incurs expense related to stock-based compensation included in its GAAP presentation of cost of revenues, selling, general and administrative expense and research and development expense. The Company also incurs non-cash based compensation in the form of pension related expenses and matching contributions to its defined contribution plan. Although stock-based and other non-cash compensation is an expense of the Company and viewed as a form of compensation, these expenses vary in amount from period to period, and are affected by market forces that are difficult to predict and are not within the control of management, such as the market price and volatility of the Company's shares, risk-free interest rates and the expected term and forfeiture rates of the awards, as well as pension actuarial assumptions. Management believes that exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results to those of other companies, both public, private or foreign, that disclose non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other non-cash compensation.
Mercury uses adjusted EBITDA as an important indicator of the operating performance of its business. Management excludes the above-described items from its internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to the Company's board of directors, determining a portion of bonus compensation for executive officers and other key employees based on operating performance, evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in the Company's operations, and allocating resources to various initiatives and operational requirements. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA permits a comparative assessment of its operating performance, relative to its performance based on its GAAP results, while isolating the effects of charges that may vary from period to period without direct correlation to underlying operating performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial adjustments are useful to investors because they allow investors to evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes that trends in its adjusted EBITDA are valuable indicators of its operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the adjusted EBITDA financial adjustments described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.
The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure.
|First Quarters Ended
| October 2, 2026
|September 26, 2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|13,088
|$
|(12,515
|)
|Other non-operating adjustments, net
|584
|748
|Interest expense, net
|4,079
|5,859
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|220
|(4,021
|)
|Depreciation
|8,486
|8,654
|Amortization of intangible assets
|9,303
|10,259
|Restructuring and other charges
|2,018
|1,584
|Impairment of long-lived asset
|-
|-
|Acquisition, financing and other third party costs
|750
|1,317
|Fair value adjustments from purchase accounting
|131
|131
|Litigation and settlement expense, net
|545
|7,224
|Stock-based and other non-cash compensation expense
|17,191
|16,328
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|56,395
|$
|35,568
Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure for reporting cash flow, is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures for property and equipment, which includes capitalized software development costs, and, therefore, has not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on cash available for investment and acquisitions after making capital investments required to support ongoing business operations and long-term value creation. The Company believes that trends in its free cash flow are valuable indicators of its operating performance and liquidity.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company expects to continue to incur expenditures similar to the free cash flow financial adjustment described above, and investors should not infer from the Company's presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these expenditures reflect all of the Company's obligations which require cash.
The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure.
|First Quarters Ended
|October 2, 2026
|September 26, 2025
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(13,966
|)
|$
|2,182
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(10,413
|)
|(6,548
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(24,379
|)
|$
|(4,366
|)
Adjusted income and adjusted earnings per share (“adjusted EPS”) are non-GAAP measures for reporting financial performance, exclude the impact of certain items and, therefore, have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that exclusion of these items assists in providing a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying results and trends and allows for comparability with its peer company index and industry. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses these measures along with the corresponding GAAP financial measures to manage the Company's business and to evaluate its performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace. The Company defines adjusted income as income before other non-operating adjustments, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and other charges, impairment of long-lived assets, acquisition, financing and other third party costs, fair value adjustments from purchase accounting, litigation and settlement income and expense, and stock-based and other non-cash compensation expense. The impact to income taxes includes the impact to the effective tax rate, current tax provision and deferred tax provision(1). Adjusted EPS expresses adjusted income on a per share basis using weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
The following table reconciles the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures.
|First Quarters Ended
| October 2, 2026
|September 26, 2025
|Net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share
|$
|13,088
|$
|0.21
|$
|(12,515
|)
|$
|(0.21
|)
|Other non-operating adjustments, net
|584
|748
|Amortization of intangible assets
|9,303
|10,259
|Restructuring and other charges
|2,018
|1,584
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|-
|Acquisition, financing and other third party costs
|750
|1,317
|Fair value adjustments from purchase accounting
|131
|131
|Litigation and settlement expense, net
|545
|7,224
|Stock-based and other non-cash compensation expense
|17,191
|16,328
|Impact to income taxes(1)
|(11,605
|)
|(9,516
|)
|Adjusted income and adjusted earnings per share
|$
|32,005
|$
|0.52
|$
|15,560
|$
|0.26
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|61,623
|60,140
| (1) Impact to income taxes is calculated by recasting income before income taxes to include the items involved in determining adjusted income and recalculating the income tax provision using this adjusted income from operations before income taxes. The recalculation also adjusts for any discrete tax provision or benefit related to the items.
|(2) Adjusted earnings per share is calculated using diluted shares whereas Net loss per share is calculated using basic shares. There was no impact to the calculation of adjusted earnings per share as a result of this for the first quarter ended September 26, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment