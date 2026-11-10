Atlanticus To Participate In The Citizens Financial Services Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” the“Company,”“we,”“our” or“us”), a financial technology company that enables its bank, retail and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to millions of everyday Americans, today announced that Jeff Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill McCamey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Citizens Financial Services Conference in New York, NY on November 17, 2026.

Information regarding the conference will also be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at .

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation empowers better financial outcomes for Everyday Americans by enabling bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial solutions to consumers. Leveraging proprietary technology and advanced analytics, Atlanticus applies more than 30 years of operating experience, servicing over 23 million customers and more than $55 billion in consumer loans, to support lenders across a broad range of consumer credit products. These offerings span retail and healthcare private-label credit and general purpose credit cards, through an omnichannel platform, including strategic partnerships.

Atlanticus is guided by the principles of responsible lending, smart innovation, and expanding access to credit for consumers working toward a stronger financial future.

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