Gevo Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|67,554
|$
|81,163
|Restricted cash
|-
|28,770
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|27,342
|8,394
|Inventories
|20,176
|19,076
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,897
|6,001
|Total current assets
|119,969
|143,404
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|256,345
|353,577
|Long-term restricted cash
|-
|7,006
|Operating right-of-use assets
|2,449
|1,964
|Finance right-of-use assets
|649
|430
|Intangible assets, net
|86,094
|95,003
|Goodwill
|43,558
|43,558
|Deposits and other assets
|31,172
|73,987
|Total assets
|$
|540,236
|$
|718,929
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|24,200
|$
|36,508
|Deferred clean fuel production tax credits
|33,609
|41,115
|Operating lease liabilities
|900
|689
|Finance lease liabilities
|94
|273
|Total current liabilities
|58,803
|78,585
|Bonds payable, net
|-
|64,247
|Loans payable
|167,769
|100,503
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,736
|1,416
|Finance lease liabilities
|600
|394
|Asset retirement obligation
|2,788
|2,250
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|365
|Total liabilities
|231,696
|247,760
|Redeemable non-controlling interest
|10,144
|4,832
|Equity
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 247,376,240 and 242,464,470 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
|2,474
|2,425
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,305,920
|1,298,064
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,009,998
|)
|(834,152
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|298,396
|466,337
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|540,236
|$
|718,929
Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Total revenues
|$
|82,953
|$
|42,710
|$
|172,402
|$
|115,232
|Cost of production
|28,216
|22,285
|68,366
|60,996
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,925
|7,404
|20,569
|20,239
|Gross profit
|47,812
|13,021
|83,467
|33,997
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expense
|1,141
|1,273
|3,080
|3,259
|General and administrative expense
|13,712
|11,647
|42,809
|33,514
|Project development costs
|2,259
|3,229
|7,702
|9,062
|Acquisition related costs
|-
|90
|-
|4,528
|Facility idling costs
|-
|472
|-
|1,667
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|-
|135,788
|-
|Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits
|500
|-
|40,282
|-
|Loss on disposal of assets, net
|-
|-
|210
|-
|Total operating expenses
|17,612
|16,711
|229,871
|52,030
|Income (loss) from operations
|30,200
|(3,690
|)
|(146,404
|)
|(18,033
|)
|Other (expense) income
|Interest expense
|(5,548
|)
|(5,207
|)
|(16,349
|)
|(12,846
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of bonds
|-
|-
|(10,304
|)
|-
|Interest and investment income
|449
|988
|1,892
|4,080
|Other expense, net
|(32
|)
|332
|(1378
|)
|178
|Total other expense, net
|(5,131
|)
|(3,887
|)
|(26,139
|)
|(8,588
|)
|Net income (loss)
|25,069
|(7,577
|)
|(172,543
|)
|(26,621
|)
|Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
|2355
|377
|3381
|917
|Net income (loss) attributed to Gevo, Inc.
|$
|22,714
|$
|(7,954
|)
|$
|(175,924
|)
|$
|(27,538
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|236,676,417
|232,684,017
|238,260,945
|233,338,776
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|240,892,929
|232,684,017
|238,260,945
|233,338,776
Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders ' Equity
(In thousands, except share amounts)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
|Stockholders' Equity
|Mezzanine Equity
|Common Stock
| Additional
Paid-In Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Stockholders'
Equity
| Redeemable
Non-Controlling
Interest
|Shares
|Amount
|Balance, June 30, 2026
|247,237,104
|$
|2,472
|$
|1,303,403
|$
|(1,032,712
|)
|$
|273,163
|$
|7,789
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|2,435
|-
|2,435
|-
|Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net
|57,705
|1
|(1
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Exercise of stock options
|81,431
|1
|92
|-
|93
|-
|Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards
|-
|-
|(9
|)
|-
|(9
|)
|-
|Net income
|-
|-
|-
|22,714
|22,714
|2,355
|Balance, September 30, 2026
|247,376,240
|$
|2,474
|$
|1,305,920
|$
|(1,009,998
|)
|$
|298,396
|$
|10,144
|Balance, June 30, 2025
|241,841,590
|$
|2,419
|$
|1,291,630
|$
|(819,945
|)
|$
|474,104
|$
|5,664
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|2,362
|-
|2,362
|-
|Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net
|283,050
|2
|272
|-
|274
|-
|Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|85
|85
|(85
|)
|Net income (loss)
|-
|-
|-
|(7,954
|)
|(7,954
|)
|377
|Balance, September 30, 2025
|242,124,640
|$
|2,421
|$
|1,294,264
|$
|(827,814
|)
|$
|468,871
|$
|5,956
