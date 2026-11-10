Freenome Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| Three Months Ended
September 30, (Unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, (Unaudited)
| 2026
| 2025
|%
| 2026
| 2025
|%
|Revenue ($ in thousands)
|License and Collaboration
|$
|182,547
|$
|-
|100
|%
|$
|187,702
|$
|-
|100
|%
|Service and Other
|$
|942
|$
|1,035
|(9
|)%
|$
|2,283
|$
|2,530
|(10
|)%
|Total Revenue
|$
|183,489
|$
|1,035
|17,628
|%
|$
|189,985
|$
|2,530
|7,409
|%
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
For the three months ended September 30, 2026, total revenue was $183.5 million, compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $182.5 million. License and Collaboration revenue was $182.5 million, compared to none in 2025. Service and Other revenue was $0.9 million, compared to $1.0 million in 2025.
Total operating costs and expenses were $113.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $66.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $47.2 million that was primarily driven by transaction and stock-based compensation costs related to the closing of the business combination. Research and development expense was $68.4 million and general, and administrative expense was $44.6 million for the third quarter of 2026.
GAAP net income was $60.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a GAAP net loss of $64.5 million for the corresponding period in 2025. Non-GAAP net income was $114.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $61.4 million for the corresponding period in 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA was $117.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to negative $56.3 million for the corresponding period in 2025.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $38.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $42.0 million for the same period in 2025. Free cash flow was $35.7 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to negative $44.8 million for the same period in 2025. Non-GAAP net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures.
See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for definitions of these measures and the tables following the condensed consolidated financial statements for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
2026 Guidance
Freenome expects full year 2026 total revenue of $192 million to $194 million, reflecting contributions from license and collaboration agreements, research and development services, and early commercial activities.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Freenome will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third-quarter 2026 financial results on November 10, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register onlin. The webcast will be available through the“News & Events” section of Freenome's investor relations website at investors.freenome.com. A replay will be available following the call.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Freenome prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement its GAAP financial results, this press release also contains certain measures, on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release are non-GAAP net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, and are not alternative to, GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with Freenome's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP net income (loss) is adjusted as shown in the reconciliation below. The adjustments include stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. The reconciliation separately identifies the loss on remeasurement of the convertible note. Ordinary depreciation is not excluded from non-GAAP net income (loss).
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for interest and investment income, interest expense, other income (expense), net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and the convertible-note remeasurement loss, which is presented as a separate adjustment in the reconciliation. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides supplemental information to help investors evaluate financial performance across periods. The reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below.
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment in the period. Freenome believes free cash flow is a useful supplemental liquidity measure for investors because it reflects the cash generated from (used in) its operations after investment in property and equipment. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures because it does not deduct all mandatory payments or other contractual obligations, including any required debt principal repayments. Free cash flow should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, investing activities or financing activities.
Freenome believes non-GAAP net income (loss), when considered with GAAP net income (loss), is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to assess period-to-period changes in reported net income by showing the effects of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related intangible amortization and convertible-note remeasurement. Stock-based compensation is recurring and expected to remain a significant cost of our business.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not uniformly defined, and Freenome's non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Among other limitations, these financial measures exclude certain expenses, and gains and losses that are required to be recorded by GAAP and therefore do not reflect all costs of Freenome's business.
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as applicable, are provided in the tables following the condensed consolidated financial statements.
About Freenome
Freenome is an early cancer detection company developing blood-based screening tests to identify cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages. The company's proprietary AI-driven multiomics discovery platform analyzes circulating cell-free DNA methylation patterns at single-base resolution alongside additional biomarkers to detect multiple cancers. Freenome's development of FDA-approved SimpleScreen CRC for colorectal cancer screening and a pipeline of tests for lung cancer and additional single- and multi-cancer indications is designed to increase cancer screening participation among millions of at-risk individuals.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Freenome's strategic partnerships, collaboration and license agreements; the design and conduct of clinical trials with Freenome's product candidates, including expected timelines for clinical data readouts; the commercialization, adoption and potential impact of SimpleScreen CRC; the development, clinical evaluation and regulatory review of SimpleScreen Lung and other tests; ongoing and planned regulatory interactions and Freenome's beliefs regarding those interactions; the potential benefits of Freenome's multiomics and artificial intelligence platform; the timing and potential benefits of operating-efficiency initiatives, including the transition of facility-management services; Freenome's expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, including its expectations for full-year 2026 total revenue, expenses, cash use and liquidity; Freenome's cash runway and the sufficiency of its cash and cash equivalents to fund its operations; and Freenome's business strategy and prospects.
