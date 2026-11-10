Green Thumb Industries Raises More Than $340,000 For Disabled American Veterans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Erlanger, KY, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) announced a contribution of more than $340,000 raised through Green Thumb Industries' Round Up with RISE program during a Nov. 5 check presentation at the company's headquarters. The program gives patients and customers at participating RISE Dispensaries the opportunity to round up their transactions to the nearest dollar to support a nonprofit organization.

From May 1 through Aug. 31, patients and customers at participating RISE Dispensaries nationwide could direct their round-up donations to DAV. Green Thumb operates more than 120 RISE Dispensaries across the country and serves millions of patients and customers each year.

“We're incredibly grateful to Green Thumb Industries and the RISE Dispensaries team for choosing DAV and for giving their customers an opportunity to make a difference for veterans,” said Barry Jesinoski, CEO and national adjutant of DAV.“This generous contribution will help DAV continue providing no-cost services to nearly 1 million veterans every year.”

"RISE patients and customers made this donation possible, one purchase at a time," said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. "Veterans are part of every community we serve, and DAV does the important work of connecting them to the benefits and care they need. We are grateful to our communities, DAV and the RISE teams who made this donation happen."

Through its nationwide programs, DAV helps veterans and their families access the benefits they have earned, find meaningful employment, receive transportation to VA medical appointments and more. Contributions from corporate partners and their customers help DAV continue this important work. For Green Thumb, the donation is part of Growing for Good, the company's social impact program supporting the communities it serves across 14 U.S. markets.

Green Thumb is headquartered in Chicago and owns the industry retail chain RISE Dispensaries. In addition to RISE, the Green Thumb Industries portfolio includes licensed brands such as RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon's and Good Green.

DAV extends its appreciation to Green Thumb, RISE Dispensaries and the patients and customers whose participation helped make this contribution possible.

About DAV

DAV is dedicated to ensuring our promise is kept to America's veterans. DAV does this by helping veterans and their families access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, offering programs and services to empower them, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. A nonprofit organization with nearly 1 million members, DAV was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) is a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company manufactures and distributes a portfolio of licensed, branded cannabis products, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon's and Good Green. Green Thumb also owns and operates RISE Dispensaries, an industry leading national cannabis retail chain. Green Thumb serves millions of patients and customers each year with a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities it serves. Established in 2014, Green Thumb has manufacturing facilities and retail stores across 14 U.S. markets, employing approximately 4,800 people. More information is available at .



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Green Thumb Presents Check to DAV

CONTACT: Victoria Taylor DAV (Disabled American Veterans) 859-442-2048...