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
|Stockholders' Equity
|Mezzanine Equity
|Common Stock
| Additional
Paid-In Capital
| Accumulated
Deficit
| Stockholders'
Equity
| Redeemable
Non-Controlling
Interest
|Shares
|Amount
|Balance, December 31, 2025
|242,464,470
|$
|2,425
|$
|1,298,064
|$
|(834,152
|)
|$
|466,337
|$
|4,832
|Issuance of redeemable non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,009
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|7,096
|-
|7,096
|-
|Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net
|4,900,880
|48
|1,021
|-
|1,069
|-
|Exercise of stock options
|291,671
|4
|341
|-
|345
|-
|Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards
|(280,781
|)
|(3
|)
|(602
|)
|-
|(605
|)
|-
|Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|78
|78
|(78
|)
|Net income (loss)
|-
|-
|-
|(175,924
|)
|(175,924
|)
|3,381
|Balance, September 30, 2026
|247,376,240
|$
|2,474
|$
|1,305,920
|$
|(1,009,998
|)
|$
|298,396
|$
|10,144
|Balance, December 31, 2024
|239,176,293
|$
|2,392
|$
|1,287,333
|$
|(800,237
|)
|$
|489,488
|$
|-
|Issuance of redeemable non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,000
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|6,504
|-
|6,504
|-
|Stock-based awards and related share issuances, net
|2,948,347
|29
|427
|-
|456
|-
|Change in redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|(39
|)
|(39
|)
|39
|Net income (loss)
|-
|-
|-
|(27,538
|)
|(27,538
|)
|917
|Balance, September 30, 2025
|242,124,640
|$
|2,421
|$
|1,294,264
|$
|(827,814
|)
|$
|468,871
|$
|5,956
Gevo, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Operating Activities
|Net loss
|$
|(172,543
|)
|$
|(26,621
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|135,788
|-
|Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits
|40,282
|-
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|210
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of bonds
|10,304
|369
|Stock-based compensation
|7,096
|6,504
|Depreciation and amortization
|20,569
|20,239
|Change in fair value of derivative instruments
|968
|(15
|)
|Production tax credits generated
|(49,448
|)
|(34,006
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,576
|1,334
|Other non-cash expense (income)
|1,806
|(793
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:
|Accounts receivable
|(18,948
|)
|(361
|)
|Inventories
|(1,452
|)
|(4,108
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets, deposits and other assets
|3,873
|(7,455
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and non-current liabilities
|(9,145
|)
|6907
|Proceeds from production tax credit sale
|41,089
|4,650
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|12,025
|(33,356
|)
|Investing Activities
|Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
|(51,587
|)
|(18,907
|)
|Acquisition of Red Trail Energy, net of cash acquired
|-
|(198,461
|)
|Capitalization of patent costs
|(388
|)
|-
|Equity investment in an unconsolidated entity
|(1,500
|)
|-
|Issuance of note receivable
|(250
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(53,725
|)
|(217,368
|)
|Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of bonds
|-
|40,000
|Redemption of bonds
|(68,155
|)
|(40,000
|)
|Term loan proceeds
|70,000
|105,000
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(2,612
|)
|(9,425
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|-
|5,000
|Payment of prepayment penalty on redemption of bonds
|(6,506
|)
|-
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|345
|456
|Payment of finance lease liabilities
|(152
|)
|(945
|)
|Payments for tax withholdings on employee equity awards
|(605
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(7,685
|)
|100,065
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(49,385
|)
|(150,659
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|116,939
|259,033
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|67,554
|$
|108,374
Gevo, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):
|Income (loss) from operations (GAAP)
|$
|30,200
|$
|(3,690
|)
|$
|(146,404
|)
|$
|(18,033
|)
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|-
|135,788
|-
|Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits
|500
|-
|40,282
|-
|Loss on disposal of assets, net
|-
|-
|210
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,925
|7,404
|20,569
|20,239
|Other amortization
|403
|-
|1,155
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|2,435
|2,362
|7,096
|6,504
|Change in fair value of derivative instruments
|3,658
|637
|968
|(15
|)
|Executive severance
|-
|-
|3,293
|-
|Non-recurring debt modification costs
|-
|-
|771
|-
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)
|$
|44,121
|$
|6,713
|$
|63,728
|$
|8,695
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Consolidated):
|Net income (loss) attributable to Gevo, Inc.