These statements are based on Freenome's current views, plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on information currently available to Freenome and assumptions it has made. Although Freenome believes these statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies or prospects will be attained or achieved. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Freenome. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these statements because of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to regulatory approval and review timelines; clinical studies and validation; reimbursement and market adoption; competition; partnerships and commercialization; manufacturing, laboratory operations and supply; protection of intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain personnel; the ability to raise additional capital; changes in domestic and foreign business, economic, political and legal conditions; litigation; and the other risks described in documents that Freenome has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Freenome's expectations, plans, forecasts of future events or views as of the date of this press release and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Freenome anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as any guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability or as representing Freenome's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Freenome undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contacts
Investor Contact
Gilmartin Group LLC
...
Media Contact
Ryan Flinn
The Grace Group
...
...
| FREENOME, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|License and collaboration revenue
|$
|182,547
|$
|-
|$
|187,702
|$
|-
|Service and other revenue
|942
|1,035
|2,283
|2,530
|Total revenue
|183,489
|1,035
|189,985
|2,530
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Cost of services
|478
|611
|1,415
|1,494
|Research and development
|68,417
|50,627
|174,804
|145,486
|General and administrative
|44,628
|15,055
|71,252
|41,070
|Total operating costs and expenses
|113,523
|66,293
|247,471
|188,050
|Income (loss) from operations
|69,966
|(65,258
|)
|(57,486
|)
|(185,520
|)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest and investment income
|2,969
|1,420
|5,698
|5,137
|Interest expense
|(1,188
|)
|(644
|)
|(8,951
|)
|(646
|)
|Convertible note remeasurement loss
|(11,631
|)
|-
|(11,731
|)
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|(6
|)
|13
|(8
|)
|(45
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|60,110
|$
|(64,469
|)
|$
|(72,478
|)
|$
|(181,074
|)
|Net income (loss) per share of common stock outstanding
|Basic
|0.60
|(0.95
|)
|(0.92
|)
|(2.66
|)
|Diluted
|0.58
|(0.95
|)
|(0.92
|)
|(2.66
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|Basic
|100,174,038
|68,016,817
|78,885,912
|67,998,124
|Diluted
|103,221,841
|68,016,817
|78,885,912
|67,998,124
| FREENOME, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|180,379
|$
|78,558
|Marketable securities
|249,593
|138,106
|Accounts receivable
|8,821
|1,307
|Inventory
|1,885
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|20,307
|8,520
|Total current assets
|460,985
|226,491
|Property and equipment, net
|154,537
|155,776
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|95,171
|97,055
|Intangible assets, net
|2,486
|3,300
|Goodwill
|10,513
|10,513
|Other long-term assets
|279
|4,800
|Restricted cash
|9,560
|9,118
|Total assets
|$
|733,531
|$
|507,053
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,279
|$
|6,084
|Accrued compensation and other related benefits
|12,466
|13,424
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|3,689
|3,783
|Deferred revenue, current
|7,123
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|11,765
|10,114
|Total current liabilities
|36,199
|40,528
|Long-term liabilities:
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|189,894
|199,015
|Convertible note, at fair value
|-
|41,600
|Convertible note, related party
|-
|60,895
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|24,594
|49,138
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,515
|15,433
|Total liabilities
|252,202
|406,609
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value – 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value – 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 110,870,300 and 67,944,192 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively.
|11
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,901,263
|1,447,410
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|(362
|)
|132
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,419,583
|)
|(1,347,105
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|481,329
|100,444
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|733,531
|$
|507,053
| FREENOME, INC
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|60,110
|$
|(64,469
|)
|$
|(72,478
|)
|$
|(181,074
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|271
|272
|815
|800
|Stock-based compensation expense
|41,944
|2,831
|47,581
|7,845
|Convertible note remeasurement loss
|11,631
|-
|11,731
|-
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|113,956
|$
|(61,366
|)
|$
|(12,351
|)
|$
|(172,429
|)
| FREENOME, INC
U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|60,110
|$
|(64,469
|)
|$
|(72,478
|)
|$
|(181,074
|)
|Interest and investment income
|(2,969
|)
|(1,420
|)
|(5,698
|)
|(5,137
|)
|Interest expense
|1,188
|644
|8,951
|646
|Other income (expense), net
|6
|(13
|)
|8
|45
|Convertible note remeasurement loss
|11,631
|-
|11,731
|-
|Amortization of intangible assets
|271
|272
|815
|800
|Depreciation
|5,715
|5,852
|17,481
|17,338
|Stock-based compensation expense
|41,944
|2,831
|47,581
|7,845
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|117,896
|$
|(56,303
|)
|$
|8,391
|$
|(159,537
|)
| FREENOME, INC.
U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|38,414
|$
|(42,036
|)
|$
|(58,696
|)
|$
|(141,682
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,760
|)
|(2,785
|)
|(15,248
|)
|(20,349
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|35,654
|$
|(44,821
|)
|$
|(73,944
|)
|$
|(162,031
|)
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