|$
|22,714
|$
|(7,954
|)
|$
|(175,924
|)
|$
|(27,538
|)
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|-
|-
|135,788
|-
|Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits
|500
|-
|40,282
|-
|Loss on disposal of assets, net
|-
|-
|210
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|2,435
|2,362
|7,096
|6,504
|Change in fair value of derivative instruments
|3,658
|637
|968
|(15
|)
|Executive severance
|-
|-
|3,293
|-
|Non-recurring debt modification costs
|-
|-
|771
|-
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Gevo, Inc.
|$
|29,307
|$
|(4,955
|)
|$
|12,484
|$
|(21,049
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Gevo, Inc. per share
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Gevo
|GevoFuels
|GevoRNG
|GevoND
|Consolidated
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):
|(Loss) Income from operations
|$
|(11,067
|)
|$
|(953
|)
|$
|319
|$
|41,901
|$
|30,200
|Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits
|-
|500
|-
|-
|500
|Depreciation and amortization
|907
|-
|1,101
|4,917
|6,925
|Other amortization
|13
|-
|235
|155
|403
|Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions
|(1,253
|)
|-
|250
|1,003
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|2,396
|-
|11
|28
|2,435
|Change in fair value of derivative instruments
|-
|-
|-
|3,658
|3,658
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)
|$
|(9,004
|)
|(453
|)
|$
|1,916
|$
|51,662
|$
|44,121
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Gevo
|GevoFuels
|GevoRNG
|GevoND
|Consolidated
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):
|(Loss) Income from operations
|$
|(45,099
|)
|$
|(176,282
|)
|$
|2,465
|$
|72,512
|$
|(146,404
|)
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|1,382
|134,406
|-
|-
|135,788
|Allowance for credit losses on refundable deposits
|-
|40,282
|-
|-
|40,282
|Loss on disposal of assets, net
|-
|-
|210
|-
|210
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,732
|-
|3,106
|14,731
|20,569
|Other amortization
|13
|-
|748
|394
|1,155
|Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions
|(3,863
|)
|-
|855
|3,008
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|7,012
|-
|32
|52
|7,096
|Change in fair value of derivative instruments
|-
|-
|-
|968
|968
|Executive severance
|3,293
|-
|-
|-
|3,293
|Non-recurring debt modification costs
|-
|-
|8
|763
|771
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)
|$
|(34,530
|)
|$
|(1,594
|)
|$
|7,424
|$
|92,428
|$
|63,728
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Gevo
|GevoFuels
|GevoRNG
|GevoND
|Consolidated
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):
|(Loss) Income from operations
|$
|(15,947
|)
|$
|(547
|)
|$
|483
|$
|12,321
|$
|(3,690
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|808
|-
|1,776
|4,820
|7,404
|Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions
|(315
|)
|-
|315
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|2,355
|-
|3
|4
|2,362
|Change in fair value of derivative instruments
|-
|-
|-
|637
|637
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)
|$
|(13,099
|)
|$
|(547
|)
|$
|2,577
|$
|17,782
|$
|6,713
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Gevo
|GevoFuels
|GevoRNG
|GevoND
|Consolidated
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated):
|(Loss) Income from operations
|$
|(49,297
|)
|$
|(1,647
|)
|$
|2,408
|$
|30,503
|$
|(18,033
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,334
|-
|4,553
|13,352
|20,239
|Allocated intercompany expenses for shared service functions
|(946
|)
|-
|946
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|6,522
|-
|(24
|)
|6
|6,504
|Change in fair value of derivative instruments
|-
|-
|-
|(15
|)
|(15
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (Consolidated)
|$
|(41,387
|)
|$
|(1,647
|)
|$
|7,883
|$
|43,846
|$
|8,695
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...
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...
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